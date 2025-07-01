Bullocks selling to a top of £2730 per head at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 30th June seen a good entry of 70 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 341p/kg for a Limousin at 610kg (£2080) and to a top of £2290 per head for a Saler at 720kg (318p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 450p/kg for a Limousin at 380kg (£1710) and to a top of £2730 per head for a Charolais at 690kg (396p/kg).

Heifers sold to 420p/kg for a Limousin at 412kg (£1730) and to a top of £2400 per head for a Charolais at 690kg (348p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Some of sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 610kg £2080 (341), Maghera producer, Limousin 620kg £2050 (331), Kilrea producer, Saler 720kg £2290 (318), Kilrea producer, Saler 720kg £2200 (306), Kilrea producer, Saler 730kg £2230 (305), Maghera producer, Limousin 690kg £2100 (304) and Kilrea producer, Saler 640kg £1930 (302).

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Strabane producer, Charolais 374kg £1510 (404), Dungiven producer, Stabiliser 284kg £1130 (398), Strabane producer, Charolais 376kg £1480 (394) and Strabane producer, Charolais 364kg £1340 (368).

400 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Armagh producer, Limousin 412kg £1730 (420), Strabane producer, Limousin 406kg £1580 (389), Maghera producer, Charolais 468kg £1780 (380), Strabane producer, Charolais 450kg £1710 (380), Strabane producer, Charolais 488kg £1840 (377), Maghera producer, Limousin 536kg £1860 (347) and Maghera producer, Limousin 584kg £1990 (341).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 600kg £2160 (360), Kilrea producer, Charolais 680kg £2400 (353), Kilrea producer, Charolais 690kg £2400 (348) and Upperlands producer, Charolais 610kg £2090 (343).

Bullocks

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Armagh producer, Limousin 380kg £1710 (450), Strabane producer, Charolais 370kg £1620 (438), Kilrea producer, Limousin 380kg £1660 (437), Strabane producer, Charolais 346kg £1510 (436), Strabane producer, Limousin 388kg £1620 (418), Dungiven producer, Limousin 346kg £1440 (416), Strabane producer, Charolais 360kg £1410 (392), Dungiven producer, Limousin 330kg £1290 (391), Dungiven producer, Stabiliser 348kg £1340 (385) and Strabane producer, Limousin 370kg £1380 (373).

400kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Strabane producer, Charolais 448kg £1910 (426), Strabane producer, Charolais 402kg £1690 (420), Strabane producer, Limousin 450kg £1880 (418), Strabane producer, Charolais 496kg £2040 (411), Strabane producer, Charolais 418kg £1720 (411), Strabane producer, Limousin 476kg £1950 (410), Strabane producer, Limousin 452kg £1850 (409), Strabane producer, Charolais 452kg £1830 (405), Strabane producer, Charolais 438kg £1770 (404), Strabane producer, Limousin 442kg £1720 (389), Maghera producer, Charolais 542kg £2070 (382) and Donemana producer, Aberdeen Angus 508kg £1870 (368).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Stewartstown producer, Charolais 690kg £2730 (396), Maghera producer, Charolais 630kg £2360 (375), Stewartstown producer, Charolais 690kg £2470 (358), Stewartstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 710kg £2500 (352) and Maghera producer, Charolais 620kg £2120 (342).

Weekly sheep sale

A good entry of 1350 sheep on Saturday 28th June at Swatragh met a steady trade with 1000 lambs and 350 fat ewes and rams.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £172 for two lambs at 28.5kg and to a top of 680p/kg for one lamb at 25kg into £170.

Fat ewes to a top of £258 and fat rams to a top of £226 with numerous lots making super prices.

Light weight lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, 13 lambs 20kg £128.50 (643), Gulladuff producer, 12 lambs 19.5kg £124 (636), Draperstown producer, 11 lambs 20kg £127 (635), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 19kg £120 (632), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 20kg £126 (630), Coleraine producer, 7 lambs 20.5kg £128.50 (627), Dungannon producer, 8 lambs 20kg £125 (625), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 20kg £125 (625), Swatragh producer, 9 lambs 20kg £123.50 (618), Maghera producer, 4 lambs 20kg £123.50 (618) and Swatragh producer, 9 lambs 18kg £111 (617).

Medium weight lambs - 21kg up to 24kg (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, 8 lambs 21kg £136 (648), Crumlin producer, 3 lambs 21kg £135.50 (645), Coleraine producer, 3 lambs 23kg £147 (639), Claudy producer, 16 lambs 21.5kg £137 (637), Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 21kg £133.50 (636), Rasharkin producer, 3 lambs 21kg £133 (633), Swatragh producer, 15 lambs 22kg £139 (632), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 22kg £138.50 (630), Garvagh producer, 20 lambs 22kg £138.50 (630), Glenavy producer, 9 lambs 21.5kg £135 (628), Drum producer, 8 lambs 23kg £144 (626) and Ballycastle producer, 7 lambs 21.5kg £134 (623).

Heavy weight lambs - 24kg and over (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, 1 lamb 25kg £170 (680), Aghadowey producer, 1 lamb 25kg £158 (632), Maghera producer, 12 lambs 24kg £150.50 (627), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 26kg £161.50 (621), Knockloughrim producer, 4 lambs 24kg £148.50 (619), Moneymore producer, 13 lambs 25kg £154.50 (618), Aghadowey producer, 2 lambs 24kg £147.50 (615), Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 24kg £147 (613), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 26kg £158.50 (610), Dungannon producer, 2 lambs 28.5kg £172 (604), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 25.5kg £154 (604) and Coleraine producer, 1 lamb 24kg £144 (600).

Fat ewes

Maghera producer, 1 ewe £258, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £240, Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe £236, Cullybackey producer, 1 ewe £234, Cullybackey producer, 1 ewe £222, Articlave producer. 1 ewe £218, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £216, Aghadowey producer, 3 ewes £210, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £210, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £208, Dungannon producer, 5 ewes £208, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £206 and Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £200.

Fat rams

Maghera producer, 1 ram £226, Drum producer, 1 ram £210, Drum producer, 1 ram £194, Drum producer, 1 ram £192, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £192 and Moneymore producer, 1 ram £158.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.