Good show of cattle in town last Friday with super yard full of continental cattle with record prices.

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £570 for Limousin bull calf for a Dromara farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £940 for a 338kg from Katesbridge farmer.

Fat cows topped £1170 for 664k Limousin.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped at £1180.

Heifers topped £1280 for 558k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1370 for 532k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull Calves

Dromara farmer Limousin at £570, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue £490, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £420, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £370, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £340 and Lisburn farmer Hereford at £335,

Heifer calves

Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £370, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £310, Belgian Blue at £290, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275, Aberdeen Angus at £270, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £265, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £260 and Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £250.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.26 pence per kilo, Weanling calves sold to super trade, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 344k at £940, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 282k at £920, Limousin 284k at £910, Kilcoo farmer Hereford 334k at £840, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 332k at £820, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 280k at £800, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 332k at £780 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 268k at £760.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.06 pence per kilo, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 432k at £920, Friesian 406k at £890, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 288k at £880, Limousin 288kg at £840, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 404k at £790, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 296k at £780, Banbridge farmer Stabiliser 358k at £710, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 342k at £700, Annaclone farmer Charolais 276k at £670 and Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 348k at £670.

Cows and calves

Rathfriland farmer Hereford cow and Shorthorn calf at £1180. Shorthorn cow and Hereford calf at £1040.

Fat cows

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 664kg at £1170, Lurgan farmer Simmental 680k at £1085, Stabiliser 656k at £1065, Simmental 628k at £950, Simmental 640k at £950, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 622k at £920, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 642k at £910 and Lurgan farmer Hereford 554k at £890, Stabiliser 530k at £885, Simmental 476k at £830.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.40 pence per kilo, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 558k at £1280, Dromara farmer Stabiliser 538k at £1250, Charolais at 550k at £1090, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 486k at £1080, Ballyward farmer Hereford 490k at £1040, Charolais 450k at £1000, Banbridge farmer Hereford 478k at £1000, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 426k at £940, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 440k at £940 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 406k at £910.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £2.67 Pence per kilo, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 532k at £1370, Ballyward farmer Charolais 534k at £1360, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1290,Kilkeel farmer Limousin 502k at £1240, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 576k at £1220, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 494k at £1200, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 526k at £1150, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 440k at £1150, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 526k at £1100 and Dromara farmer Charolais 412k at £1100.

Online bidding available via martsbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £5.05 a kilo for 17.9kg at £90.50.

Fat ewes topped at £158.

More ewes over the £135 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £125.

Lambs

Banbridge farmer 29.50k at £124, Poyntzpass farmer 28k at £119, 30k at £119, 29.5k at £117. 28k at £116, Banbridge farmer 27k at £115.50, 24.60k at £115.50, Rathfriland farmer 26.70k at £115.50, Hilltown farmer 24.90k at £113 and Katesbridge farmer 25.40k at £113.

Fat ewes

Ballymartin farmer at £158, Loughbrickland farmer at £145, Rathfriland farmer at £136, Ballymartin farmer at £126, Kilkeel farmer at £125, Ballymartin farmer at £125, Crossmaglen farmer at £111, Camlough farmer at £111. Dromore farmer at £110 and Ballymartin farmer at £110.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £230 and Crossmaglen farmer at £132.