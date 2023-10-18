Just shy 550 cattle in town on Friday with super yard full of Continental cattle with record prices.

Rathfriland Mart

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £620 for Charolais heifer calf for a Mayobridge farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £1370 for a 550kg from Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1320 for 692k, Limousin.

Cows and calves topped £1230.

Heifers topped £1710 for 610k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1640 for 666k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Annclone farmer Belgian Blue £550, Dromore farmer Holstein at £510, Ballyward farmer Limousin at £505, Ballykilner farmer Charolais at £460, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £440, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue at £430, Ballykilner farmer Charolais at £420, Simmental at £405 and Ballyward farmer Hereford at £400 and Dromore farmer Holstein at £390.

Heifer calves

Mayobridge farmer Charolais at £620, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £600, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £500, Charolais at £380, Speckled Park at £370, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Aberdeen Angus at £330, Belgian Blue at £310 and Scarva farmer Belgian Blue at £305.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.78 pence per kilo, Weanling calves sold to Super trade, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 55k at £1370, Limousin 498k at £1200, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 432k at £1070, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 372k at £1040, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 406k at £1040, Newry farmer Charolais 334k at £1030, Crossmaglen farmer Belgian Blue 388k at £1010, Ballyward farmer Charolais 284k at £1000, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 374k at £1000 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 262k at £990.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.35 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 442k at £1150, Limousin 402k at £1110, Limousin 460k at £1050, Ballyward farmer Charolais 334kg at £970, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 406k at £970, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 410k at £960, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 384k at £950, Ballyward farmer Charolais 310k at £940, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 400k at £940 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 320k at £910.

Cows and calves

Dromore farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1230. Charolais cow and Limousin calf at £1120.

Fat cows

Kilkeel farmer Limousin 692kg at £1320, Ballyward farmer Limousin 650k at £1200, Limousin 666k at £1200, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 676k at £1180, Ballyward farmer Limousin 648k at £1140, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 618k at £1070, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 538k at £1000 and Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 560k at £800.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £3.07 pence per kilo, Ballyward farmer Charolais 610k at £1710, Charolais 646k at £1710, Charolais 578k at £1640, Limousin 578k at £1600, Charolais 652k at £1540, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 524k at £1470, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 548k at £1410, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 442k at £1360, Lurgan farmer Charolais 560k at £1350 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin 462k at £1260.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £3.22 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 666k at £1640, Ballyward farmer Limousin 574k at £1630, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 656k at £1550, Simmental 630k at £1530, Aberdeen Angus 606k at £1490, Limousin 620k at £1490, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 562k at £1490 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 460k at £1480, Limousin, 460k at £1480, Limousin 564k at £140.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.14 a kilo for 19kg at £97.50.

Fat ewes topped at £194.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £145.

Lambs

Dromara farmer 27k at £118.50, Ballynahinch farmer 28.2k at £117, Rathfriland farmer 26.1k at £117, Dromara farmer 28k at £116. Dromara farmer 25.7k at £115, Hilltown farmer 25.7k at £115, Dromara farmer 24.3k at £113, Mayobridge farmer 26.50k at £113 and Katesbridge farmer 24.8k at £113.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer at £194, Dromara farmer at £188, Dromara farmer at £150, Mayobridge farmer at £146, Hilltown farmer at £136, Armagh farmer at £136, Dromore farmer at £127, Dromara farmer at £126. Loughgall farmer at £124 and Dromara farmer at £120.

Fat rams

Saintfield farmer at £230 at £150.

Breeding rams

Banbridge farmer at £220 and Dromara farmer at £200.