Bullocks selling a top of £1430 at Rathfriland

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one month old.

Topped to £640 for Limousin bull calf for a Newry farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1160 for a 560k Belgian Blue bull from Armagh farmer.

Fat cows topped £1440 for 796k Simmental, cows and calves topped £1120.

Heifers topped £1480 for 580k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1430 for 622k Limousin,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Newry farmer Limousin at £640, Annalong farmer Charolais at £520, Rathfriland farmer Simmental at £500, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £380, Dromara farmer Friesian at £270, Friesian at £260 and Lisburn farmer Hereford at £190.

Heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £365, Aberdeen Angus at £355, Aberdeen Angus at £320, Aberdeen Angus at £315, Aberdeen Angus at £260, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh at £250, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £155 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £140.

Weanling male calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 304k at £900 (296), Annaclone farmer Charolais 342k at £1010 (295), SPK 296k at £840 (284), Belgian Blue 334k at £900 (270), Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 560k at £1160, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 466k at £1090, Simmental 416k at £1070, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 504k at £1030, Annaclone farmer Charolais 386k at £1010, Charolais 342k at £1010, Banbridge farmer Charolais 378k at £1000, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 488k at £990, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 404k at £940 and Annaclone farmer Charolais 434k at £910.

Weanling heifer calves

Dromara farmer Shorthorn 292k at £660 (226), Ballinaskeagh farmer Belgian Blue 242k at £500 (207), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 210k at £430 (205), Aberdeen Angus 270k at £540 (200), Dromara farmer Shorthorn 292k at £660, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 358k at £580, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 270k at £540, Ballinaskeagh farmer Belgian Blue 242k at £500, Belgian Blue 238k at £470, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 230k at £440, Ballinaskeagh farmer Hereford 278k at £440, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 210k at £430 and Ballinaskeagh farmer Belgian Blue 230k at £410.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 796k at £1440, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 786k at £1400, Annaclone farmer Simmental 746k at £1300, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 724k at £1110, Scavra farmer Friesian 638k at £1070, Annalong farmer Simmental 600k at £1060, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 662k at £1020, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 664k at £1000, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 704k at £1000 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 674k at £1000.

Cows and calves

Annalong farmer Simmental cow and Charolais calf at £1120.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 580k at £1480 (256), Limousin 580k at £1450 (250), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 424k at £1050 (248), Scavra farmer Charolais 452k at £1110 (246), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 462k at £1130 (245), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 580k at £1480, Charolais 616k at £1450, Limousin 580k at £1450, Charolais 600k at £1400, Scavra farmer Hereford 674k at £1380 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 574k at £1360, Charolais 586k at £1350, Charolais 602k at £1320, Aberdeen Angus 588k at £1320, Simmental 578k at £1290.

Bullocks

Banbridge farmer Limousin 452k at £1260 (279), Limousin 466k at £1280 (275), Limousin 480k at £1270 (265), Charolais 506k at £1330 (263), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 622k at £1430, Charolais 634k at £1380, Limousin 590k at £1340, Banbridge farmer Charolais 506k at £1330, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 568k at £1310, Rathfriland farmer Saler 544k at £1300, LImousin 578k at £1300 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 466k at £1280, Belgian Blue 508k at £1280, Limousin 480k at £1270.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw Large show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.11 a kilo for 14.5kg at £74.

Fat ewes topped at £192 for a Texel ewes from a Ardarragh farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £148.

Spring lambs

Ardarragh farmer 33.5k at £138, Poyntzpass farmer 30k at £119, 20kg at £118, Downpatrick farmer 29.3k at £118, Poyntzpass farmer 32k at £118, Downpatrick farmer 27.1kg at £115, Ballyward farmer 28k at £114.5, Newry farmer 32.5kg at £114, Bryansford farmer 24kg at £110 and Hilltown farmer 24.8k at £107.

Fat ewes

Ardarragh farmer: £192, Jerrettspass farmer: at £166, Banbridge farmer at £162, Dromara farmer at £153, Jerrettspass farmer at £150, at £148, Banbridge farmer at £146, at £145, Kilkeel farmer at £140 and Kilcoo farmer at £140.

Fat rams

Leitrim farmer £166, Ballymartin farmer £156.

Breeding ram £270.

Breeding ewes £137, £130, £122.