Bullocks selling to a top of £1710 per head for a Charolais at Swatragh Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks sold to 350p/kg for a Charolais at 434kg (£1520) and to a top of £1710 per head for a Charolais at 492kg (348p/kg).
Heifers sold to 337p/kg for a Limousin at 252kg (£850) and to a top of £1510 per head for a Limousin at 532kg (284p/kg). Cows sold to 173p/kg for an Aberdeen Angus at 620kg and topped at £1070 for the same cow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of sample prices
Cows
Bellaghy producer, Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1070 (173p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 610kg £970 (159p/kg) and Maghera producer, Hereford 470kg £600 (128p/kg).
Fat bulls
Moneymore producer, Shorthorn 890kg £2070 (233p/kg).
Heifers
0 to 300kg
Maghera producer, Limousin 252kg £850 (337p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 236kg £750 (318p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 288kg £890 (309p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 270kg £820 (304p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 282kg £840 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 286kg £850 (297p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 228kg £670 (294p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 246kg £720 (293p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 272kg £770 (283p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 284kg £760 (268p/kg) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 296kg £740 (250p/kg).
301 to 500kg
Claudy producer, Limousin 382kg £1230 (322p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 420kg £1300 (310p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 440kg £1310 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 404kg £1200 (297p/kg), Draperstown producer, Limousin 324kg £960 (296p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 488kg £1430 (293p/kg), Draperstown producer, Par 390kg £1140 (292p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 412kg £1180 (286p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 454kg £1290 (284p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 444kg £1250 (282p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 484kg £1360 (281p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 478kg £1340 (280p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 354kg £980 (277p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 460kg £1260 (274p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 438kg £1200 (274p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 486kg £1320 (272p/kg), Upperlands producer, Simmental 440kg £1190 (270p/kg), Cookstown producer, Belgian Blue 412kg £1090 (265p/kg) and Cookstown producer, Belgian Blue 318kg £810 (255p/kg).
501kg and over
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maghera producer, Limousin 532kg £1510 (284p/kg), Moneymore producer, Shorthorn 558kg £1220 (219p/kg), Maghera producer, Shorthorn 566kg £1220 (216p/kg) and Maghera producer, Charolais 548kg £1130 (206p/kg).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Garvagh producer, Limousin 276kg £910 (330p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 294kg £910 (310p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 294kg £910 (310p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 246kg £750 (305p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 262kg £770 (294p/kg) and Limavady producer, Limousin 284kg £800 (282p/kg).
301 to 500kg
Garvagh producer, Charolais 434kg £1520 (350p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 492kg £1710 (348p/kg), Maghera producer, 394kg £1340 (340p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 434kg £1460 (336p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 376kg £1200 (319p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 434kg £1380 (318p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 304kg £950 (313p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 374kg £1150 (307p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 472kg £1410 (299p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 342kg £1020 (298p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 370kg £1100 (297p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 324kg £950 (293p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 362kg £1050 (290p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 302kg £870 (288p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 358kg £1010 (282p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 394kg £1100 (279p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 368kg £1000 (272p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 332kg £900 (271p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 370kg £960 (259p/kg) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 422kg £1070 (254p/kg).
501kg and over
Maghera producer, Limousin 534kg £1630 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 576kg £1670 (290p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 598kg £1690 (283p/kg) and Maghera producer, Limousin 554kg £1410 (255p/kg).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Breeding cattle sale: Friday 19th April saw 50 very high quality cattle in Swatragh for the monthly breeding cattle sale which saw a very demanding trade with maiden heifers reaching highs of £2740 for a Limousin heifer.
Springing heifers to a top of £2080 for a Limousin due to a Limousin bull, springing cows reached a top of £1620 for a Limousin cow due to a Limousin bull.
Cows and calves topped at £3320 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot and breeding bulls reached £1900 for a Limousin bull.
The next breeding sale will take place on Friday 17th May.
Some of sample prices
MAIDEN heifers
Dungiven producer, Limousin £2740, Dungiven producer, Limousin £2560, Dungiven producer, Limousin £2340, Derry producer, Limousin £2220, Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue £2120, Derry producer, Belgian Blue £2020, Derry producer, Limousin £1920, Dungiven producer, Limousin £1900, Derry producer, Par £1800, Magherafelt producer, Belgian Blue £1700, Magherafelt producer, Limousin £1660, Magherafelt producer, Limousin £1630, Bellaghy producer, Belgian Blue £1600, Moneymore producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine £1560 and Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue £1450.
Springing heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crumlin producer, Limousin £2080, Crumlin producer, Charolais £1860 and Crumlin producer, Limousin £1720.
SPRINGING COWS
Crumlin producer, Limousin £1620, Dungiven producer, Shorthorn £1500, Crumlin producer, Limousin £1480 and Crumlin producer, Limousin £1440.
Cows and calves
Crumlin producer, Limousin cow and Limousin bull calf £3320, Crumlin producer, Limousin cow and Limousin bull calf £2680, Crumlin producer, Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf £2200 and Claudy producer, Hereford cow and Simmental heifer calf £2080.
Breeding bulls
Sheep sale: Saturday 20th April seen another strong entry of 880 sheep resulting in a tremendous trade with over 400 hoggets, 100 spring lambs and 370 cull ewes and rams on offer, many of the lots made super prices.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hoggets reached a top of £214 per head for 4 hoggets at 33.5kg and to a top of 827p/kg for a single hogget at 22kg into £182.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £190 for 2 lambs at 26kg and to a top of 876p/kg for 2 lambs at 21kg into £184.
Cull ewes saw a strong trade reaching £208 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes also reaching a strong price and fat rams to a high of £175 for a single ram.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of sample prices
Spring lambs (p/kg)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moneymore producer, 2 lambs 21kg £184 (876p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 3 lambs 22kg £189 (859p/kg), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 20kg £164 (820p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 19kg £155 (816p/kg), Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 21.5kg £175 (814p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 21.4kg £174 (813p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 1 lamb 22kg £178 (809p/kg), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 19.6kg £157 (801p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 15.2kg £120 (789p/kg), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 22.9kg £178 (777p/kg), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 24kg £186 (775p/kg) and Maghera producer, 2 lambs 26kg £190 (731p/kg).
Heavy hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Dungiven producer, 10 hoggets 26kg £192 (738p/kg), Dungiven producer, 10 hoggets 25.3kg £186 (735p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 25.5kg £186 (729p/kg), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 25kg £180 (720p/kg), Draperstown producer, 8 hoggets 26.1kg £183 (701p/kg), Coleraine producer, 2 hoggets 25kg £174 (696p/kg), Moneymore producer, 10 hoggets 25.9kg £178 (687p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 1 hogget 26kg £177 (681p/kg), Limavady producer, 6 hoggets 27.5kg £187 (680p/kg), Draperstown producer, 5 hoggets 27.2 kg £183 (673p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 3 hoggets 26.3kg £177 (673p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 2 hoggets 25.5kg £171 (671p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 25kg £167 (668p/kg), Dungiven producer, 3 hoggets 25kg £166 (664p/kg) and Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 26kg £172 (662p/kg).
Mid weight hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, 1 hogget 22kg £182 (827p/kg), Swatragh producer, 9 hoggets 21.7kg £176 (811p/kg), Coleraine producer, 8 hoggets 21kg £166 (790p/kg), Coleraine producer, 5 hoggets 22kg £172 (782p/kg), Ringsend producer, 5 hoggets 21.8kg £170 (780p/kg), Ringsend producer, 2 hoggets 21.5kg £166 (772p/kg), Limavady producer, 5 hoggets 24kg £185 (771p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 hoggets 23kg £175 (761p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £159 (757p/kg), Draperstown producer, 6 hoggets 21kg £159 (757p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 24.3kg £184 (757p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 23kg £173 (752p/kg), Articlave producer, 2 hoggets 23kg £173 (752p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 hogget 24kg £180 (750p/kg) and Ringsend producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £165 (750p/kg).
Lighter hoggets – up to 21kg (p/kg)
Dungiven producer, 11 hoggets 20kg £160 (800p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 19kg £152 (800p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 1 hogget 20kg £158 (790p/kg), Coleraine producer, 3 hoggets 19kg £150 (789p/kg), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 18kg £141 (783p/kg), Armoy producer, 5 hoggets 19.8kg £154 (778p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 hogget 20kg £155 (775p/kg), Moneymore producer, 3 hoggets 17kg £129 (759p/kg), Coleraine producer, 7 hoggets 17.3kg £129 (746p/kg), Ringsend producer, 3 hoggets 19.3kg £142 (736p/kg), Ringsend producer, 2 hoggets 18.5kg £131 (708p/kg) and Aghadowey producer, 8 hoggets 19.1kg £134 (701p/kg).
Fat ewes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £208, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £196, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £196, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £190, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £190, Articlave producer, 1 ewe £178, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £175, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £174, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £172, Kilrea producer, 3 ewes £170, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £170, Castledawson producer, 2 ewes £170, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £168, Garvagh producer, 5 ewes £168, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £166, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £165, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £164, Garvagh producer, 4 ewes £164 and Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £161, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £160.
Fat rams
Maghera producer, 1 ram £175, Limavady producer, 9 rams £168, Moneymore producer, 1 ram £168, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £166, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £165, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £158, Coleraine producer, 2 rams £158, Limavady producer, 8 rams £149 and Moneymore producer, 1 ram £142.
Weekly Thursday breeding sheep sale: Thursday 18th April saw the dearest breeding sale yet at Swatragh with over 530 sheep on offer.
It saw many lots of ewes with twins at foot reaching well over £300 and going all the way to £395 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ewes with singles at foot reached a sky high of £290 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot with many more reaching well over £200.
Breeders reaching the heights of £228 for 3 in-lamb hoggets and pets lambs soaring to £70 for 2 Suffolk lambs.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of sample prices
Pet lambs
Dunloy producer, 1 Suffolk £70, Dunloy producer, 1 Suffolk £70, Draperstown producer, 1 Texel £42, Draperstown producer, 1 Texel £36, Draperstown producer, 1 Blackface £32, Aghadowey producer, 1 Charollais £30, Maghera producer, 1 Texel £26, Draperstown producer, 1 Texel £24 and Tobermore producer, 1 Texel £22.
Breeders
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maghera producer, 3 hoggets £228, Maghera producer, 2 hoggets £208, Cookstown producer, 1 hogget £176, Maghera producer, 1 hogget £175, Kilrea producer, 1 hogget £150, Kilrea producer, 4 hoggets £132, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £122, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £110 and Maghera producer, 1 ewe £90.
Ewes and lambs
Ewes with twins at foot
Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £395, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £380, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £375, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £358, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £342, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £340, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £328, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £320, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £308, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £300, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £300, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £290, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 Lambs £252, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £250 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250.
Ewes with singles at foot
Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £290, Omagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £272, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Tobermore producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £235, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £232, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £220, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £212, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £205, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £205, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £205, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £200, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Moneymore producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £192, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Castledawson producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £190, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £188, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £182, Ballymena producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £182, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £182, Loughgeil producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Moneymore producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £180, Moneymore producer, 5 ewes and 5 lambs £180 and Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.