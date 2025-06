Bullocks selling to a top of £2320 at Rathfriland Co-op

Good show of cattle in town on Friday, with the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £800 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballykinlar farmer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling bull calves topped to £1700 for a 448kg from a Gilford farmer.

Fat cows topped at £1880 for 628kg Piemontese.

Dairy stock topped at £2400.

Rathfriland Mart

Breeding bulls topped at £2320.

Heifers topped at £1850 for 500kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £2320 for 762kg Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballykinlar farmer Limousin at £800, Rathfriland farmer Fleckvieh at £765, Fleckvieh at £755, Fleckvieh at £710, Killinchy farmer Highland at £700, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £670, Rathfriland farmer Friesian at £660, Killinchy farmer Simmental at £650 and Rathfriland farmer Fleckvieh at £640, Fleckvieh at £640.

Heifer calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killinchy farmer Belgian Blue at £680, Aberdeen Angus at £670, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £610, Hereford at £570, Limousin at £570, Hereford at £570, Killinchy farmer Aberdeen Angus at £560, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £555, Aberdeen Angus at £540 and Killinchy farmer Limousin at £540.

Weanling male calves

Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue 414k at £1480, Katesbridge farmer Blonde 358k at £1410, Carryduff farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1360, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 332k at £1350, Carryduff farmer Aberdeen Angus 440k at £1340, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 340k at £1320, Killinchy farmer Simmental 384k at £1310, Carryduff farmer Charolais 380k at £1290, Dromore farmer Charolais 304k at £1190 and Ballynahinch farmer Shorthorn 260k at £1170.

Weanling Heifer Calves

Gilford farmer Charolais 448k at £1700, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 336k at £1470, Limousin 348k at £1400, Lisburn farmer Simmental 354k at £1290, Dromore farmer Limousin 358k at £1240, Charolais 376k at £1130, Ballyward farmer Limousin 320k at £1110, Carryduff farmer Limousin 344k at £1100, Lisburn farmer Simmental 300k at £1090 and Ballymartin farmer Simmental 376k at £1070.

Fat cows

Newry farmer Piemontese 628k at £1880, Ballyward farmer Simmental 586k at £1710, Lisburn farmer Limousin 556k at £1540, Dromara farmer Hereford 562k at £1360 and Newry farmer Belgian Blue 526k at £1020.

Breeding bulls

Mullaghbawn farmer Aberdeen Angus Bull at £2320.

Dairy stock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tandragee farmer Holstein at £2400, Holstein at £2700, Holstein at £2250.

Heifers

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 500k at £1820, Armagh farmer Shorthorn 594k at £1775, Gilford farmer Limousin 456k at £1660, Banbridge farmer Hereford 608k at £1650, Gilford farmer Limousin 438k at £1630, Limousin 456k at £1590, Cranfield farmer Friesian 576k at £1560, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 412k at £1550, Banbridge farmer Limousin 430k at £1520 and Armagh farmer Limousin 474k at £1500.

Bullock’s

Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 762k at £2320, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 584k at £2180, Simmental 618k at £2120, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 644k at £2000, Dromore farmer Charolais 644k at £1970, Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 610k at £1950, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 660k at £1950, Limousin 656k at £1930, Hilltown farmer Hereford 662k at £1920 and Dromore farmer Hereford 578k at £1920.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep in town.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Mayobridge farmer topped the sale at £7.01 a kilo for 19.7kg at £1138.

Fat ewes topped at £260.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More ewes over the £236 mark this week with plainer ewes from £194 to £232,

Hoggets

Hillsborough farmer 33k at £181, Rathfriland farmer 35k at £175, Newcastle farmer 40k at £173, Castlewellan farmer 35k at £172, Newry farmer 29k at £172, 29.7k at £171, Ballymartin farmer 32k at £171, Cabra farmer 32k at £170, Saintfield farmer 32k at £168 and Kilkeel farmer 27k at £166.

Fat ewes

Mayobridge farmer at £252, Ballyward farmer at £236, Kilkeel farmer at £232, Annaclone farmer at £220, Ballymartin farmer at £212, Ballynahinch farmer at £202, Corbet farmer at £196, Castlewellan farmer at £194, Clough farmer at £194 and Hilltown farmer at £194.

Fat rams

Dromore farmer at £194, Castlewellan farmer at £184, Kilkeel farmer at £162, Mayobridge farmer at £150 and Annalong farmer at £148, at £136.

Ewes and Lambs

Ballyroney farmer 1 ewe and 1 lamb at £260, Ballymartin farmer 1 ewe and 1 lambs at £240 and Ballyroney farmer 1 ewe and 1 lambs at £220, 1 ewe and 1 lambs at £215.