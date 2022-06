Bullocks sell to £1850 at Rathfriland co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to one months old. Topped to £590 for Charolais Bull Calf for a Newry Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1240 for a 418k Charolais Bull from Lisburn Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1780 for 902k Hereford, Cows and Calves topped £1260, Dairy Maiden Heifers Topped at £1170, Heifers Topped £1300 for 530k Limousin, Bullocks topped at £1850 for 754k Hereford,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Newry Farmer Charolais at £590, Ballyward Farmer Limousin at £540, Newry Farmer Charolais at £500, Warrenpoint Farmer Angus at £360, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £355, Dromara Farmer HER at £350, Warrenpoint Farmer Shorthorn at £350, Rathfriland Farmer Angus at £320,

Heifer Calves: Banbridge Farmer Blue at £470, Newry Farmer Charolais at £470, Banbridge Farmer Shorthorn at £400, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £395, Ballyward Farmer Limousin at £300, Ballynahinch Farmer Angus at £270, Warrenpoint Farmer Angus at £270, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford at £265,

WEANLING Male Calves: Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 298k at £900 (302), Lisburn Farmer Charolais 418k at £1240 (297), Charolais 362k at £1030 (285), Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 336k at £940 (280), Banbridge Farmer Blue 196k at £540 (276), Lisburn Farmer Charolais 418k at £1240, Ballynahinch Farmer Hereford 508k at £1150, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 396k at £1090, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 362k at £1030, Ballynahinch Farmer Hereford 430k at £980, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 336k at £940, Ballynahinch Farmer Hereford 392k at £900, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 298k at £900, Poyntzpass Farmer Hereford 414k at £880, Angus 414k at £860,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Angus 336k at £870 (259), Angus 304k at £720 (237), Newry Farmer Charolais 288k at £680 (236), Banbridge Farmer Blue 212k at £500 (236), Kilkeel Farmer Angus 336k at £870, Angus 380k at £870, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 366k at £760, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 328k at £730, Angus 304k at £720, Newry Farmer Charolais 288k at £680, Banbridge Farmer Blue 256k at £570, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford 300k at £570, Banbridge Farmer Blue 248k at £560, Dromore Farmer Blue 270k at £520,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Lisburn Farmer Hereford 902k at £1780, Limousin 800k at £1760, Banbridge Farmer Nored 700k at £1440, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford 748k at £1400, Kilkeel Farmer Fr 816k at £1320, Aghalee Farmer Angus 696k at £1280, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 656k at £1220, Limousin 666k at £1210, Banbridge Farmer Nored 650k at £1190, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford 734k at £1160,

Cows and Calves: Newry Farmer Blue cow and Limousin Calf at £1260, Kilkeel Farmer Belted Galloway cow and Limousin Calf at £1080,

Dairy Maiden Heifers: Dromara Farmer £1170, £1170, £1000,

Store Heifers: Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 530k at £1300 (246), Portadown Farmer Blue 412k at £980 (238), Banbridge Farmer Blue 468k at £1110 (238), Blue 530k at £1250 (236), Blue 520k at £1210 (233), Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 530k at £1300, Banbridge Farmer Blue 530k at £1250, Blue 520k at £1210, Blue 506k at £1150, Blue 468k at £1110, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 526k at £1100, Banbridge Farmer Blue 472k at £1090, Dromara Farmer Friesian 524k at £1030, Ballynahinch Farmer Hereford 452k at £1010, Banbridge Farmer Blue 462k at £1000,

Bullocks: Lisburn Farmer Limousin 540k at £1460 (271), Castlewellan Farmer Blue 442k at £1180 (267), Rathfriland Farmer Hereford 754k at £1850 (246), Dromara Farmer Limousin 630k at £1490 (237), Rathfriland Farmer Hereford 780k at £1840 (236), Rathfriland Farmer Hereford 754k at £1850, Hereford 780k at £1840, Hereford 730k at £1710, Dromara Farmer Limousin 630k at £1490, Lisburn Farmer Limousin 540k at £1460, Dromara Farmer Limousin 594k at £1380, Limousin 544k at £1270, Castlewellan Farmer Blue 442k at £1180, Rathfriland Farmer AY 528k at £980, Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 486k at £980,

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Dundrum farmer topped the sale at £6.65 a kilo for 20kg at £153, Fat ewes topped at £202 for a Texel Ewe from a Castlewellen Farmer. More ewes over the £175 mark this week with plainer ewes from £145 to £170,

Spring lambs: Poyntzpass Farmer 27k at £153, Rathfriland Farmer 26.5k at £150, Newry Farmer 24kg at £150, Castlewellan Farmer 24.9kg at £148, Dromara Farmer 24kg at £148, Bryansford Farmer 24k at £148, Dromara Farmer 23.3k at £148, Bryansford Farmer 25kg at £148, Kilkeel Farmer 23.5kg at £147.5, Ballyward Farmer 23.8k at £147,

FAT EWES: Castlewellan farmer: £202, Newry farmer: at £186, Katesbridge Farmer at £170, Katesbridge Farmer at £168, Kilkeel Farmer at £166, Rathfriland Farmer at £164, Rathfriland Farmer at £160, Annaclone Farmer at £158, Rathfriland Farmer at £156,

FAT RAMS: Katesbridge Farmer £208, Dundrum Farmer £180,