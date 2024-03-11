Bullocks selling to a top of £1700 at Rathfriland Co-op
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £670 for Blue bull calf for a Kilkeel farmer.
Weanling bulls calves topped to £1430 for a 414kg from Castlewellan farmer.
Fat cows topped £1490 for 856k Hereford.
Heifers topped £1480 for 626k Blue.
Bullocks topped at £1700 for 602k Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kilkeel farmer Blue at £670, Blue at £600, Blue at £600, Blue at £560, Blue at £550, Dromara farmer Angus at £450, Kilkeel farmer Blue at £420, Dromara farmer Angus at £410, Banbridge farmer Blue at £280 and Ballynahinch farmer Angus at £270.
Heifer calves
Kilkeel farmer Blue at £490, Blue at £490, Blue at £430, Banbridge farmer Blue at £400, Blue at £340, Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £300, Shorthorn at £295, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £255, Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £250 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £235.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.46 pence per kilo. Weanling calves sold to super trade.
Castlewellan farmer Charolais 414k at £1430, Charolais 464k at £1300, Charolais 416k at £1270, Limousin 382k at £1230, Charolais 410k at £1230, Charolais 402k at £1180, Annaclone farmer Limousin 416k at £1180, Limousin 380k at £1100, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 400k at £1090 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 396k at £1070.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.57 pence per kilo.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rathfriland farmer Limousin 408k at £1260, Hillsborough farmer Charolais 418k at £1250, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 398kg at £1210, Hillsborugh farmer Charolais 488k at £1190, Blue 442k at £1130, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 340k at £1120, Hillsborough farmer Stab 366k at £1100, Charolais 428k at £1090, Charolais 342k at £1090 and Kilkeel farmer saler 352k at £1050.
Fat cows
Kilcoo farmer Hereford 856k at £1490, Aghalee farmer Angus 688kg at £1160, Charolais 570k at £1120, Kilkeel farmer Angus 498k at £1040, Ballynahinch farmer Friesian 506k at £880 and Dromara farmer Friesian 584k at £770.
Springing cows
Craigavon farmer Limousin at £1260, Limousin at £1000.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £3.06 pence per kilo.
Kilkeel farmer Blue 626k at £1480, Angus 680k at £1480, Castlewellan farmer Blue 636k at £1460, Banbrige farmer Limousin 478k at £1460, Kilkeel farmer Blonde 598k at £1440, Castlewellan farmer Angus 510k at £1430, Limousin 492k at £1390, Castlewellan farmer Angus 558k at £1360, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 416k at £1230 and Newry farmer Hereford 396k at £1150.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £3.60 pence per kilo.
Annalong farmer Limousin 602k at £1700, Banbridge farmer Angus 584k at £1645, Simmental 618k at £1595, Dromore farmer Blue 598k at £1570, Dromore farmer Limousin 548k at £1560 and Annaclone farmer Limousin 532k at £1540, Banbridge farmer Simmental 522k at £1490, Simmental 492k at £1480, Angus 576k at £1480, Simmental 490k at £1430.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.
Banbridge farmer topped the sale at £6.41 a kilo for 18.1kg at £116.
Fat ewes topped at £214.
More ewes over the £208 mark this week with plainer ewes from £150 to £192.
Hoggets
Ballyroney farmer 31k at £168, Kilkeel farmer 31.6k at £166, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £159.50, Corbet farmer 29.2k at £155, Dromara farmer 29.4k at £154, Rathfriland farmer 30k at £152, Hilltown farmer 29.5k at £151.50, Castlewellan farmer 28k at £149, Loughbrickland farmer 28.1k at £148 and Saintfield farmer 26k at £147.
Fat ewes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballyward farmer at £214, Dungannon farmer at £210, at £208, Ballyward farmer at £192, Kilkeel farmer at £178, Moy farmer at £164, Corbet farmer at £150. at £148 and Hilltown farmer at £146.
Fat rams
Dromara farmer at £208, Rathfriland farmer at £172 and Dromara farmer at £142.
Ewes and lambs
Loughgilly farmer at £245, Ballyward farmer £240 and Crossgar farmer £225.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.