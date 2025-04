Bullocks selling to a top of £2530 per head for a Limousin at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 28th April seen a super entry of 200 cattle presented for sale which resulted in another outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 384p/kg for a Limousin at 500kg (£1920) and to a top of £2500 per head for a Limousin at 670kg (373p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 485p/kg for a Limousin at 266kg (£1290) and to a top of £2530 per head for a Limousin at 600kg (422p/kg).

Heifers sold to 475p/kg for a Limousin at 278kg (£1320) and to a top of £2240 per head for a Limousin at 550kg (407p/kg).

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 500kg £1920 (384), Maghera producer, Limousin 670kg £2500 (373), Swatragh producer, Limousin 650kg £2410 (371), Swatragh producer, Limousin 670kg £2410 (360), Slaughtneil producer, Simmental 510kg £1770 (347), Maghera producer, Simmental 590kg £2000 (339) and Maghera producer, Saler 580kg £1790 (309).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 278kg £1320 (475), Maghera producer, Limousin 286kg £1310 (458), Coagh producer, Charolais 292kg £1310 (449), Coagh producer, Charolais 228kg £1020 (447), Coagh producer, Charolais 166kg £740 (446), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 263kg £1150 (437), Maghera producer, Limousin 294kg £1270 (432), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 298kg £1280 (430), Garvagh producer, 2x Limousin 286kg £1230 (430) and Maghera producer, Limousin 284kg £1190 (419).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 304kg £1380 (454), Maghera producer, Limousin 304kg £1350 (444), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 350kg £1540 (440), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 396kg £1700 (429), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 330kg £1400 (424), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 348kg £1460 (420), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 378kg £1560 (413), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 372kg £1510 (406), Swatragh producer, Saler 348kg £1390 (399) and Claudy producer, Charolais 392kg £1540 (393).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Loup producer, Charolais 456kg £2060 (452), Loup producer, Limousin 456kg £1950 (428), Garvagh producer, Saler 444kg £1780 (401), Loup producer, Simmental 498kg £1990 (400), Ahoghill producer, Limousin 410kg £1590 (388), Loup producer, Charolais 494kg £1910 (387), Loup producer, Charolais 492kg £1880 (382), Loup producer, Charolais 482kg £1840 (382), Loup producer, Saler 458kg £1720 (376) and Limavady producer, Limousin 452kg £1680 (372).

500 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Loup producer, Charolais 528kg £2170 (411), Tobermore producer, Charolais 544kg £2230 (410), Loup producer, Limousin 550kg £2240 (407), Loup producer, Limousin 518kg £2040 (394), Loup producer, Charolais 520kg £2010 (387), Loup producer, Charolais 530kg £2030 (383) and Loup producer, Limousin 500kg £1910 (382).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 266kg £1290 (485), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 272kg £1290 (474), Maghera producer, Limousin 294kg £1360 (463), Maghera producer, Limousin 296kg £1270 (429) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 284kg £1120 (394).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Toomebridge producer, Belgian Blue 362kg £1690 (467), Swatragh producer, Limousin 398kg £1820 (457), Maghera producer, Limousin 332kg £1490 (449), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 374kg £1670 (447), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 330kg £1460 (442), Moneymore producer, Limousin 350kg £1530 (437), Maghera producer, Limousin 328kg £1420 (433), Maghera producer, Limousin 334kg £1430 (428), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 320kg £1360 (425) and Claudy producer, Limousin 324kg £1350 (417).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Toomebridge producer, Limousin 430kg £1860 (433), Moneymore producer, Limousin 474kg £1900 (401), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 462kg £1800 (390), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 408kg £1590 (390), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 430kg £1660 (386), Limavady producer, Limousin 452kg £1720 (381), Limavady producer, Limousin 402kg £1510 (376), Limavady producer, Limousin 410kg £1520 (371), Limavady producer, Limousin 492kg £1810 (368) and Limavady producer, Charolais 460kg £1690 (367).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Stewartstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1820 (357), Stewartstown producer, 2x Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1890 (357), Stewartstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 570kg £2020 (354), Stewartstown producer, Belgian Blue 500kg £1750 (350), Stewartstown producer, 2x Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1700 (340), Stewartstown producer, 2x Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1740 (335) and Stewartstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1790 (331).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Tobermore producer, Limousin 600kg £2530 (422), Stewartstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 660kg £2340 (355), Stewartstown producer, Belgian Blue 600kg £2030 (338) and Maghera producer, Limousin 630kg £2100 (333).

Dairy bulls/bullocks (p/kg)

Stewartstown producer, Fleckvieh 566kg £1940 (343), Stewartstown producer, Danish Red 494kg £1640 (332), Greysteel producer, Holstein 538kg £1690 (314) and Stewartstown producer, Friesian 432kg £1090 (252).

Weekly sheep sale

An entry of 950 sheep on Saturday 26th April at Swatragh met a stronger trade with 500 fat hoggets and spring lambs entered alongside 420 fat ewes and rams and a selection of breeders.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £185 for 1 hogget at 40kg and to a top of 711p/kg for 1 hogget at 18kg into £128.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £167 for 2 lambs at 24.5kg and to a top of 743p/kg for 7 lambs at 18.5kg into £137.50.

Fat ewes to a top of £346 and fat rams to a top of £264 with numerous lots making super prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 3rd May - yard open at 7:30am, sale starting 10:30am sharp.

All types of sheep required for demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Spring lambs

Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 18.5kg £137.50 (743), Ballycastle producer, 3 lambs 21kg £153 (729), Upperlands producer, 5 lambs 22.5kg £163 (724), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 21.5kg £155 (721), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 21.5kg £154.50 (719), Ballycastle producer, 4 lambs 22kg £158 (718), Castlerock producer, 5 lambs 23kg £162 (704), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 22kg £153.50 (698), Moneymore producer, 3 lambs 23kg £160 (696) and Rasharkin producer, 1 lamb 23kg £160 (696).

Super heavy weight fat hoggets - 30kg over (p/kg)

Bellaghy producer, 4 hoggets 30kg £155 (517), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 31kg £160 (516), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 31kg £157 (506), Knockloughrim producer, 5 hoggets 31kg £155 (500), Moneymore producer, 4 hoggets 37kg £171.50 (464) and Aghadowey producer, 1 hogget 40kg £185 (463).

Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Dungannon producer, 6 hoggets 27kg £171 (633), Dungannon producer, 2 hoggets 25kg £155 (620), Kilrea producer, 10 hoggets 25kg £150 (600), Garvagh producer, 10 hoggets 25.5kg £151 (592), Aghadowey producer, 15 hoggets 25kg £148 (592), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 25.5kg £149 (584), Greysteel producer, 1 hogget 27kg £157 (581) and Maghera producer, 5 hoggets 27kg £155 (574).

Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, 1 hogget 23kg £150 (652), Bellaghy producer, 8 hoggets 24kg £153.50 (640), Moneymore producer, 5 hoggets 21kg £134.50 (640), Slaughtneil producer, 18 hoggets 22.5kg £143.50 (638), Desertmartin producer, 27 hoggets 22.5kg £142 (631), Coleraine producer, 11 hoggets 22.5kg £141 (627), Aghadowey producer, 12 hoggets 24kg £148 (617), Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 22kg £135 (614) and Limavady producer, 8 hoggets 23.5kg £144 (613).

Light weight fat hoggets - 17kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 1 hogget 18kg £128 (711), Dungannon producer, 6 hoggets 20kg £138.50 (693), Desertmartin producer, 2 hoggets 17kg £115 (676), Cookstown producer, 7 hoggets 18kg £120.50 (669), Kilrea producer, 3 hoggets 20kg £133.50 (668) and Garvagh producer, 3 hoggets 18kg £118 (656).

Fat ewes

Tobermore producer, 1 ewe £346, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £282, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe £256, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £248, Claudy producer, 5 ewes £240, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £234, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £232, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £230, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £228, Dungannon producer, 4 ewes £228, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £228, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £226, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe £226, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £224, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £220 and Maghera producer, 2 ewes £220.

Fat rams

Cullybackey producer, 1 ram £264, Maghera producer, 1 ram £212, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £196, Dungiven producer, 2 rams £192, Tobermore producer, 2 rams £173 and Limavady producer, 1 ram £170.

Breeders

Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £315, Draperstown producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £310, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £300, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £296 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £268.

Pet lambs

Garvagh producer, 2 lambs £28, Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb £24.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.