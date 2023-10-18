Bullocks selling to a top of £1780 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £620 for Charolais heifer calf for a Mayobridge farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £1370 for a 550kg from Rathfriland farmer.
Fat cows topped £1320 for 692k, Limousin.
Cows and calves topped £1230.
Heifers topped £1710 for 610k Charolais.
Bullocks topped at £1640 for 666k Charolais.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Annclone farmer Belgian Blue £550, Dromore farmer Holstein at £510, Ballyward farmer Limousin at £505, Ballykilner farmer Charolais at £460, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £440, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue at £430, Ballykilner farmer Charolais at £420, Simmental at £405 and Ballyward farmer Hereford at £400 and Dromore farmer Holstein at £390.
Heifer calves
Mayobridge farmer Charolais at £620, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £600, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £500, Charolais at £380, Speckled Park at £370, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Aberdeen Angus at £330, Belgian Blue at £310 and Scarva farmer Belgian Blue at £305.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.78 pence per kilo, Weanling calves sold to Super trade, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 55k at £1370, Limousin 498k at £1200, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 432k at £1070, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 372k at £1040, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 406k at £1040, Newry farmer Charolais 334k at £1030, Crossmaglen farmer Belgian Blue 388k at £1010, Ballyward farmer Charolais 284k at £1000, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 374k at £1000 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 262k at £990.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.35 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 442k at £1150, Limousin 402k at £1110, Limousin 460k at £1050, Ballyward farmer Charolais 334kg at £970, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 406k at £970, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 410k at £960, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 384k at £950, Ballyward farmer Charolais 310k at £940, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 400k at £940 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 320k at £910.
Cows and calves
Dromore farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1230. Charolais cow and Limousin calf at £1120.
Fat cows
Kilkeel farmer Limousin 692kg at £1320, Ballyward farmer Limousin 650k at £1200, Limousin 666k at £1200, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 676k at £1180, Ballyward farmer Limousin 648k at £1140, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 618k at £1070, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 538k at £1000 and Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 560k at £800.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £3.07 pence per kilo, Ballyward farmer Charolais 610k at £1710, Charolais 646k at £1710, Charolais 578k at £1640, Limousin 578k at £1600, Charolais 652k at £1540, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 524k at £1470, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 548k at £1410, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 442k at £1360, Lurgan farmer Charolais 560k at £1350 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin 462k at £1260.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £3.22 pence per kilo, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 666k at £1640, Ballyward farmer Limousin 574k at £1630, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 656k at £1550, Simmental 630k at £1530, Aberdeen Angus 606k at £1490, Limousin 620k at £1490, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 562k at £1490 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 460k at £1480, Limousin, 460k at £1480, Limousin 564k at £140.
Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.14 a kilo for 19kg at £97.50.
Fat ewes topped at £194.
More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £145.
Lambs
Dromara farmer 27k at £118.50, Ballynahinch farmer 28.2k at £117, Rathfriland farmer 26.1k at £117, Dromara farmer 28k at £116. Dromara farmer 25.7k at £115, Hilltown farmer 25.7k at £115, Dromara farmer 24.3k at £113, Mayobridge farmer 26.50k at £113 and Katesbridge farmer 24.8k at £113.
Fat ewes
Banbridge farmer at £194, Dromara farmer at £188, Dromara farmer at £150, Mayobridge farmer at £146, Hilltown farmer at £136, Armagh farmer at £136, Dromore farmer at £127, Dromara farmer at £126. Loughgall farmer at £124 and Dromara farmer at £120.
Fat rams
Saintfield farmer at £230 at £150.
Breeding rams
Banbridge farmer at £220 and Dromara farmer at £200.
