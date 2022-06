Bullocks sell to a top price of £1,430 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,430 for a 618kg Lim at £2.31 per kg and to a top of £2.99 per kilo for a Char 384kg at £1,150.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,580 for a 708kg Char at £2.23 per kg and to a top of £2.79 per kilo for a Lim 380kg at £1,060.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.33 per kilo for a Char 576kg at £1,340.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Toomebridge producer; Lim,618kg at £1,430 = 2.31p; Lim,562kg at £1,280 = 2.28p; Kilrea producer; Char,384kg at £1,150 = 2.99p; Maghera producer; Lim,224kg at £550 = 2.46p; Garvagh producer; AA,380kg at £950 = 2.50p; Lim,310kg at £860 = 2.77p; Limavady producer; Char,584kg at £1,390 = 2.38p; Coagh producer; AA,434kg at £850 = 1.96p; Omagh producer; Lim,306kg at £680 = 2.22p; Maghera producer; Lim,520kg at £1,120 = 2.15p; AA,560kg at £1,250 = 2.23p; AA,558kg at £1,220 = 2.19p; AA,478kg at £1,060 = 2.22p; AA,566kg at £1,280 = 2.26p; Limavady producer; Shb,560kg at £1,190 = 2.13p; Shb,592kg at £1,360 = 2.30p; Maghera producer; Lim,224kg at £550 = 2.46p; Donemana producer; AA,440kg at £950 = 2.16p; AA,386kg at £840 = 2.18p.

Heifers: Greysteel producer; Char,708kg at £1,580 = 2.23p; Char,532kg at £990 = 1.86p; Char,564kg at £1,280 = 2.27p; Kilrea producer; Lim,380kg at £1,060 = 2.79p; Lim,526kg at £1,420 = 2.70p; Garvagh producer; Sim,262kg at £620 = 2.37p; Lim,398kg at £920 = 2.31p; Lim,414kg at £940 = 2.27p; Magherafelt producer; Char,578kg at £1,410 = 2.44p; Maghera producer; Lim,330kg at £770 = 2.33p; Lim,270kg at £680 = 2.52p; Lim,262kg at £540 = 2.06p; Lim,292kg at £640 = 2.19p; Her,302kg at £540 = 1.79p; Feeny producer; Lim,400kg at £920 = 2.30p; Lim,488kg at £1,140 = 2.34p; Lim,442kg at £1,110 = 2.51p; Lim,484kg at £1,190 = 2.46p; Lim,464kg at £1,020 = 2.20p; Maghera producer; BB,596kg at £1,300 = 2.18p; BB,598kg at £1,340 = 2.24p; BB,516kg at £1,140 = 2.21p; Her,622kg at £1,100 = 1.77p; Coagh producer; AA,410kg at £780 = 1.90p; AA,454kg at £830 = 1.83p; AA,448kg at £830 = 1.85p; AA,428kg at £790 = 1.85p; AA,444kg at £830 = 1.87p; AA,456kg at £810 = 1.78p; Maghera producer; Lim,256kg at £550 = 2.15p; Lim,224kg at £630 = 2.81p; Lim,304kg at £730 = 2.40p; Lim,316kg at £740 = 2.34p; Lim,264kg at £640 = 2.42p; Limavady producer; Char,468kg at £1,140 = 2.44p.

An exceptionally strong seasonal show of 1,575 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 11th June. 635 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a very solid trade topping at £254.00. 912 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £164.00 for heavy sorts. Spring Lambs topped at £145.50.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Kilrea producer; 29kg at £164.00 = 5.66p; Tobermore producer; 29kg at £161.00 = 5.55p; Swatragh producer; 30kg at £155.00 = 5.17p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £150.50 = 5.02p; Dungiven producer; 29.5kg at £150.50 = 5.10p; Ballymoney producer; 28kg at £150.00 = 5.36p; Coleraine producer; 25.4kg at £149.00 = 5.87p; Greysteel producer; 27kg at £149.00 = 5.52p; Claudy producer; 26kg at £149.00 = 5.73p; Loughgiel producer; 25.5kg at £148.00 = 5.80p; Stewartstown producer; 26kg at £147.00 = 5.65p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £146.00 = 5.84p; Maghera producer; 24.6kg at £140.00 = 5.69p; Tobermore producer; 25kg at £145.50 = 5.82p; Portglenone producer; 26kg at £145.00 = 5.58p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £145.00 = 6.04p.

Spring Lambs: Garvagh producer; 22.3kg at £145.50 = 6.52p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £145.00 = 6.17p; Rasharkin producer; 23.75kg at £145.00 = 6.11p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £145.00 = 6.17p; Rasharkin producer; 23.25kg at £144.50 = 6.22p; Claudy producer; 23.25kg at £143.00 = 6.15p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £143.00 = 6.22p; Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £142.00 = 6.23p; Limavady producer; 22.8kg at £142.00 = 6.23p; Coleraine producer; 22.6kg at £140.00 = 6.19p; Garvagh producer; 23.25kg at £140.00 = 6.02p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £140.00 = 6.28p; Claudy producer; 22.5kg at £140.00 = 6.22p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £140.00 = 6.36p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £139.00 = 6.21p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £139.00 = 6.32p; Moneymore producer; 21.8kg at £138.50 = 6.35p; Cookstown producer; 22.2kg at £138.00 = 6.22p.

Lightweight: Swatragh producer; 18kg at £110.00 = 6.11p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £96.00 = 5.65p; Coleraine producer; 16.6kg at £86.00 = 5.18p; Magherafelt producer; 17.5kg at £85.00 = 4.86p; Maghera producer; 12.5kg at £75.00 =6.00p.