Bullocks sell to a top price of £1,460 at Swatragh

Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,460 for a 654kg Lim at £2.23 per kg and to a top of £2.85 per kilo for a Char 312kg at £890.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,450 for a 700kg Lim at £2.07 per kg and to a top of £2.65 per kilo for a Char 298kg at £790.

Cows and calves were also a great trade topping at £1,590 for a Simmental Cow and Limousin Calf at foot

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices:

Bullocks: Swatragh producer Lim,654kg at £1,460 = 2.23p; Lim,562kg at £1,410 = 2.51p; Lim,528kg at £1,300 = 2.46p; Lim,576kg at £1,380 = 2.40p; Lim,550kg at £1,350 = 2.45p; LIM,560kg at £1,380 = 2.46p; Lim,534kg at £1,280 = 2.40p; LIM,540kg at £1,280 = 2.37p; Lim,564kg at £1,300 = 2.30p; Lim,544kg at £1,300 = 2.39p; Lim,590kg at £1,440 = 2.44p; Lim 518kg at £1,350 = 2.61p; Cookstown producer CH,312kg at £890 = 2.85p; Ch,244kg at £690 = 2.83p; Limavady produce LIM,496kg at £1,220 = 2.46p; CH,546kg at £1,300 = 2.38p; Lim,554kg at £1,290 = 2.33p; Feeny produce Fkv,424kg at £780 = 1.84p; Fkv,410kg at £780 = 1.90p; Fkv,488kg at £930 = 1.91p; Fkv,454kg at £870 = 1.92p; Portglenone producer Lim,326kg at £730 = 2.24p; Lim,310kg at £730 = 2.35p; Lim,354kg at £810 = 2.29p; Swatragh producer Sim,466kg at £800 = 1.72p; BB,560kg at £1,190 = 2.13p; Fkv,558kg at £1,130 = 2.03p; Fkv,516kg at £980 = 1.90p; Her,516kg at £1,000 = 1.94p; Sim,562kg at £1,150 = 2.05p; Magherafelt producer Lim,396kg at £840 = 2.12p; LIM,358kg at £780 = 2.18p; Lim,392kg at £850 = 2.17p; Lim,386kg at £810 = 2.10p; Lim,348kg at £850 = 2.44p; Maghera producer Her,542kg at £1,080 = 1.99p; Lim,366kg at £960 = 2.62p; Lim,512kg at £1,040 = 2.03p; Her,452kg at £930 = 2.06p; LIM,454kg at £1,090 = 2.40p; Lim,442kg at £1,030 = 2.33p; Her,410kg at £800 = 1.95p; Lim,426kg at £980 = 2.30p; Lim,422kg at £1,000 = 2.37p; Maghera produce Lim,370kg at £750 = 2.03p; Cookstown producer BB,648kg at £1,240 = 1.91p; BB,504kg at £1,000 = 1.98p; Lim,506kg at £980 = 1.94p; Lim,512kg at £990 = 1.93p; BB,496kg at £990 = 2.00p; BB,512kg at £980 = 1.91p; Lim,472kg at £870 = 1.84p.

Heifers: Swatragh produce Lim ,700kg at £1,450 = 2.07p; Cookstown producer CH,298kg at £790 = 2.65p; CH,274kg at £690 = 2.52p; CH,356kg at £770 = 2.16p; Garvagh producer Lim,436kg at £950 = 2.18p; Lim,376kg at £890 = 2.37p; Lim,320kg at £790 = 2.47p; Lim,464kg at £1,070 = 2.31p; Lim,454kg at £1,100 = 2.42p; Lim,356kg at £820 = 2.30p; Portglenone producer Lim,320kg at £780 = 2.44p; Dunloy produce CH,330kg at £770 = 2.33p; Magherafelt produce Lim,360kg at £770 = 2.14p; BB,362kg at £650 = 1.80p; Maghera producer Lim,362kg at £850 = 2.35p; Donemana producer Ch,556kg at £1,150 = 2.07p; Ch,412kg at £970 = 2.35p; Ch,422kg at £940 = 2.23p; Ch,426kg at £950 = 2.23p.

An excellent show of over 1,300 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 3rd July. 500 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £193.00. Over 800 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £144.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices:

Heavy Weight: Maghera producer 30kg at £144.00 = 4.80p; Ballymena producer 25kg at £112.00 = 4.48p; Draperstown produce 26.5kg at £111.50 = 4.21p; Castledawson producer 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p; Garvagh producer 24.8kg at £109.50 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer 24.5kg at £105.00 = 4.29p; Limavady producer 23.75kg at £104.50 = 4.40p; Limavady producer 24kg at £103.00 = 4.29p.

Mid-weight: Maghera producer 23kg at £123.00 =5.35p; Randalstown producer 21.5kg at £119.00 = 5.53p; Kilrea producer 23.5kg at £109.00 = 4.64p; Loughgiel producer 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Coleraine producer 22kg at £108.00 = 4.91p; Ballymoney produce 23.6kg at £108.00 = 4.58p; Ballycastle producer 23.8kg at £107.50 = 4.52p; Ballymena producer 23kg at £106.50 = 4.63p; Maghera producer 23.2kg at £106.50 = 4.59p; Draperstown produce 22kg at £106.00 = 4.82p; Dungiven producer 22.5kg at £106.00 = 4.71p; Antrim producer 23.2kg at £106.00 = 4.57p; Draperstown produce 22.5kg at £106.00 = 4.71p; Draperstown producer 22.6kg at £105.50 = 4.67p; Upperlands produce 21.5kg at £105.00 = 4.88p; Claudy producer 21kg at £104.50 = 4.98p; Rasharkin produce 22kg at £104.50 = 4.75p.

Light Weight Lambs: Magherafelt produce 18.8kg at £95.00 = 5.05p; Dungiven producer 18.9kg at £79.50 =4.21p; Bushmills producer 15kg at 78.00 = 5.20p; Cookstown producer 17.3kg at £76.00 = 4.39p; Cookstown producer 19kg at £83.00 = 4.37p.