Bullocks sell to £1600 at Newtownstewart
A seasonal entry of cattle on offer for the first sale of 2022 in Newtownstewart saw Bulls and Bullocks selling to £1600; Fat Cows to £1405 and £179 per 100kgs, while Heifers sold to £1255 and £665 over weight.
Bullock and Bull prices; D McKinley Grange 590kgs £1355, 555kgs £1240. M Doherty Strabane 410kgs £945, 395kgs £940, 405kgs £845, 450kgs £825, 350kgs £750
and £745. Foyle View Farms Ltd Strabane 310kgs £715; Fat Bull; J-N Gallagher Newtownstewart 1040kgs £1600.
Heifer prices; W D Millar Glenock 590kgs £1255, 465kgs £960, 425kgs £940; E Coyle Douglas Bridge 595kgs £1155; L Dolan Castlederg 430kgs £845 and £810; Foyle View Farms Ltd Strabane 360kgs £680, 340kgs £665.
Fat Cows; A McConnell Gortin 785kgs £179; 825kgs £154; R Irwin Drumquin 655kgs £145, 670kgs £129; P Devine Donemana 735kgs £138; H McKane Castlederg 740kgs £135; K McMullin Gortin 650kgs £136, 625kgs £131, 585kgs £133; G Dooher Strabane 625kgs £163.
Pre and Post Christmas sheep sales
K ~P McMenamin 27.50kgs £126.50; B T McGlinchey 25.50kgs £126.00; S ~A Conway 24kgs £125.50; V Aiken 24kgs £124.00; G McFarland 24.50kgs £122.50; W T Stronge 23kgs £121.50; A Williamson 23.50kgs £122.00; John Moss 23.50kgs £117.00; J McGuire 22.50 £108.00; P Devine 20kgs £105.50; G ~P McFarland ( Horned) 21kgs £98.00.
Fat Ewes; C ~N McIlwaine £235; Don Donald £152; R J Moubray £138; K ~P McMenamin £122 and £97.00; W D Millar £120 and £105; T W Fyffe £110; J McGuire £128, £84 and £60; F Devine £74; John Moss £120 B Kerlin £113, £90 and £80; W T Stronge £85.
Poorer Ewes sold from £50 up.