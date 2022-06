Bullocks sell to £2460 at Hilltown Saleyard

Ewes: Cabra farmer £274, Banbridge farmer £240, Warrenpoint farmer £228, Kilkeel farmer £192, Banbridge farmer £180, Warrenpoint farmer £176, Banbridge farmer £172, Hilltown farmer £170, Castlewellan farmer £170, Hilltown farmer £169, Mayobridge farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £162, Downpatrick farmer £156, Banbridge farmer £152 and £149, Downpatrick farmer £148, Hilltown farmer £146, Hilltown farmer £144, Mayobridge farmer £143, Kilcoo farmer £142, Newry farmer £139, Newry farmer £137, Downpatrick farmer £134, Kilkeel farmer £130, Newry farmer £129, Newry farmer £128.

Lambs: Warrenpoint farmer £146.50 for 24kg (610ppk), Kilkeel farmer £144.50 for 23kg (628ppk), Castlewellan farmer £144 for 25kg (576ppk), Rostrevor farmer £143.50 for 25kg (574ppk), Rostrevor farmer £142 for 24kg (591ppk), Hilltown farmer £141 for 22.2kg (635ppk), Cabra farmer £141 for 24kg (587ppk), Hilltown farmer £140 for 24kg (583ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 22kg (636ppk), Rathfriland farmer £139 for 23kg (604ppk), Downpatrick farmer £138.50 for 22.3kg (621ppk), Castlewellan farmer £138 for 23kg (600ppk), Mayobridge farmer £137.50 for 22.3kg (616ppk), Mayobridge farmer £136 for 22.2kg (612ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 22.4kg (607ppk), Hilltown farmer £135 for 22kg (613ppk), Bryansford farmer £134.50 for 22kg (611ppk), Hilltown farmer £132 for 21.4kg (616ppk), Hilltown farmer £129 for 21kg (614ppk), Hilltown farmer £126 for 20.2kg (623ppk).

Saturday 4th June saw a large entry of cattle sell to fantastic prices. Fat cows sold to £1780, heifers to £1670 and bullocks to £2460.

Fat cows: Castlewellan farmer £1780 for 896kg (198ppk), Dromore farmer £1760 for 718kg (245ppk), Hilltown farmer £1760 for 724kg (243ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1620 for 824kg (196ppk), Leitrim farmer £1600 for 850kg (188ppk), Newry farmer £1600 for 718kg (222ppk), Dromore farmer £1550 for 718kg (215ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1540 for 726kg (212ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1530 for 672kg (227ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1490 for 630kg (236ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1470 for 708kg (207ppk), Attical farmer £1460 for 664kg (219ppk), Newry farmer £1430 for 704kg (203ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1410 for 692kg (203ppk), Cabra farmer £1390 for 658kg (211ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1280 for 620kg (206ppk), Attical farmer £1030 for 452kg (227ppk).

Cows and calves: Hilltown farmer £1900, Hilltown farmer £1470, Cabra farmer £1330, Katesbridge farmer £1160, Kilkeel farmer £1140.

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £980 for 386kg (253ppk), Mayobridge farmer £960 for 412kg (233ppk), Mayobridge farmer £940 for 368kg (255ppk), Castlewellan farmer £890 for 394kg (225ppk), Rostrevor farmer £860 for 342kg (251ppk), Mayobridge farmer £830 for 416kg (200ppk), Castlewellan farmer £810 for 338kg (239ppk), Castlewellan farmer £770 for 322kg (239ppk), Mayobridge farmer £760 for 328kg (231ppk), Kilkeel farmer £720 for 312kg (230ppk), Kilkeel farmer £580 for 248kg (233ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1170 for 378kg (309ppk) and £1170 for 394kg (297ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1160 for 570kg (203ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 460kg (239ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 322kg (323ppk), Hilltown farmer £1010 for 394kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 416kg (240ppk), Castlewellan farmer £960 for 388kg (247ppk), Castlewellan farmer £950 for 346kg (274ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 364kg (252ppk), Hilltown farmer £900 for 352kg (255ppk), Rostrevor farmer £820 for 320kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £750 for 264kg (284ppk), Hilltown farmer £690 for 248kg (278ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1670 for 620kg (269ppk), Dromara farmer £1620 for 696kg (232ppk), Hilltown farmer £1580 for 624kg (253ppk), Dromara farmer £1540 for 620kg (248ppk), Newry farmer £1510 for 604kg (250ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1500 for 614kg (244ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1470 for 622kg (236ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1380 for 556kg (248ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1280 for 522kg (245ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1270 for 474kg (267ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 458kg (275ppk), Newry farmer £1250 for 528kg (236ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 476kg (260ppk), Newry farmer £1100 for 492kg (223ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 450kg (244ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1050 for 410kg (256ppk).