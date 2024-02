Bullocks selling to a top of £1750 per head for a 584kg Limousin at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullocks sold to 339p/kg for a Limousin at 254kg (£860) and to a top of £1750 per head for a 584kg Limousin (300p/kg).

Heifers sold to 341p/kg for a Limousin at 314kg (£1070) and to a top of £1700 per head for a 564kg Limousin (301p/kg).

Cows sold to 224p/kg for a Limousin at 602kg (£1350) and to a top of £1400 per head for a 738kg Limousin (190p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices.

Fat cows

Maghera producer, Limousin 602kg £1350 (224p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 664kg £1300 (196p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 738kg £1400 (190p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 664kg £1250 (188p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 720kg £1300 (181p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 618kg £1100 (178p/kg), Kilrea producer, Limousin 618kg £1080 (175p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 752kg £1300 (173p/kg) and Claudy producer, Shorthorn beef 738kg £1240 (168p/kg).

Breeding/fat stock bulls

Maghera producer, Limousin 846kg £1860 (220p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 832kg £1620 (195p/kg) and Kilrea producer, Limousin 810kg £1520 (188p/kg).

Heifers

0 to 300kg

Dungiven producer, Limousin 286kg £830 (290p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Dungiven producer, Limousin 314kg £1070 (341p/kg), Claudy producer, Charolais 382kg £1290 (338p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 318kg £1060 (333p/kg), Garvagh Limousin 486kg £1550 (319p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 352kg £1080 (307p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 486kg £1480 (305p/kg), Maghera producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 422kg £1280 (303p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 470kg £1410 (300p/kg), Claudy producer, Charolais 424kg £1270 (300p/kg), Charolais 460kg £1370 (298p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 468kg £1300 (278p/kg), Claudy producer, Charolais 372kg £1030 (277p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 486kg £1290 (265p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 332kg £860 (259p/kg), Claudy producer, Charolais 388kg £950 (245p/kg), Ballymaguigan producer, Aberdeen Angus 374kg £900 (241p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 378kg, £890 (235p/kg), Maghera producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 404kg £940 (233p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 410kg £940 (229p/kg), Castledawson producer, Aberdeen Angus 498kg £1100 (221p/kg), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 478kg £1050 (220p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 396kg £870 (220p/kg), Limousin 450kg £970 (216p/kg), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 472kg £1010 (214p/kg) and Maghera producer Limousin 458kg £980 (214p/kg).

501kg and over

Garvagh producer, Limousin 564kg £1700 (301p/kg), Newbuildings producer, Belgian Blue 592kg £1400 (236p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 576kg £1360 (236p/kg), Newbuildings producer, Belgian Blue 534kg £1230 (230p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 520kg £1180 (227p/kg), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 538kg £1180 (219p/kg), Castledawson producer, Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1130 (213p/kg), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 544kg £1140 (210p/kg), Aberdeen Angus 522kg £1060 (203p/kg), Castledawson producer, Belgian Blue 500kg £950 (190p/kg), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 532kg £1000 (188p/kg).

Bullocks

0 to 300kg

Maghera producer, Limousin 254kg £860 (339p/kg), Limousin 288kg £900 (313p/kg), Limousin 294kg £880 (299p/kg), Portglenone producer, Limousin 284kg £790 (278p/kg), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 290kg £740 (255p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Kilrea producer, Limousin 398kg £1330 (334p/kg), Maghera producer 342kg £1140 (333p/kg), Dungiven producer, 410kg £1350 (329p/kg), Limousin 372kg £1220 (328p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 364kg £1190 (327p/kg), Kilrea producer, Limousin 414kg £1320 (319p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 366kg £1150 (314p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 398kg £1240 (312p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £1400 (306p/kg), Limousin 436kg £1330 (305p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 320kg £940 (294p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 362kg £1060 (293p/kg), Cookstown producer, Belgian Blue 342kg £1000 (292p/kg), Kilrea producer, Limousin 432kg £1250 (289p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 314kg £900 (287p/kg), Maghera producer, SPK 334kg £950 (284p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 346kg £980 (283p/kg), Charolais 302kg £850 (281p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 332kg £930 (280p/kg), Swatragh producer, Sim 356kg £980 (275p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 344kg £940 (273p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 430kg £1150 (267p/kg), Cookstown producer, Limousin 326kg £870 (267p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 488kg £1300 (266p/kg), Cookstown producer, Belgian Blue 330kg £870 (264p/kg).

501kg and over

Dungiven producer, Limousin 584kg £1750 (300p/kg), Limousin 584kg £1680 (288p/kg), Limousin 610kg £1700 (279p/kg), Limousin 590kg £1620 (275p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 662kg £1740 (263p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 610kg £1600 (262p/kg), Castledawson producer, Aberdeen Angus 598kg £1540 (258p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 646kg £1660 (257p/kg), Newbuildings producer, Belted Galloway 550kg £1410 (256p/kg), Castledawson producer, Hereford 512kg £1310 (256p/kg), Aberdeen Angus 526kg £1340 (255p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 528kg £1300 (246p/kg), Castledawson producer, Aberdeen Angus 504kg £1230 (244p/kg), Upperlands producer, Aberdeen Angus 718kg £1740 (242p/kg) and Castledawson producer, Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1200 (240p/kg).

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £168.

Fat ewes to £194.

Another fantastic show of over 1,450 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 24th February.

450 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £194.00.

975 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.

Lambs topped at £168.00 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Crumlin producer; 30.8kg at £168.00 = 5.45p; Ballymoney producer; 26.8kg at £162.00 = 6.04p; Maghera producer; 41.5kg at £156.00 = 3.76p; Coleraine producer; 28kg at £155.50 = 5.55p; Bellaghy producer; 28.2kg at £155.00 = 5.50p; Lurgan producer; 31kg at £155.00 = 5.00p; Cookstown producer; 33kg at £154.00 = 4.67p; Bellaghy producer; 27.7kg at £153.50 = 5.54p; Cookstown producer; 27kg at £152.50 = 5.65p; Omagh producer; 25.2kg at £152.00 = 6.03p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £152.00 = 5.74p; Draperstown producer; 26.8kg at £151.50 = 5.65p; Cookstown producer; 28kg at £151.00 = 5.39p; Toomebridge producer; 31kg at £151.00 = 4.87p and Coleraine producer; 32kg at £151.00 = 4.72p.

Mid-weight lambs

Coleraine producer; 23.8kg at £146.50 = 6.16p; Swatragh producer; 22.9kg at £139.50 = 6.09p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £138.00 = 6.00p; Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £137.50 = 5.85p; Maghera producer; 23.7kg at £135.50 = 5.72p; Rasharkin producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Rasharkin producer; 23.6kg at £133.00 = 5.64p; Garvagh producer; 23.1kg at £132.50 = 5.74p; Stewartstown producer; 21.9kg at £128.00 = 5.84p; Middletown producer; 22.5kg at £126.00 = 5.60p; Coleraine producer; 22kg at £123.50 = 5.61p and Dungiven producer; 22kg at £123.00 = 5.59.

Light-weight lambs

Rasharkin producer; 17.5kg at £110.00 = 6.29p and Moneymore producer; 17.5kg at £105.00 = 6.00p.

Fat ewes

Ballymoney producer; £194; Claudy producer; £165 and Ballymoney producer; £164.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.