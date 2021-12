Bullocks sell to £1400 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £440 for Blue Heifer Calf for a Castlewellan Farmer. Weanling calves sold to £940 for a 378k Charolais Bullock from Clough Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1210 for 746k Stab, Heifers topped £1320 for 628k Stab, Bullocks topped at £1400 for 636k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Ballyroney Farmer Limousin at £435, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £370, Saintfield Farmer Angus at £330, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £320, Blue at £315, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £315, Saintfield Farmer Blue at £290, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £285, Gilford Farmer Hereford at £280, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £280,

Heifer Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Blue at £440, Dromore Farmer Limousin at £415, Belleeks Farmer Limousin at £380, Dromara Farmer Hereford at £340, Hereford at £320, Hereford at £320, Annaclone Farmer Blonde at £310, Castlewellan Farmer Blue at £300, Dromara Farmer Hereford at £290, Hereford at £290,

WEANLING Male Calves: Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 378k at £940 (249), Annclone Farmer Limousin 274k at £660 (241), Charolais 258k at £620 (241), Charolais 282k at £650 (231), Hillsborough Farmer Hereford 414k at £930 (225),Downpatrick Farmer Saler 380k at £840 (222), Clough Farmer Charolais 378k at £940, Hillsborough Farmer Hereford 414k at £930, Hereford 426k at £930, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 404k at £850, Clough Farmer Saler 380k at £840, Saler 396k at £830, Charolais 396k at £820, Charolais 410k at £800, Saler 368k at £800, Belleeks Farmer Charolais 370k at £770,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 322k at £770 (239), Dromara Farmer Angus 214k at £500 (237), Ballymartin Farmer IM 268k at £625 (233), Dromara Farmer Angus 248k at £535 (216), Banbridge Farmer Limousin 402k at £840 (209), Banbridge Farmer Limousin 402k at £840, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 322k at £770, Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 366k at £700, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 334k at £680, Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 328k at £670, Charolais 312k at £645, Ballymartin Farmer IM 268k at £625, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 290k at £560, Dromara Farmer Limousin 248k at £535,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan Farmer Stab 746k at £1210, Waringstown Farmer Hereford 662k at £900, Banbridge Farmer Angus 572k at £880, Dromore Farmer Limousin 468k at £710,

Cows and Calves: Waringstown Farmer Hereford cow and Charolais Calf at £1000,

Store Heifers: Mayobridge Farmer Blue 444k at £1000 (225), Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 564k at £1230 (218), Stab 628k at £1320 (211), Stab 482k at £990 (206), Stab 614k at £ 1260 (205), Glenavy Farmer Limousin 572k at £1160 (203), Castlewellan Farmer Stab 628k at £1320, Stab 614k at £1260, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 632k at £1230, Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 564k at £1230, Glenavy Farmer Limousin 572k at £1160, Mayobridge Farmer Angus 510k at £1020, Blue 444k at £1000, Castlewellan Farmer Stab 482k at £990, Mayobridge Farmer Blue 504k at £950, Angus 508k at £930,

Bullocks: Newry Farmer Limousin 636k at £1400 (221), Limousin 640k at £1350 (211), Castlewellan Farmer Stab 442k at £920 (209), Newry Farmer 652k at £1340 (206), Ballyward Farmer Angus 440k at £900 (205), Angus 444k at £900 (203), Newry Farmer Limousin 636k at £1400, Limousin 698k at £1400, Limousin 640k at £1350, Angus 652k at £1340, Angus 622k at £1240, Angus 656k at £1190, Limousin 730k at £1170, Banbridge Farmer Hereford 630k at £1050, Newry Farmer Limousin 596k at £1050, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 544k at £1030,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Kilcoo farmer topped the sale at £5.91 a kilo for 12.7kg at £75, Fat ewes topped at £192 for a Texel Ewe from a Kilcoo Farmer. More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £135 to £145 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Kilcoo Farmer 12k at £76, Hilltown farmer: 16k at £92.5, Annaclone Farmer 16.9kg at £93,

LAMBS: Dromara Farmer 12.7k at £75, 35k at £132, Castlewellan Farmer 26k at £130, Kilcoo Farmer 25.7k at £130, Dromara Farmer 32k at £130, Dromore Farmer 30.5k at £128, Cullyhanna Farmer 24.6k at £127, 25.7k at £127, Kilkeel Farmer 26.2k at £126.5, Tandragee Farmer 26.6kg at £125.5,

FAT EWES : Kilcoo farmer: £192, Mayobridge farmer: £189, £184, Castlewellan farmer: £180, Mayobridge farmer: £171, Rathfriland farmer: £154, Downpatrick Farmer £141, Dromore Farmer £136, Tandragee Farmer £135, Castlewellan Farmer £132,

FAT RAMS: Downpatrick Farmer £150, Kilkeel Farmer £140, Annaclone Farmer £140,