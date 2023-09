Watch more videos on Shots!

Fat ewes: Ardarragh farmer £155 and £143, Rostrevor farmer £143, Hilltown farmer £138, Ballyward farmer £132, Hilltown farmer £128, Rathfriland farmer £120, Ballynahinch farmer £109 and Kilkeel farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Rostrevor farmer £119 for 26.2kg (454ppk), Rathfriland farmer £113 for 24.2kg (467ppk), Rostrevor farmer £112 for 24.5kg (457ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 23.5kg (455ppk), Annaclone farmer £106 for 22.5kg (471ppk), Castlewellan farmer £105.50 for 22.9kg (461ppk), Newry farmer £105 for 22kg (477ppk), Hilltown farmer £101 for 22kg (459ppk), Kilkeel farmer £99 for 21kg (471ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 21kg (462ppk).

Store lambs: Ballynahinch farmer £94 for 19.6kg (479ppk), Hilltown farmer £92.50 for 18.2jg (508ppk), Newry farmer £90 for 17.3kg (520ppk), Mayobridge farmer £89.50 for 17.3kg (517ppk), Cabra farmer £89 for 17.8kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £89 for 16.5kg (539ppk), Rostrevor farmer £87.50 for 14.8kg (591ppk), Rostrevor farmer £87 for 17.3kg (503ppk), Kilkeel farmer £87 for 17kg (512ppk), Rostrevor farmer £86 for 14.1kg (610ppk), Mayobridge farmer £84 for 16kg (525ppk), Rostrevor farmer £83 for 15.2kg (546ppk), Cabra farmer £81 for 16kg (506ppk), Downpatrick farmer £77 for 13.7kg (562ppk), Hilltown farmer £74 for 14kg (528ppk) and Hilltown farmer £54.50 for 9.3kg (586ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart saw fat cows sell to £1660, heifers to £1900 and bullocks to £1850.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1660 for 758kg (219ppk), Ballyward farmer £1400 for 786kg (178ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 712kg (178ppk) and Banbridge farmer £1140 for 686kg (166ppk).

Cows and calves: Ballyveagh farmer £1510, Hilltown farmer £1360, Ballyroney farmer £1340 and Cabra farmer £1300.

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1900 for 796kg (238ppk) and £1790 for 722kg (248ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1720 for 636kg (270ppk) and £1640 for 584kg (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1600 for 592kg (270ppk) and £1510 for 582kg (259ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 486kg (288ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1380 for 596kg (231ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1310 for 418kg (313ppk), Banbridge farmer £1180 for 454kg (260ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 416kg (274ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 416kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 396kg (275ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1070 for 406kg (263ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1030 for 402kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 382kg (264ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1000 for 380kg (263ppk), Hilltown farmer £960 for 256kg (269ppk) and Ballyveagh farmer £830 for 318kg (261ppk) and £770 for 258kg (298ppk).