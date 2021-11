Bullocks sell to 1480 at Lisahally

News you can trust since 1963

Steers sell to a height of £1940 at Dungannon

Tyrone farming family quoted up to £300,000 for water supply connection

In Pictures: Agri students are celebrated at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus

Tricked-Out Tractors series returns to BBC One NI

Border Collie abandoned at rescue centre’s gate is ‘just a carcass’

Fundraising calendar dedicated to memory of ‘shining star’ Harry Steele (8)

Ban on seed potato imports will have ‘devastating consequences’

Red diesel ban will not apply to agricultural vehicles

Historic dairy farm with 63.99 acres open to offers over £650,000