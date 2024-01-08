Bullocks selling to a top of £1710 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £600 for Limousin bull calf for a Armagh farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £1500 for a 534kg from Ballyward farmer.
Fat cow’s topped £1320 for 698k Simmental.
Cows and calves topped £1055.
Heifers topped £1340 for 594k Belgian Blue.
Bullocks topped at £1710 for 588k Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Armagh farmer Limousin at £600, Dromara farmer Charolais at £510, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430, Hillsborough farmer Belted Galloway at £420, Newry farmer Simmental at £400, Simmental at £370, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £365, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £365 and Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £360, Belgian Blue at £360.
Heifer calves
Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £430, Belgian Blue at £420, Belgian Blue at £420, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £405 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £400 and Belgian Blue at £385.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.28 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.
Ballyward farmer Limousin 534k at £1500, Limousin 490k at £1450, Limousin 444k at £1350, Limousin 444k at £1350, Limousin 450k at £1340, Limousin 438k at £1330, Limousin 408k at £1310, Limousin 464k at £1300, Limousin 432k at £1300 and Limousin 392k at £1220.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.08 pence per kilo, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 362k at £1100, Limousin 358k at £1050, Limousin 316k at £970, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 290kg at £880, Limousin 276k at £850, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 358k at £790, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 352k at £770, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 330k at £770 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 356k at £770, Limousin 362k at £770.
Fat cows
Kilkeel farmer Simmental 698kg at £1320, Downpatrick farmer Saler 508k at £1200, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 616k at £1070, Aberdeen Angus 574k at £1070, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 706k at £1000, Dromara farmer Montbelairde 636k at £890, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 572k at £830, Newry farmer Limousin 654k at £800, Hilltown farmer Limousin 626k at £720 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 622k at £700.
Breeding bulls
Lurgan farmer Stabiliser 978k at £1560 and Shorthorn 994k at £1440.
Cows and calves
Cabra farmer Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at £1055.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.44 pence per kilo.
Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 594k at £1340, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 384k at £1280, Aghalee farmer Belgian Blue 496k at £1210, Belgian Blue 510k at £1190, Dromara farmer Hereford 494k at £1110 and Aghalee farmer Simmental 438k at £910.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £2.91 pence per kilo.
Loughbrickland farmer Fleckvieh 758k at £1880, Kilcoo farmer Limousin 588k at £1710, Dromore farmer Hereford 662k at £1650, Kilcoo farmer Limousin 640k at £1630, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 728k at £1630, Kilcoo farmer Limousin 606k at £1580, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 562k at £1510, Shorthorn 522k at £1420, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 562k at £1360 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 492k at £1340, Shorthorn 496k at £1290.
Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.
Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.60 a kilo for 18.4kg at £103.
Fat ewes topped at £166.
More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £145.
Hoggets
Cabra farmer 27k at £125, Kilkeel farmer 26.8k at £123.50, Newry farmer 30k at £123.50, Rathfriland farmer 28k at £123, Newry farmer 25.7k at £120, Newry farmer 25k at £120, Banbridge farmer 24k at £117, Dromara farmer 24k at £117, Newcastle farmer 25k at £117 and Rathfriland farmer 24.4k at £116.
Fat ewes
Newry farmer at £166, Camlough farmer at £166, Mayobridge farmer at £147, Ballymartin farmer at £146, Cabra farmer at £144, Cabra farmer at £140, Rathfriland farmer at £139. Ballynahinch farmer at £135, Newry farmer at £130 and Ballyward farmer at £125.
Fat rams
Cabra farmer at £160, Newcastle farmer at £150, Newry farmer at £110 and Castlewellan farmer at £81.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.