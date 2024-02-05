Bullocks selling to a top of £1720 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £475 for Limousin bull calf for a Seaforde farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £1260 for a 468kg from Dromore farmer.
Fat cows topped £1670 for 930k, Friesian.
Heifers topped £1520 for 552k Belgian Blue.
Bullocks topped at £1720 for 754k Charolais.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Seaforde farmer Limousin at £475, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £420, Limousin at £410, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £375, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £350, Newry farmer Limousin at £330, Limousin at £330, Limousin at £295 and Banbridge farmer Holstein at £280.
Heifer calves
Seaforde farmer Limousin at £450, Ballyroney farmer Fleckvieh at £410, Friesian at £380, Friesian at £380, Fleckvieh at £380, Fleckvieh at £375, Friesian at £370, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £365, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £365 and Ballyroney farmer Friesian at £355.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.00 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.
Dromore farmer Stabiliser 468k at £1260, Armagh farmer Hereford 510k at £1230, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 410k at £1150, Stabiliser 432k at £1110, Armagh farmer Hereford 456k at £1090, Fleckvieh 474k at £1060, Simmental 378k at £1000, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 422k at £990, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 394k at £940 and Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 288k at £870.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.63 pence per kilo.
Castlewellan farmer Limousin 332k at £1055, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 446k at £940, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 396k at £890, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 420kg at £880, Aberdeen Angus 398k at £860, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 332k at £810, Aberdeen Angus 340k at £810, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 340k at £790, Aberdeen Angus 384k at £780 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 336k at £770.
Fat cows
Dromara farmer Friesian bull 930k at £1670, Dromore farmer Stabiliser 688kg at £1450, Banbridge farmer Nored 630k at £1240, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 650k at £1210, Waringstown farmer Charolais 670k at £1080, Hereford 708k at £1060, Hereford 744k at £1040, Banbridge farmer Holstein 664k at £940, Holstein 660k at £860, Nored 586k at £800 and Downpatrick farmer Friesian 612k at £740.
Breeding bull
Castlewllan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £1180.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.87 pence per kilo.
Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 552k at £1520, Simmental 556k at £1480, Belgian Blue 572k at £1420, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 494k at £1310, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 476k at £1300, Dromara farmer Hereford 486k at £1220, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 472k at £1190, Hereford 528k at £1120, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 476k at £1110 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 426k at £1060.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £3.03 pence per kilo.
Dromara farmer Charolais 754k at £1720, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 642k at £1710, Hillsborough farmer Charolais 630k at £1690, Belgian Blue 658k at £1660, Simmental 592k at £1650, Simmental 648k at £1630, Simmental 618k at £1610, Simmental 546k at £1590, Simmental 578k at £1580 and Dromara farmer Charolais 644k at £1580,
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Last Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and hoggets lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.70 a kilo for 20kg at £114.
Fat ewes topped at £160.
More ewes over the £152 mark this week with plainer ewes from £135 to £150.
Hoggets
Tandragee farmer 26k at £128, Poyntzpass farmer 25.5k at £127, Rathfriland farmer 27k at £127, Dromara farmer 25.7k at £127, Poyntzpass farmer 25k at £125, Mayobridge farmer 25.5k at £125, leitrim farmer 25k at £124, Ballyward farmer 27k at £123, Newry farmer 24.5k at £122 and Rathfriland farmer 22k at £120.
Fat ewes
Annaclone farmer at £160, Castlewellan farmer at £156, Annalong farmer at £152, Dromara farmer at £146, Castlewellan farmer at £144, Dromara farmer at £142, Tandragee farmer at £141. Kilkeel farmer at £130, Dromara farmer at £128 and Tandragee farmer at £128.
Fat rams
Rathfriland farmer at £149, Rathfriland farmer at £148, Annaclone farmer at £140, Newry farmer at £121 and Ballyward farmer at £100.
