A mighty show of over 400 cattle in town with super yard full of continental cattle with record prices.

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £425 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Hillsborough farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1290 for a 476kg from Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1360 for 604k Charolais.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1800.

Heifers topped £1470 for 616k Saler.

Bullocks topped at £1780 for 678k Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus £425, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £415, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £385, Aberdeen Angus at £385, Aberdeen Angus at £365, Aberdeen Angus at £360 and Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £350.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £385, Belgian Blue at £385, Belgian Blue at £370, Dundrum farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Banbridge farmer Limousin at £305, Aberdeen Angus at £305, Limousin at £290, Limousin at £290, Crossgar farmer Limousin at £280 and Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £270.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.50 Pence per kilo,weanling calves sold to super trade, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 558k at £1290, Aberdeen Angus 476k at £1160, Ballyward farmer Charolais 358k at £1160, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 406k at £1000, Lurgan farmer Charolais 310k at £990, Ballyward farmer Charolais 332k at £990, Limousin 340k at £980, Lurgan farmer Charolais 314k at £960, Ballyward farmer Charolais 304k at £960, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 412k at £940 and Downpatrick farmer Limousin 342k at £920.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.62 Pence per kilo, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1030, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 318k at £1010, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 364k at £950, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 474kg at £950, Belgian Blue 392k at £910, Lurgan farmer Saler 494k at £910, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 412k at £890, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 288k at £850, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 322k at £840 and Kilkeel farmer Charolais 312k at £830.

Cows and calves

Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1800. Katesbridge farmer Limousin cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1480 and Aghalee farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1100.

Fat cows

Katesbridge farmer Charolais 604kg at £1360, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 626k at £1290, Newry farmer Limousin 732k at £1280, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 572k at £1260, Belgian Blue 552k at £1150, Limousin 582k at £1100, Saintfield farmer Friesian 720k at £1050, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 632k at £1000, Dromara farmer Piemontese 636k at £920 and Saintfield farmer Friesian 664k at £620.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.74 pence per kilo, Clough farmer Saler 616k at £1470, Charolais 632k at £1440, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 568k at £1430, Gilford farmer Limousin 564k at £1415, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 534k at £1375, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 616k at £1360, Rathfriland farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 568k at £1360, Limousin 500k at £1340, Shinn farmer Belted Galloway 618k at £1330 and Clough farmer Charolais 552k at £1300.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £3.08 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 678k at £1780, Belgian Blue 700k at £1680, Simmental 672k at £1670, Aberdeen Angus 698k at £1610, Newry farmer Limousin 700k at £1610, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 656k at £1600, Banbridge farmer Limousin 522k at £1590, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 646k at £1520, Aberdeen Angus, 652k at £1510. Banbridge farmer Limousin 526k at £1510.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade. Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5..27 a kilo for 17kg at £89.50. Fat ewes topped at £182. More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £145.

Lambs

Banbridge farmer 29k at £117, Ballynahinch farmer 28k at £116, Dromara farmer 26.6k at £115, Banbridge farmer 26.3k at £115. Banbridge farmer 26k at £115, Dromore farmer 24k at £114.50, Kilcoo farmer 25.6k at £114, Downpatrick farmer 25.50k at £113, Banbridge farmer 24.8k at £112 and Loughbrickland farmer 25.4k at £112.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer at £182, Banbridge farmer at £168, Kilcoo farmer at £168, Kilkeel farmer at £162, Dromara farmer at £160 Hilltown farmer at £155, Rathfriland farmer at £155, Banbridge farmer at £154. Rathfriland farmer at £142 and Kilcoo farmer at £139.

Fat rams

Hilltown farmer at £200 and Killinchy farmer at £175.

Breeding rams

Drumlee farmer at £400.