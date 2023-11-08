Bullocks selling to a top of £1370 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £570 for Limousin bull calf for a Dromara farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £940 for a 338kg from Katesbridge farmer.
Fat cows topped £1170 for 664k Limousin.
Cows and calves topped at £1180.
Heifers topped £1280 for 558k Belgian Blue.
Bullocks topped at £1370 for 532k Charolais.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull Calves
Dromara farmer Limousin at £570, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue £490, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £420, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £370, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £340 and Lisburn farmer Hereford at £335,
Heifer calves
Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £370, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £310, Belgian Blue at £290, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275, Aberdeen Angus at £270, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £265, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £260 and Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £250.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.26 pence per kilo, Weanling calves sold to super trade, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 344k at £940, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 282k at £920, Limousin 284k at £910, Kilcoo farmer Hereford 334k at £840, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 332k at £820, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 280k at £800, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 332k at £780 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 268k at £760.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.06 pence per kilo, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 432k at £920, Friesian 406k at £890, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 288k at £880, Limousin 288kg at £840, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 404k at £790, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 296k at £780, Banbridge farmer Stabiliser 358k at £710, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 342k at £700, Annaclone farmer Charolais 276k at £670 and Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 348k at £670.
Cows and calves
Rathfriland farmer Hereford cow and Shorthorn calf at £1180. Shorthorn cow and Hereford calf at £1040.
Fat cows
Rathfriland farmer Limousin 664kg at £1170, Lurgan farmer Simmental 680k at £1085, Stabiliser 656k at £1065, Simmental 628k at £950, Simmental 640k at £950, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 622k at £920, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 642k at £910 and Lurgan farmer Hereford 554k at £890, Stabiliser 530k at £885, Simmental 476k at £830.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.40 pence per kilo, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 558k at £1280, Dromara farmer Stabiliser 538k at £1250, Charolais at 550k at £1090, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 486k at £1080, Ballyward farmer Hereford 490k at £1040, Charolais 450k at £1000, Banbridge farmer Hereford 478k at £1000, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 426k at £940, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 440k at £940 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 406k at £910.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £2.67 Pence per kilo, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 532k at £1370, Ballyward farmer Charolais 534k at £1360, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1290,Kilkeel farmer Limousin 502k at £1240, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 576k at £1220, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 494k at £1200, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 526k at £1150, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 440k at £1150, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 526k at £1100 and Dromara farmer Charolais 412k at £1100.
Online bidding available via martsbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £5.05 a kilo for 17.9kg at £90.50.
Fat ewes topped at £158.
More ewes over the £135 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £125.
Lambs
Banbridge farmer 29.50k at £124, Poyntzpass farmer 28k at £119, 30k at £119, 29.5k at £117. 28k at £116, Banbridge farmer 27k at £115.50, 24.60k at £115.50, Rathfriland farmer 26.70k at £115.50, Hilltown farmer 24.90k at £113 and Katesbridge farmer 25.40k at £113.
Fat ewes
Ballymartin farmer at £158, Loughbrickland farmer at £145, Rathfriland farmer at £136, Ballymartin farmer at £126, Kilkeel farmer at £125, Ballymartin farmer at £125, Crossmaglen farmer at £111, Camlough farmer at £111. Dromore farmer at £110 and Ballymartin farmer at £110.
Fat rams
Kilkeel farmer at £230 and Crossmaglen farmer at £132.
