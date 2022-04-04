Bullocks sell to £1445 at Newtownstewart
A good entry of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart saw Bullocks and Bulls selling to £1445; Heifers to £1165; Fat Cows to £1270 and up to £235 per 100kgs.
Bullock and Bull prices; A local farmer 575kgs £1445, 530kgs £1310 and £1285, 490kgs £1245 and £1180, 500kgs £1230 and £1225, 520kgs £1230; R A Matthewson Killymore 605kgs £1430, 560kgs £1300, 550kgs £1280 and £1180, 515kgs £1230 and £1180, 470kgs £1180 and £1050, 550kgs £1180, 445kgs £1140, 430kgs £1000. A Claudy farmer 545kgs £1300, 535kgs £1290; D J Baxter Crowhill 505kgs £1120, 485kgs £1000; D Lindsay Sion Mills 520kgs £1095, 460kgs £880; D McSorley Castlederg 375kgs £965 £880 and £875. S Managh Omagh 290kgs £805; S Atcheson Victoria Bridge 435kgs £940, 370kgs £860. G J King Omagh 355kgs £935, 385kgs £840; R Buchanan Donemana 375kgs £820; M McNamee Crockatore 340kgs £855, 365kgs £805. M Lynch Omagh 325kgs £805.
Heifer prices; Jas Holmes Donemana 550kgs £1165, 535kgs £1045 520kgs £1040, 470kgs £1000; A Armstrong Dromore 480kgs £1110 and £1060, 510kgs £1030; A Maguire Newtownstewart 400kgs £870 and £865, 370kgs £835.
An increased entry of Fat Cows sold to a very sharp trade selling up to £235 per 100kgs. K Harper Castlederg 515kgs £235, 615kgs £179; M Lynch Omagh 470kgs £222; 660kgs £185; R Buchanan Donemana 510kgs £208, 715kgs £150; S Atcheson Victoria Bridge 560kgs £183, 490kgs £184; A local producer 635kgs £200; E Devine Donemana 635kgs £183; Jas Quinn Donemana 700kgs £174; B Caldwell Strabane 550kgs £186; Jas McBride Glenmornan 695kgs £150, 645kgs £145; R T Sproule Strabane 560kgs £175; 570kgs £163; M McNamee Crockatore £605 £153, 580kgs £153, 570kgs £146;A Castlederg farmer 380kgs £171.
Fries Cows; Hall Kee Strabane 720kgs £165, 615kgs £146, 570kgs £118; An Omagh farmer 700kgs £154, 680kgs £152.