Bullocks selling a top of £1870 at Rathfriland

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one months old topped to £500 for Belgian Blue Bull calf for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1200 for a 406k Charolais bullock from Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1800 for 854k Charolais.

Cows and calves topped £1580.

Dairy maiden heifers topped £1210, heifers topped £1520 for 654k Charolais.

Bullockss topped at £1870 for 750k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Blue at £500, Dundrum farmer Hereford at £450, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £450, Dundrum farmer Hereford at £450, Newry farmer Simmental at £440, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £410, Banbridge farmer Angus at £405, Angus at £405, Blue at £400 and Newry farmer Simmental at £390.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Blue at £470, Ballinaskeagh farmer Blue at £430, Blue at £400, Newry farmer Simmental at £370, Ballyroney farmer Friesian at £350, Banbridge farmer Angus at £285, Ballyroneyfarmer Limousin at £280, Dromore farmer Angus at £270, Banbridge farmer Blue at £250 and Dromore farmer Angus at £240.

Weanling male calves

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 406k at £1200 (296), Rathfriland farmer Simmental 306k at £860 (281), Simmental 318k at £840 (265), Limousin 452k at £1170 (259), Charolais 346k at £870 (252, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 406k at £1200, Limousin 452k at £1170, Limousin 494k at £1140, Angus 498k at £1140, Angus 446k at £1050, Moira farmer Angus 436k at £1030, Limousin 394k at £990, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 442k at £980, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 366k at £900 and Dromara farmer Angus 470k at £900.

Weanling heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Limousin 246k at £650 (265), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 328k at £800 (244), Limousin 420k at £990 (236), Dromara farmer Limousin 344k at £800 (233), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 420k at £990, Limousin 396k at £920, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 442k at £850, Dromara farmer Hereford 432k at £800, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 328k at £800, Dromara farmer Limousin 344k at £800, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 346k at £800, Limousin 392k at £790, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 390k at £780 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 352k at £770.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dundrum farmer Charolais 854k at £1800, Ballynahinch farmer Blue 672k at £1690, Dundrum farmer Limousin 706k at £1600, Ballyward farmer Charolais 660k at £1590, Dundrum farmer Simmental 762k at £1550, Benraw farmer Limousin 650k at £1200, Moira farmer Angus 726k at £1160, Armagh farmer Hereford 610k at £1110 and Moira farmer Angus 700k at £1080, Hereford 744k at £1080.

Dairy Maiden heifers

Dromara farmer £1210, £1160, £1010, £990.

Cows and calves

Dundrum farmer Charolais cow and Limousin calf at £1580.

Breeding bulls

Legananny farmer Angus at £1640.

Store heifers

Dromara farmer Charolais 654k at £1520 (233), Charolais 628k at £1430 (228), Castlewellan farmer Blue 384k at £870 (226), Legananny farmer Angus 624k at £1410 (226), Angus 662k at £1490 (225), Dromara farmer Charolais 654k at £1520, Legananny farmer Angus 662k at £1490, Dromore farmer Charolais 628k at £1430, Legananny farmer Angus 624k at £1410, Angus 656k at £1410, Dromara farmer Charolais 624k at £1390, Ballyward farmer Hereford 514k at £1010, Dromara farmer Angus 464k at £980, Angus 446k at £950 and Ballyward farmer Blue 436k at £900.

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer Charolais 384k at £900 (234), Charolais 382k at £860 (225), Blue 388k at £860 (222), Lurgan farmer Limousin 402k at £870 (217), Banbridge farmer Angus 560k at £1180 (211), Banbridge farmer Blue 560k at £1180, Newry farmer Friesian 564k at £1080, Friesian 556k at £1000, Downpatrick farmer MBE 478k at £990, Newry farmer Friesian 560k at £970, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 384k at £900, Lurgan farmer Limousin 402k at £870, Castlewellan farmer Blue 388k at £860, Charolais 382k at £860 and Newry farmer Friesian 480k at £840.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Ballyroney farmer topped the sale at £6.24 a kilo for 19kg at £118.5.

Fat ewes topped at £141 for a Texel ewe from a Castlewellan farmer.

More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £125.

Spring lambs

Dromara farmer 25k at £135, Bryansford farmer 25k at £135, 25.5kg at £134, Newcastle farmer 25.2kg at £133, Rathfriland farmer 24.7kg at £133, Kilkeel farmer 24.3k at £132, Banbridge farmer 26.4k at £131, Loughbrickland farmer 25.5kg at £131 and Ballyroney farmer 22.9kg at £130.

Fat ewes

Castlewellan farmer: £141, Newry farmer: at £140, Annclone farmer at £139, Ballyroney farmer at £132, Kilkeel farmer at £130, Ballyward farmer at £130, Annaclone farmer at £125, Kilkeel farmer at £122, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £110, Ardarragh farmer at £110, Banbridge farmer £170, Rathfriland farmer £161 and Banbridge farmer at £154.