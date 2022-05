Bullocks sell to £1570 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £400 for Hereford Heifer Calf for a Crossgar Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £940 for a 380k Limousin Bull from Ballymartin Farmer. Fat Cows Topped £1695 for 924k Shorthorn, Heifers Topped £1350 for 636k Friesian, Bullocks Topped at £1570 for 612k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Banbridge Farmer Angus at £340, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £325, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £320, Saintfield Farmer Angus at £310, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £280, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £250, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin at £235, Crossgar Farmer HOl at £225, Friesian at £225, Dromara Farmer Hereford at £220,

Heifer Calves: Crossgar Farmer Hereford at £400, Saintfield Farmer Angus at £325, Angus at £315, Ballyroney Farmer Limousin at £305, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin at £270, Dromara Farmer Blue at £250, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £240, Saintfield Farmer Angus at £210, Dromara Farmer Hereford at £200, Lisburn Farmer Angus at £195,

WEANLING Male Calves: Ballymartin Farmer Limousin 330k at £840 (255), Limousin 348k at £870 (250), Limousin 380k at £940 (248), 300k at £730 (244), Dromore Farmer Angus 240k at £480 (200), Ballymartin Farmer Limousin 380k at £940, Limousin 348k at £870, Limousin 330k at £840, Limousin 300k at £730, Dromore Farmer Angus 296k at £550, Lisburn Farmer Friesian 292k at £480 x 3, Dromore Farmer Angus 240k at £480, Saintfield Farmer Angus 302k at £460,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Newry Farmer Limousin 232k at £520 (224), Saintfield Farmer Angus 214k at £470 (220), Ballymartin Farmer Limousin 322k at £690 (214), Saintfield Farmer Angus 220k at £460 (210), Rathfriland Farmer Angus 288k at £560 (196), Ballmartin Farmer Limousin 322k at £690, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 356k at £680, Angus 288k at £560, Newry Farmer Limousin 232k at £520, Whitecross Farmer Blue 254k at £480, Saintfield Farmer Angus 214k at £470, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 272k at £460, Saintfield Farmer Angus 220k at £460, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 298k at £450, Whitecross Farmer Angus 250k at £410,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Rostrevor Farmer Shorthorn 924k at £1695, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 740k at £1540, Limousin 688k at £1450, Kilkeel Farmer Shorthorn 748k at £1400, Dromore Farmer Limousin 590k at £1290, Kilkeel Farmer Shorthorn 700k at £1200, Lurgan Farmer Stab 694k at £1180, Rathfriland Farmer Blonde 612k at £1100, Rostrevor Farmer Shorthorn 600k at £1065, Dromore Farmer Friesian 600k at £1060,

Store Heifers: Kilkeel Farmer Angus 352k at £860 (245), Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 530k at £1280 (242), Kilkeel Farmer Angus 474k at £1060 (224), Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 484k at £1080 (223), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 368k at £820 (223), Dromore Farmer Angus 598k at £1320, (221), Dromara Farmer Friesian 636k at £1350, Angus 598k at £1320, Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 634k at £1240, Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 564k at £1240, Charolais 552k at £1120, Charolais 518k at £1100, Charolais 484k at £1080, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 484k at £1060,

Bullocks: Dromara Farmer Limousin 612k at £1570 (257), Limousin 606k at £1490 (246), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 484k at £1150 (238), Downpatrick Farmer Hereford 324k at £760 (235), Castlewellan Farmer Angus 484k at £1130 (234), Downpatrick Farmer Hereford 330k at £770 (233), Dromara Farmer Limousin 612k at £1570, Limousin 606k at £1490, Castlewellan Farmer Galloway 604k at £1310, FCK 582k at £1300, Rathfriland Farmer Holstein 572k at £1260, Holstein 590k at £1190, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford 540k at £1160, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 484k at £1150, Angus 484k at £1130, Hereford 542k at £1120,

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £6.51 a kilo for 20.2kg at £131.5, Fat ewes topped at £204 for a Texel Ewe from a Ballyward Farmer. More ewes over the £180 mark this week with plainer ewes from £145 to £150.

Spring LAMBS: Ballynahinch Farmer 25k at £141.5, Newry Farmer 26k at £141, Kilkeel Farmer 27.5kg at £139, Mayobridge Farmer 30kg at £139, Ballyward Farmer 22kg at £138.5, Kilkeel Farmer 23k at £138, Ballynahinch Farmer 27k at £138, Ballyward Farmer 23.7kg at £137.5, Portadown Farmer 25.5kg at £137, Dromara Farmer 23k at £136.5,

FAT EWES: Ballyward farmer: £204, Castlewellan farmer: at £180, Lisburn Farmer at £176, Ballyward Farmer at £174, Banbridge Farmer at £174, Kilkeel Farmer at £170, Dromore Farmer at £170, Hilltown Farmer at £164, Portadown Farmer at £162,

FAT RAMS: Dromore Farmer £186, Ballynahinch Farmer £138, Lisburn Farmer £146,