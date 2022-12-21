Bullocks making £2000/830kg and heifers £1780/720kg at Lisahally
A cold night made the trade a little hotter in the ring with bullocks making £2000/830kg and heifers £1780/720kg.
Bullocks
P McShane £2000/830kg £1910/800kg J Beattie £1260/550kg £1250/540kg £1210/560kg £1190/550kg K Hamilton £1230/530kg £1190/500kg £1180/510kg £1120/490kg £1090/460kg R Maxwell £1060/540kg and B Carton £840/300kg £740/260kg £660/290kg
Heifers
K McShane £1780/720kg £1770/700kg £1750/670kg £1610/690kg K Hamilton £1210/540kg £1180/520kg £1100/490kg J Beattie £1160/560kg £1160/540kg £1080/530kg B Carton £700/280kg £650/250kg £600/250kg £500/200kg and J Neely £640/260kg £620/270kg.
Fat cows
D Devine £1404/650kg J Dodds £1280/650kg G McGinn £1262/610kg £1210/580kg and S Cairns £1244/510kg.
Steady prices on Tuesday night with fat lambs making £124/26kg and store lambs £105/20kg.
Lambs
R Clarke £124/26kg K Robinson £123.50/26kg S Mackle £123.50/24kg £103/21kg £97/20kg S Parkhill £123/25kg £118.50/22.5kg S Burke £122/25.5kg Kelly Farms £120.50/24kg K Kennedy £120/24kg R Devine £118/23.5kg £117/23kg D Devine £118/23.5kg R Kernaghan £117/22.5kg O Allen £117/22kg D Devine £115/22.5kg £105/20kg £104/20kg £98/20kg S Murphy £109/21.5kg A Roulston £105.50/21kg and H McGuinness £95/20kg.
Ewes
S Parkhill £110 S Mackle £108 £102 £100 T McCracken £105 £102 H McGuinness £102 and W McGaughey £102.