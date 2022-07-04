Bullocks sell to £2,000 at Newtownstewart

Fat Cows met an exceptional trade as follows; W D Millar Glenock 585kgs £261, 730kgs £234, 725kgs £204; A Drumquin farmer 650kgs £225; D ~L Huey Artigarvan 765kgs £213, 680kgs £194; J ~C Devine Newtownstewart 645kgs £218, 615kgs £208; R Baxter Drumquin 700kgs £211, 670kgs £170, 590kgs £183; R Hamilton Castlederg 745kgs £193; L Devine Strabane 700kgs £200; B McKay Sion Mills 605kgs £180, 665kgs £183; S Allison Killymore 595kgs £171; C Devine Claudy 745kgs £157; H Catterson Castlederg 665kgs £169;
Fries Cows; R Kerrigan Donemana 825kgs £174, 650kgs £165, 505kgs £164, 560kgs £123; A Castlederg farmer 575kgs £126;
Other Cows sold from £100 up.
Bullocks and Bulls; A local farmer 1110 kgs £2000; L Devine Strabane 605kgs £1430 and £1310. S Allison Killymore 630kgs £1370; A Drumquin Farmer 605kgs £1340,535kgs £1225; W Hawkes Castlederg 615kgs £1315, 660kgs £1295; S Millar Newtownstewart 545kgs £1215, S Kee Douglas Bridge 515kgs £1080, 420kgs £895; W D Millar Newtownstewart 430kgs £1070; T McElwee Strabane 390kgs £980 and £970.
More sheep on offer sold to a speedy trade therefore resulting in an 100% clearance.
Prices; R McNamee 25.50kgs £139; D McElrea 25kgs £136; C Mccullagh 31kgs £134; 23.50kgs £128; S Kee 22.50kgs £130; J McClean 25.50kgs £129; D McNamee 24kgs £128; D Patrick 23.50 £128; R Crawford 23.50kgs £128; R Scott 22.50kgs £127.50; G Warnock 23.50kgs £126; R G Pollock 22.50kgs £125; P~B Morris 22.50kgs £125; A Hawkes 27.50kgs £125; 22.50kgs £117; S J Millar 23.50kgs £124; Jim McClean 22.50kgs £123.50; D Stewart 21kgs £123.50; G Lecky 22kgs £122; P Keenan 21.50kgs £122; J Donnell 21.50kgs £121.50; D Lecky 22kgs £120; R Allison 21.50kgs £119.50; C Kildunne 22kgs £119; J Nugent 19.50kgs £114; Wm Mulligan 20kgs £113; S Gilfillan 20.50kgs £112.50.
Fat Ewes; R McNamee £154; S Gilfillan £136; C Elliott £136; R Crawford £129 and £95; N Kee £122 and £76; R J McAskie £115; G Nethery £114 and £83; J Donnell £113; D McNamee £111; R Allison £107; C McCullagh £105, £91 and £84; C Kildunne £93; Wm Mulligan £91; S Kee £88.