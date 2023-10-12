Bullocks selling to a top of £1780 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £425 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Hillsborough farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £1290 for a 476kg from Rathfriland farmer.
Fat cows topped £1360 for 604k Charolais.
Cows and calves topped £1800.
Heifers topped £1470 for 616k Saler.
Bullocks topped at £1780 for 678k Aberdeen Angus.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus £425, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £415, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £385, Aberdeen Angus at £385, Aberdeen Angus at £365, Aberdeen Angus at £360 and Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £350.
Heifer calves
Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £385, Belgian Blue at £385, Belgian Blue at £370, Dundrum farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Banbridge farmer Limousin at £305, Aberdeen Angus at £305, Limousin at £290, Limousin at £290, Crossgar farmer Limousin at £280 and Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue at £270.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.50 Pence per kilo,weanling calves sold to super trade, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 558k at £1290, Aberdeen Angus 476k at £1160, Ballyward farmer Charolais 358k at £1160, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 406k at £1000, Lurgan farmer Charolais 310k at £990, Ballyward farmer Charolais 332k at £990, Limousin 340k at £980, Lurgan farmer Charolais 314k at £960, Ballyward farmer Charolais 304k at £960, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 412k at £940 and Downpatrick farmer Limousin 342k at £920.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.62 Pence per kilo, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1030, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 318k at £1010, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 364k at £950, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 474kg at £950, Belgian Blue 392k at £910, Lurgan farmer Saler 494k at £910, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 412k at £890, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 288k at £850, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 322k at £840 and Kilkeel farmer Charolais 312k at £830.
Cows and calves
Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1800. Katesbridge farmer Limousin cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1480 and Aghalee farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1100.
Fat cows
Katesbridge farmer Charolais 604kg at £1360, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 626k at £1290, Newry farmer Limousin 732k at £1280, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 572k at £1260, Belgian Blue 552k at £1150, Limousin 582k at £1100, Saintfield farmer Friesian 720k at £1050, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 632k at £1000, Dromara farmer Piemontese 636k at £920 and Saintfield farmer Friesian 664k at £620.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.74 pence per kilo, Clough farmer Saler 616k at £1470, Charolais 632k at £1440, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 568k at £1430, Gilford farmer Limousin 564k at £1415, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 534k at £1375, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 616k at £1360, Rathfriland farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 568k at £1360, Limousin 500k at £1340, Shinn farmer Belted Galloway 618k at £1330 and Clough farmer Charolais 552k at £1300.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £3.08 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 678k at £1780, Belgian Blue 700k at £1680, Simmental 672k at £1670, Aberdeen Angus 698k at £1610, Newry farmer Limousin 700k at £1610, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 656k at £1600, Banbridge farmer Limousin 522k at £1590, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 646k at £1520, Aberdeen Angus, 652k at £1510. Banbridge farmer Limousin 526k at £1510.
Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade. Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5..27 a kilo for 17kg at £89.50. Fat ewes topped at £182. More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £145.
Lambs
Banbridge farmer 29k at £117, Ballynahinch farmer 28k at £116, Dromara farmer 26.6k at £115, Banbridge farmer 26.3k at £115. Banbridge farmer 26k at £115, Dromore farmer 24k at £114.50, Kilcoo farmer 25.6k at £114, Downpatrick farmer 25.50k at £113, Banbridge farmer 24.8k at £112 and Loughbrickland farmer 25.4k at £112.
Fat ewes
Kilkeel farmer at £182, Banbridge farmer at £168, Kilcoo farmer at £168, Kilkeel farmer at £162, Dromara farmer at £160 Hilltown farmer at £155, Rathfriland farmer at £155, Banbridge farmer at £154. Rathfriland farmer at £142 and Kilcoo farmer at £139.
Fat rams
Hilltown farmer at £200 and Killinchy farmer at £175.
Breeding rams
Drumlee farmer at £400.
