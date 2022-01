Bullocks sell to £1380 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £435 for Friesian Bull Calf for a Ballymartin Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £960 for a 384k Limousin Bullock from Dromara Farmer. Fat Cow’s Topped £1190 for 726k Limousin, Heifers Topped £1080 for 548k Blue, Bullock’s Topped at £1380 for 584k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Ballymartin Farmer Friesian at £435, Annalong Farmer Blue at £420, Rathfriland Farmer Hereford at £400, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £395, Ballyroney Farmer Limousin at £380, Dromore Farmer Angus at £360, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £355, Dromara Farmer Blue at £355, Hillsborough Farmer Blue at £350, Castlewellan Farmer Angus at £345,

Heifer Calves: Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £345, Dromara Farmer Blue at £310, Blue at £305, Annalong Farmer Angus at £300, Hillsborough Farmer Blue at £275, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £270, Castlewellan Farmer Angus at £255, Dromara Farmer Angus at £255, Annalong Farmer Hereford at £250.

Weanlin Male Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 240k at £660 (275), Simmental 190k at £505 (266), Limousin 184k at £475 (258), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 320k at £825 (258), Portadown Farmer Limousin 282k at £710 (252), Dromara Farmer Limousin 384k at £960, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 320k at £825, Poyntzpass Farmer Limousin 358k at £790, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 320k at £770, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 348k at £750, Portadown Farmer Hereford 326k at £750, Poyntzpass Farmer Hereford 342k at £720, Rostrevor Farmer SPK 332k at £720, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 288k at £720, Portadown Farmer Limousin 282k at £710,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Portadown Farmer Limousin 266k at £725 (273), Dromara Farmer Limousin 390k at £950 (244), Hilltown Farmer Charolais 246k at £585 (238), Waringstown Farmer Hereford 244k at £580 (238), Angus 268k at £590 (220), Dromara Farmer Limousin 390k at £950, Portadown Farmer Limousin 266k at £725, Dromara Farmer Hereford 286k at £600, Waringstown Farmer Angus 268k at £590, Portadown Farmer Friesian 420k at £590, Hilltown Farmer Charolais 246k at £585, Waringstown Farmer Hereford 244k at £580, Ballynahinch Farmer Angus 240k at £470,

Fat Cows: Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 726k at £1190, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 590k at £1160, Charolais 504k at £1060, Downpatrick Farmer Simmental 706k at £990, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 692k at £900, Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 518k at £860, Hereford 620k at £820, Blue 568k at £800, Mayobridge Farmer Hereford 476k at £770, Hereford 488k at £720,

Store Heifers: Banbridge Farmer Blue 480k at £1020 (213), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 434k at £900 (208), Angus 402k at £810 (202), Ballynahinch Farmer Blue 548k at £1080 (198), Ballynahinch Farmer Blue 548k at £1080, Corbet Farmer Blue 480k at £1020, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 434k at £900, Angus 402k at £810, Dromore Farmer Angus 330k at £550, Ballynahinch Farmer Friesian 442k at £550,

Bullocks: Ballyward Farmer Limousin 400k at £970 (243), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 584k at £1380 (237), Ballynahinch Farmer Angus 488k at £1130 (232), Hillsborough Farmer Charolais 544k at £1240 (228), Castlewellan Farmer Blue 450k at £1010 (225), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 584k at £1380, Hillsborough Farmer Charolais 544k at £1240, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 558k at £1160, Angus 542k at £1140, Ballynahinch Farmer Angus 488k at £1130, Angus 508k at £1080, Hillsborough Farmer Simmental 490k at £1040, Castlewellan Farmer Blue 450k at £1010, Ballynahinch Farmer Angus 480k at £1000, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 400k at £970,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. An Armagh farmer topped the sale at £5.37 a kilo for 20.5kg at £110, Fat ewes topped at £198 for a Texel Ewe from a Rathfriland Farmer. More ewes over the £144 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £140 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Armagh Farmer 20.5k at £110, Dromara farmer: 19.4k at £104, Newry Farmer 21kg at £112,

Hoggets: Leitrim Farmer 27k at £120, Ballyroney Farmer 25.9k at £120, Ballynahinch Farmer 23k at £118, Dromore Farmer 23.8k at £116.5, Ballyroney Farmer 24.1k at £116.5, Poyntzpass Farmer 30k at £116, Armagh Farmer 32kg at £116, Armagh Farmer 22k at £114.5, Portadown Farmer 22.5k at £114,

FAT EWES : Rathfriland farmer: £198, Castlewellan farmer: at £149, Downpatrick farmer: at £144, Kilkeel farmer: at £140, Castlewellan farmer: at £140, Rathfriland Farmer at £139, Leitrim Farmer at £134, Mayobridge Farmer at £129, Armagh Farmer at £127, Dromore Farmer at £122,

FAT RAMS: Killyleagh Farmer at £146, Armagh Farmer at £140, Rathfriland Farmer at £128, Lisburn Farmer at £126,