Bullocks sell to £1600 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £530 for Hereford Bull Calf for a Dromara Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1170 for a 424k Limousin Bull from Castlewellan Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1170 for 610k Charolais, Breeding Bulls Topped £1620, Heifers Topped £1440 for 732k EA, Bullock’s Topped at £1600 for 742k Blue,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Dromara Farmer Hereford at £530, Blue at £490, Blue at £480, Blue at £450, Blue at £440, Rathfriland Farmer Blue at £400, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £345, Dromara Farmer Friesian at £290,

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifer Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Blue at £425, Dromara Farmer Blue at £415, Blue at £395, Rathfriland Farmer Blue at £370, Dromara Farmer Blue at £370, Blue at £340, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £320, Dromara Farmer Blue at £320, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £320, Angus at £320,

WEANLING Male Calves: Downpatrick Farmer Limousin 322k at £910 (283), Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 330k at £920 (279), Downpatrick Farmer Limousin 346k at £940 (272), Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 324k at £880 (272), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 424k at £1110 (262), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 424k at £1170, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 424k at £1110, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 498k at £1100, Angus 452k at £1080, Angus 454k at £1070, Angus 434k at £900, Downpatrick Farmer Limousin 424k at £990, Kikeel Farmer Angus 428k at £990, Angus 402k at £980, Downpatrick Farmer Limousin 346k at £940, Limousin 366k at £930,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 310k at £700, Armagh Farmer Limousin 346k at £690, Shorthorn 230k at £460,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge Farmer Charolais 610k at £1170, Ballynahinch Farmer Holstein 690k at £1060, Katesbridge Farmer Blue 646k at £1000, Ballynahinch Farmer Holstein 644k at £890, Holstein 614k at £800, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 550k at £740,

Breeding Bulls: Banbridge Farmer Shorthorn at £1620, Ballyroney Farmer Hereford at £1560, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin at £1550, Ballyroney Farmer Hereford at £1490, Hereford at £1420,

Store Heifers: Hilltown Farmer Charolais 562k at £1350 (240), Castlewellan Farmer Simmental 516k at £1170 (227), Simmental 444k at £1000 (225), Simmental 494k at £1100 (223), Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 366k at £810 (222), Dromore Farmer Charolais 600k at £1300, (217), Hilltown Farmer EA 732k at £1440, Charolais 562k at £1350, Dromara Farmer Charolais 600k at £1300, Charolais 560k at £1200, Castlewellan Farmer Simmental 516k at £1170, Simmental 494k at £1100, Hilltown Farmer EA 524k at £1090, Castlewellan Farmer Simmental 548k at £1080, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 480k at £1000, Castlewellan Farmer Simmental 444k at £1000,

Bullocks: Annalong Farmer Charolais 502k at £1340 (267), Charolais 560k at £1420 (254), Charolais 540k at £1330 (246), Rathfriland Farmer Angus 566k at £1270 (225), Blue 624k at £1400 (225), Blue 620k at £1380 (223), Rathfriland Farmer Blue 742k at £1600, Angus 708k at £1550, Dromore Farmer Friesian 700k at £1500, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 708k at £1460, Annalong Farmer Charolais 560k at £1420, Rathfriland Farmer Blue 624k at £1400, Angus 664k at £1390, Blue 620k at £1380, Annalong Farmer Charolais 502k at £1340, Charolais 540k at £1330,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a mighty trade this week again. Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £5.83 a kilo for 21.1kg at £123, Fat ewes topped at £216 for a Texel Ewe from a Dromara Farmer. More ewes over the £180 mark this week with plainer ewes from £165 to £170.

Spring Lambs: Dromore Farmer 25.5k at £130, Cabra Farmer 21.2k at £123, Rathfriland Farmer 21.1kg at £123, Seaforde Farmer 22.6kg at £123, Saintfield Farmer 22.3kg at £123, Rathfriland Farmer 22k at £121, Rathfriland Farmer 20.7k at £120, Kilkeel Farmer 21kg at £118, Downpatrick Farmer 20.7kg at £118,

Hoggets: Kilkeel Farmer 29k at £131, Kilkeel Farmer 29.4k at £129.5, Dromara Farmer 32k at £129.5, Rathfriland Farmer 30.5k at £129, Banbridge Farmer 30k at £128.5, Rathfriland Farmer 25.8k at £128.5, Kilkeel Farmer 23kg at £126.5,

FAT EWES: Dromara farmer: £216, Rathfriland farmer: at £198, Ballymartin Farmer at £198, Rathfriland Farmer at £191, Castlewellan Farmer at £182, Ballymartin Farmer at £182, Kilkeel Farmer at £172, Ballynahinch Farmer at £172,

FAT RAMS: Rathfriland Farmer £178, £132.5,