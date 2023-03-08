Bullocks selling to a top a price of £1720 at Rathfriland Co-Op
A big show of cattle in town last Friday with the online buyers being very active.
The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.
Topped to £530 for Hereford bull calf for a Ballynahinch farmer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling calves sold to £1180 for a 430k Hereford from Ballymartin farmer.
Fat cows topped £1060 for 754k Friesian.
Heifers topped £1570 for 646k Limousin.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bullocks topped at £1720 for 596k Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Ballynahinch farmer Hereford £530, Hereford at £530, Hereford at £510, Dromara farmer Fleckvieh at £430, Ballynahinch farmer Ayrshire at £390, Hereford at £370 and Kilkeel farmer Blue at £340 and Newry farmer Simmental at £335, Simmental at £310, Simmental at £310,
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heifer calves
Armagh farmer Shorthorn at £370, Newry farmer Limousin at £300, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £275, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Corbet farmer Blue at £240, Armagh farmer Shorthorn at £240, Castlewellan farmer Blue at £205, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £190, Dromore farmer Aubrac at £185 and Corbet farmer Blue at £175.
Weanling male calves
Dromore farmer Blue 196k at £690 (352), Blue 170k at £590 (347), Blue 156k at £540 (346), Blue 186k at £580 (345), Ballymartin farmer Hereford 430k at £1180, Aghalee farmer Aberdeen Angus 450k at £1150, Friesian 452k at £1060, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 340k at £1015, Limousin 344k at £1010, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 400k at £940, Ballyroney farmer Hereford 310k at£760, Annalong farmer Fleckvieh 310k at £760, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 292k at £750 and Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 304k at £730.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling heifer calves
Dromore farmer Blue 138k at £495 (359), Blue 136k at £450 (331), Blue 162k at £520 (321), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 378k at £1050, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 372k at £980, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 332k at £880, Charolais 320k at £800, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 352k at £790, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 278k at £780, Hillsborough farmer Blue 320k at £720, Dromara farmer Fleckvieh 282k at £700, Hillsborough farmer Blue 310k at £700 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 262k at £690.
Fat cows
Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyward farmer Friesian 754k at £1060, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 668k at £1030 and Ballyward farmer Friesian 642k at £980, Friesian 674k at £940.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Store heifers
Rathfriland farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 634k at £1560 (264), Limousin 646k at £1570 (243), Donaghcloney farmer Aberdeen Angus 390k at £940 (241), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 646k at £1570, Blonde d'Aquitaine 634k at £1560, Limousin 604k at £1450, Hereford 594k at £1340, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 538k at £1270, Ballyward farmer Hereford 582k at £1260, Kilkeel farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 550k at £1220, Hereford 520k at £1150, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 484k at £1140 and Donaghcloney farmer Aberdeen Angus 418k at £1000.
Bullocks
Portadown farmer Blue 498k at £1480 (298), Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 596k at £1720 (289), Blue 534k at £1530 (287), Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 596k at £1720, Hereford 592k at £1660, Blue 534k at £1530, Portadown farmer Blue 498k at £1480, Aberdeen Angus 634k at £1430, Aberdeen Angus 492k at £1290, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 570k at £1250, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 434k at £1220, Rathfriland farmer Ayrshire 512k at £1210, Hillsborough farmer Blue 458k at £1200 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 494k at £1140.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.27 a kilo for 19kg at £110.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat ewes topped at £276 for a Texel ewe from a Newry farmer.
More ewes over the £186 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £168,
Hoggets
Kilkeel farmer 34k at £129, Annalong farmer 27.5k at £124.50, Armagh farmer 28.2kg at £124, Poyntzpass farmer 28k at £123.50, Corbet farmer 30.9k at £123. 32k at £123, Poyntzpass farmer 34k at £123, Armagh farmer 26k at £122, Lisburn farmer 26.9k at £122 and Saintfield farmer 29k at £122.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat ewes
Newry farmer at £276, Ballymartin farmer at £198, Leitrim farmer at £186, Newry farmer at £185, Ballymartin farmer at £168, Saintfield farmer at £164, Corbet farmer at £160, Newry farmer at £153, Newry farmer at £152 and Ballyward farmer at £150.
Fat rams
Kilkeel farmer at £154, Newry farmer at £126, Dromara farmer at £114, Dromara farmer at £114, Dromore farmer at £109 and Kilkeel farmer at £104.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ewes and lambs
Poyntzpass farmer at £220, at £215, at £190.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.