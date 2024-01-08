Good show of cattle in town last Friday with super yard full of continental cattle with record prices.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £600 for Limousin bull calf for a Armagh farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1500 for a 534kg from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cow’s topped £1320 for 698k Simmental.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1055.

Heifers topped £1340 for 594k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1710 for 588k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armagh farmer Limousin at £600, Dromara farmer Charolais at £510, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430, Hillsborough farmer Belted Galloway at £420, Newry farmer Simmental at £400, Simmental at £370, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £365, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £365 and Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £360, Belgian Blue at £360.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £430, Belgian Blue at £420, Belgian Blue at £420, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £405 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £400 and Belgian Blue at £385.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.28 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.

Ballyward farmer Limousin 534k at £1500, Limousin 490k at £1450, Limousin 444k at £1350, Limousin 444k at £1350, Limousin 450k at £1340, Limousin 438k at £1330, Limousin 408k at £1310, Limousin 464k at £1300, Limousin 432k at £1300 and Limousin 392k at £1220.

Weanling heifer calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers topped to £3.08 pence per kilo, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 362k at £1100, Limousin 358k at £1050, Limousin 316k at £970, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 290kg at £880, Limousin 276k at £850, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 358k at £790, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 352k at £770, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 330k at £770 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 356k at £770, Limousin 362k at £770.

Fat cows

Kilkeel farmer Simmental 698kg at £1320, Downpatrick farmer Saler 508k at £1200, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 616k at £1070, Aberdeen Angus 574k at £1070, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 706k at £1000, Dromara farmer Montbelairde 636k at £890, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 572k at £830, Newry farmer Limousin 654k at £800, Hilltown farmer Limousin 626k at £720 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 622k at £700.

Breeding bulls

Lurgan farmer Stabiliser 978k at £1560 and Shorthorn 994k at £1440.

Cows and calves

Cabra farmer Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at £1055.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.44 pence per kilo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 594k at £1340, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 384k at £1280, Aghalee farmer Belgian Blue 496k at £1210, Belgian Blue 510k at £1190, Dromara farmer Hereford 494k at £1110 and Aghalee farmer Simmental 438k at £910.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £2.91 pence per kilo.

Loughbrickland farmer Fleckvieh 758k at £1880, Kilcoo farmer Limousin 588k at £1710, Dromore farmer Hereford 662k at £1650, Kilcoo farmer Limousin 640k at £1630, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 728k at £1630, Kilcoo farmer Limousin 606k at £1580, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 562k at £1510, Shorthorn 522k at £1420, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 562k at £1360 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 492k at £1340, Shorthorn 496k at £1290.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.60 a kilo for 18.4kg at £103.

Fat ewes topped at £166.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £145.

Hoggets

Cabra farmer 27k at £125, Kilkeel farmer 26.8k at £123.50, Newry farmer 30k at £123.50, Rathfriland farmer 28k at £123, Newry farmer 25.7k at £120, Newry farmer 25k at £120, Banbridge farmer 24k at £117, Dromara farmer 24k at £117, Newcastle farmer 25k at £117 and Rathfriland farmer 24.4k at £116.

Fat ewes

Newry farmer at £166, Camlough farmer at £166, Mayobridge farmer at £147, Ballymartin farmer at £146, Cabra farmer at £144, Cabra farmer at £140, Rathfriland farmer at £139. Ballynahinch farmer at £135, Newry farmer at £130 and Ballyward farmer at £125.

Fat rams

Cabra farmer at £160, Newcastle farmer at £150, Newry farmer at £110 and Castlewellan farmer at £81.