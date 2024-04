Bullocks selling to a top of £1840 per head for an Aberdeen Angus at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullocks sold to 340p/kg for a Limousin at 324kg (£1100) and to a top of £1840 per head for an Aberdeen Angus at 872kg (211p/kg).

Heifers sold to 337p/kg for a Limousin at 252kg (£850) and to a top of £1700 per head for a Limousin at 538kg (316p/kg).

Cows sold to 216p/kg for a Hereford at 482kg (£1040) and to a top of £1450 per head for an Aberdeen Angus at 770kg (188p/kg) .

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices:

Fat cows

Claudy producer, Hereford 482kg £1040 (216p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 392kg £840 (214p/kg), Claudy producer, Stabiliser 356kg £750 (211p/kg), Finvoy producer, Limousin 550kg £1120 (204p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Aberdeen Angus 770kg £1450 (188p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 658kg £1220 (185p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 540kg £940 (174p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 672kg £1110 (165p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 570kg £890 (156p/kg) and Moneymore producer, Simmental 644kg £920 (143p/kg).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Ballymoney producer, Limousin 252kg £850 (337p/kg), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 298kg £920 (309p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 288kg £720 (250p/kg) and Upperlands producer, Belgian Blue 280kg £670 (239p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Gulladuff producer, Limousin 372kg £1130 (304p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 350kg £1040 (297p/kg), Limavady producer, Simmental 332kg £950 (286p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 458kg £1240 (271p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 446kg £1210 (271p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 490kg £1280 (261p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 486kg £1260 (259p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 488kg £1260 (258p/kg), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 330kg £850 (258p/kg), Limavady producer, Simmental 368kg £940 (255p/kg), Limavady producer, Charolais 318kg £810 (255p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Simmental 340kg £840 (247p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 466kg £1140 (245p/kg), Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 318kg £780 (245p/kg) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 384kg £940 (245p/kg).

501kg and over

Upperlands producer, Limousin 538kg £1700 (316p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 552kg £1680 (304p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 558kg £1540 (276p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 520kg £1410 (271p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 520kg £1340 (258p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Charolais 624kg £1580 (253p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Charolais 536kg £1330 (248p/kg), Claudy producer, Sal 528kg £1270 (241p/kg) and Drumsurn producer, Hereford 510kg £1230 (241p/kg).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Swatragh producer, Limousin 196kg £660 (337p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 262kg £860 (328p/kg), Ballymoney producer, Limousin 286kg £890 (311p/kg) and Limavady producer, Charolais 286kg £750 (262p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Ballymoney producer, Limousin 324kg £1100 (340p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 406kg £1340 (330p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 402kg £1290 (321p/kg), Ballymoney producer, Limousin 318kg £1020 (321p/kg), Ballymoney producer, Charolais 350kg £1120 (320p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 372kg £1140 (306p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1310 (305p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 326kg £990 (304p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 414kg £1250 (302p/kg), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 388kg £1160 (299p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 388kg £1150 (296p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 402kg £1160 (289p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1340 (279p/kg), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 342kg £950 (278p/kg), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 324kg £900 (278p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 452kg £1250 (277p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 498kg £1360 (273p/kg), Ballymoney producer, Limousin 308kg £840 (273p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 448kg £1210 (270p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 380kg £1020 (268p/kg), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 374kg £990 (265p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, Aberdeen Angus 468kg £1220 (261p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Charolais 464kg £1180 (254p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 412kg £1040 (252p/kg) and Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 336kg £840 (250p/kg).

501kg and over

Maghera producer, Charolais 570kg £1700 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 530kg £1580 (298p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 568kg £1640 (289p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 576kg £1630 (283p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 554kg £1550 (280p/kg) Maghera producer, Charolais 632kg £1750 (277p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 570kg £1580 (277p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 520kg £1420 (273p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 622kg £1690 (272p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 556kg £1470 (264p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 644kg £1610 (250p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Simmental 592kg £1390 (235p/kg) and Upperlands producer, Aberdeen Angus 872kg £1840 (211p/kg).

Weekly Saturday sheep sale: Saturday 13th April seen another strong entry of over 1050 sheep resulting in a tremendous trade with 500 hoggets, 150 spring lambs and 400 cull ewes and rams on offer. Many lots made incredible prices.

Hoggets reached a top of £226 per head for 7 hoggets at 30.4kg and to a top of 749p/kg for a batch of 6 hoggets at 24.8kg into £186.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £180 for 7 lambs at 24.2kg and to a top of 773p/kg for 1 lamb at 22kg into £170.

Cull ewes saw a fantastic trade reaching £284 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes reaching well over £190.

Several lots of Blackface ewes to £125 and fat rams to a high of £220 for a single ram.

Some of the sample prices:

Spring lambs (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, 1 lamb 22kg £170 (773p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 22kg £170 (773p/kg), Drumsurn producer, 1 lamb 21kg £162 (771p/kg), Coagh producer, 15 lambs 22.8kg £175.50 (770p/kg), Limavady producer, 9 lambs 19.1kg £147 (770p/kg), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 22kg £169 (768p/kg), Castledawson producer, 4 lambs £21.8kg £166 (761p/kg), Ballymoney producer, 3 lambs 21.7kg £165 (760p/kg), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 23kg £174 (757p/kg), Coagh producer, 8 lambs 21.6kg £163 (755p/kg), Coleraine producer, 14 lambs 20.6kg £155 (752p/kg), Swatragh producer, 13 lambs 20.7kg £155 (749p/kg), Coleraine producer, 5 lambs 19.4kg £145 (747p/kg), Desertmartin producer, 7 lambs 24.2kg £180 (744p/kg), Upperlands producer, 3 lambs 19.7kg £145 (736p/kg), Upperlands producer, 6 lambs 22.35kg £164.50 (736p/kg), Swatragh producer, 10 lambs 23.2kg £170 (733p/kg), Desertmartin producer, 3 lambs 25.3kg £180 (711p/kg), Coleraine producer, 1 lamb 17kg £120 (706p/kg) and Maghera producer, 4 lambs 19.5kg £137 (703p/kg).

Heavy hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 7 hoggets 30.4kg £226 (743p/kg), Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 26.5kg £195 (736p/kg), Dungannon producer, 3 hoggets 29.3kg £215 (734p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 1 hogget 26kg £190 (731p/kg), Dungannon producer, 6 hoggets 29.9kg £218 (729p/kg), Moneymore producer, 14 hoggets 25.9kg £184.50 (712p/kg), Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 30.5kg £217 (711p/kg), Maghera producer, 8 hoggets 27.4kg £194 (708p/kg), Garvagh producer, 5 hoggets 29.8kg £211 (708p/kg), Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 29.5kg £207 (702p/kg), Garvagh producer, 41 hoggets 27.7kg £191 (690p/kg), Kilrea producer, 6 hoggets 26.5kg £181 (683p/kg), Cookstown producer, 8 hoggets 31.1kg £211 (678p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 6 hoggets 26kg £172 (662p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 27.4kg £180 (657p/kg), Glenavy producer, 4 hoggets 31kg £196 (632p/kg), Kilrea producer, 3 hoggets 29kg £182 (628p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 30kg £186 (620p/kg) and Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 29.5kg £180 (610p/kg).

Mid weight hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 6 hoggets 24.8kg £186 (750p/kg), Garvagh producer, 11 hoggets 22.2kg £165 (743p/kg), Maghera producer, 6 hoggets 23.8kg £175.50 (737p/kg), Claudy producer, 7 hoggets 23kg £168 (730p/kg), Tobermore producer, 26 hoggets 23.7kg £171 (722p/kg), Garvagh producer, 11 hoggets 21kg £150.50 (717p/kg), Garvagh producer, 4 hoggets 24.5kg £173 (706p/kg), Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 24.9kg £175 (703p/kg), Swatragh producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £154 (700p/kg), Moneymore producer, 12 hoggets 22.9kg £159.50 (697p/kg), Dungiven producer, 4 hoggets 24.5kg £169 (690p/kg), Maghera producer, 32 hoggets 24.8kg £170 (685p/kg), Dungiven producer, 19 hoggets 21.6kg £146.50 (678p/kg), Cookstown producer, 11 hoggets 21.9kg £147.50 (674p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 hogget 21kg £140 (667p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 hogget 22kg £146 (664p/kg), Garvagh producer, 5 hoggets 22.8kg £150.50 (660p/kg), Dungiven producer, 21 hoggets 23.8kg £156.50 (658p/kg) and Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 22kg £145 (659p/kg).

Lighter hoggets - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Ringsend producer, 6 hoggets 19.2kg £141 (734p/kg), Glenavy producer, 3 hoggets 19kg £128 (674p/kg), Kilrea producer, 11 hoggets 20.6kg £137 (665p/kg), Maghera producer, 16 hoggets 19.5kg £123 (631p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 hogget 19.4kg £118 (608p/kg), Maghera producer, 3 hoggets 18.3kg £110 (601p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 hogget 18.9kg £112 (593p/kg), Dungannon producer, 1 hogget 19kg £112 (589p/kg), Moneymore producer, 2 hoggets 19.5kg £113 (579p/kg) and Dungiven producer, 2 hoggets 16.5kg £93 (564p/kg).

Fat ewes

Claudy producer, 1 ewe £284, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £242, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe £234, Crumlin producer, 2 ewe £230, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe £220, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £208, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe £204, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £203, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £196, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £194, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe £192, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £190, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £186, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £185, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £182, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £182, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £180, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £180, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £180, Tobermore producer, 2 ewes £178, Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £178, Kilrea producer, 5 ewes £174, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £172, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £170, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £170, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £168, Garvagh producer, 3 ewes £166, Knockloughrim producer, 5 ewes £166 and Randalstown producer, 3 ewes £165.

Fat rams

Garvagh producer, 1 ram £220, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £180, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £154, Kilrea producer, 1 ram £152 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £140.

Weekly Thursday breeding sheep sale: Thursday 11th April saw a great entry of quality breeding sheep at Swatragh which resulted in a strong trade with ewes and lambs going to a high of £310 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot.

Foster ewes sold to a top of £180 for a Suffolk Cheviot ewe.

Pet lambs reached a top of £36 for a Texel lamb and dry ewe lambs sold to £160.

Some of the sample prices

Pet lambs

Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £36, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £36, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £34, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £30, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £30, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £28, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £26, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £26, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £25, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £24, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £22, Ahoghill producer, 1 lamb £22 and Greysteel producer, 1 lamb £20.

Foster ewes

Coagh producer, 1 ewe £180 and Carnlough producer, 1 ewe £82.

Store/ewe lambs

Tobermore producer, 6 hoggets £160, Tobermore producer, 5 hoggets £160, Bellaghy producer, 2 hoggets £150, Tobermore producer, 5 hoggets £150, Tobermore producer, 5 hoggets £145 and Tobermore producer, 1 hogget £128.

Ewes and lambs

Ewes with twins at foot

Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £310, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £305, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £288, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £268, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £252, Ballymoney producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £245, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £242, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £242, Eglington producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £238, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £220, Maghera producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £220, Ballymena producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £218, Eglington producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £218, Ballymena producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £215, Ballymoney producer, 5 ewes and 8 lambs £210 and Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £210.

Ewes with singles at foot

Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £268, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £258, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Omagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £248, Omagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £225, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £218, Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £218, Ballymena producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £192, Maghera producer, 6 ewes and 6 lambs £182, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Crumlin producer, 3 ewes and 4 lambs £178, Crumlin producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £175, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £175, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £170 and Omagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.