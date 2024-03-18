Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fat cows to 252ppk while heifers sold to 276ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: W Hawkes Castlederg 580kgs £1425, 570kgs £1420, 580kgs £1410; K McMullin Gortin 495kgs £1405, 470kgs £1400; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 435kgs £1350, 405kgs £1330, 385kgs £1315, 345kgs £1230 (357ppk) 355kgs £1190, 340kgs £1125; D Lindsay Sion Mills 570kgs £1320, 505kgs £1280; R Thompson Castlederg 515kgs £1290; R Buchanan Donemana 490kgs £1275; T McElwee Newtownstewart 350kgs £1175; M Teague Omagh 335kgs £980 and C Hood Douglas Bridge 245kgs £790.

Other bullocks and bulls sold from £565 up.

Heifer prices: R Buchanan Donemana 560kgs £1420; R Thompson Castlederg 525kgs £1365, 495kgs £1235 , 440kgs £1090; D Lindsay Sion Mills 550kgs £1350, 525kgs £1295, 515kgs £1240; K McMullin Gortin 420kgs £1160 and T McElwee Newtownstewart 350kgs £1005.

Other heifers sold from £640 up.

Fat cows: A O'Carolan Castlederg 675kgs £252, 615kgs £210; R Baxter Drumquin 760kgs £182; C Hood Douglas Bridge 650kgs £168 and J Gallagher Newtownstewart 575kgs £169.

Poorer and Friesian cows sold from £111 up.

Sheep summary: Raymond Baxter 25kgs £181.50; D Dunbar 26kgs £170; A Local farmer 27kgs £169; an Omagh farmer 27.50kgs £163; P McFarland 24.50kgs £154.50; M G Dooher 23.50kgs £154, 20.50kgs £129; Jas Hamilton 23kgs £154, 23.50kgs £148.50; G McFarland 23kgs £153.50; J C Saunderson 23kgs £147; H Gilmore 21.50kgs £134.50 and P Connolly 20.50kgs £130.

Other lambs sold from £106 up.

Fat ewes: An Omagh farmer £149; P Connolly £141, £123 and £116 and R Baxter £139 and £130.