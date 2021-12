Bullocks sell to £1780 at Hilltown Mart

Ewes: Rathfriland farmer £228, Kilkeel farmer £159, Kilkeel farmer £135, Hilltown farmer £131, Kilkeel farmer £119, Rathfriland farmer £113, Rathfriland farmer £104, Rathfriland farmer £98.

Fat lambs: Warrenpoint farmer £126.50 for 27.4kg (461ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 21kg (590ppk), Cabra farmer £122.50 for 25kg (490ppk), Katesbridge farmer £122 for 23kg (530ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £119.50 for 23.6kg (506ppk), Ballyward farmer £117.50 for 23.5kg (500ppk), Katesbridge farmer £117 for 21.2kg (551ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £114.50 for 21.4kg (535ppk), Hilltown farmer £114 for 21kg (542ppk), Cabra farmer £111 for 21kg (528ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 22kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 21.6kg (509ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £108.50 for 17.9kg (606ppk), Mayobridge farmer £107 for 19kg (563ppk), Kilkeel farmer £103 for 16.7kg (616ppk), Katesbridge farmer £100 for 17.2kg (581ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 17kg (552ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 17.5kg (537ppk), Kilkeel farmer £92 for 16.6kg (554ppk), Hilltown farmer £87.50 for 16.2kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 15.8kg (544ppk), Kilkeel farmer £83 for 16.6kg (500ppk), Mayobridge farmer £81 for 15kg (540ppk), Rathfriland farmer £80 for 14kg (571ppk), Castlewellan farmer £80 for 14.8kg (540ppk), Rathfriland farmer £71 for 13.3kg (533ppk), Leitrim farmer £65 for 10kg (650ppk).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large entry of cattle in Hilltown for the final sale of 2021 saw heifers sell to £1520 and bullocks to £1780.

Cows: Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 680kg (200ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1340 for 672kg (199ppk), Ballyward farmer £1250 for 784kg (159ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1190 for 758kg (157ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1180 for 620kg (190ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1090 for 622kg (157ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1090 for 694kg (157ppk), Banbridge farmer £1060 for 590kg (179ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £970 for 636kg (152ppk).

Cow & Calves: Kilcoo farmer £1950, Clough farmer £1440 and Mayobridge farmer £1180.

Weanling Heifers: Hilltown farmer £720 for 348kg (207ppk), Kilkeel farmer £700 for 272kg (257ppk), Rathfriland farmer £680 for 262kg (259ppk), Kilkeel farmer £670 for 278kg (241ppk), Rathfriland farmer £650 for 244kg (266ppk), Rathfriland farmer £640 for 264kg (242ppk), Mayobridge farmer £620 for 298kg (208ppk), Downpatrick farmer £590 for 270kg (218ppk), Rathfriland farmer £580 for 250kg (232ppk), Rathfriland farmer £570 for 264kg (216ppk).

Weanling Bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1030 for 386kg (266ppk), Dromara farmer £1020 for 394kg (259ppk), Hilltown farmer £940 for 402kg (233ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £930 for 402kg (231ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £900 for 380kg (236ppk), Hilltown farmer £870 for 346kg (251ppk), Hilltown farmer £830 for 342kg (242ppk), Downpatrick farmer £825 for 332kg (248ppk), Hilltown farmer £780 for 354kg (220ppk), Kilkeel farmer £770 for 314kg (245ppk), Downpatrick farmer £750 for 284kg (264ppk), Rathfriland farmer £690 for 272kg (253ppk), Hilltown farmer £680 for 262kg (259ppk), Kilkeel farmer £670 for 260kg (257ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1520 for 690kg (220ppk), Hilltown farmer £1470 for 644kg (228ppk), Moneycarragh farmer £1440 for 696kg (207ppk), Moneycarragh farmer £1350 for 668kg (202ppk), Hilltown farmer £1330 for 630kg (211ppk), Hilltown farmer £1330 for 652kg (204ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 544kg (218ppk), Seaford farmer £920 for 460kg (200ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 396kg (229ppk).