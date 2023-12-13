There was a good show of cattle in town last Friday with super yard full of continental cattle with record prices.

The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £650 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballykinlar farmer.

Weanling heifer calves topped to £950 for a 344kg from Annaclone farmer.

Fat cows topped £1200 for 664k Limousin.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1360 for 612k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1380 for 592k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballykinlar farmer Limousin at £650, Limousin £450, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430, Downpatrick farmer Hereford at £395, Downpatrick farmer Stabiliser at £325, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £315, Kilkeel farmer Hereford at £280, Hereford at £260 and Ballyroney farmer Fleckvieh at £230.

Heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Simmental at £450, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Downpatrick farmer Limousin at £290, Newry farmer Simmental at £290, Waringstown farmer Hereford at £275, Newry farmer Simmental at £265, Simmental at £245, Cabra farmer Belgian Blue at £180 and Ballyward farmer Limousin at £175.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.08 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.

Annaclone farmer Charolais 302k at £900, Limousin 286k at £880, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 312k at £810, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 348k at £750, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 254k at £700, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 314k at £690, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 254k at £680, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 272k at £680, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 356k at £670 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 294k at £660.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling Heifer’s topped to £2.78 pence per kilo.

Annaclone farmer Limousin 344k at £950, Charolais 368k at £920, Shinn farmer Belgian Blue 326k at £640, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 322kg at £590, Belgian Blue 328k at £580, Belgian Blue 316k at £580, Shinn farmer Belgian Blue 294k at £560, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 336k at £560, Kilcoo farmer Hereford 252k at £550 and Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 306k at £540.

Fat cows

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 664kg at £1200, Simmental 670k at £1175, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 736k at £1100, Mayobridge farmer Aubrac 720k at £1240, Newry farmer Limousin 606k at £1230, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 528k at £800, Hereford 468k at £700 and Dromara farmer Friesian 634k at £680.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.65 pence per kilo.

Clough farmer Charolais 612k at £1360, Charolais 588k at £1300, Kilkeel farmer Charolais at 488k at £1290, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 550k at £1270, Clough farmer Charolais 530k at £1240, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 524k at £1160, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 462k at £1150, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 450k at £1130, Belgian Blue 452k at £1110 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 434k at £1110.

Bullocks

Bullock topped to £2.50 pence per kilo.

Dromore farmer Hereford 592k at £1380, Ballyward farmer Hereford 556k at £1260, Aberdeen Angus 484k at £1090, Banbridge farmer Hereford 478k at £1090, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 426k at £970, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 398k at £960, Belgian Blue 442k at £960 and Ballymartin farmer Friesian 400k at £810.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Poyntzpass farmer topped the sale at £5.33 a kilo for 21kg at £112.

Fat ewes topped at £177.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £140.

Lambs

Richill farmer 29.5k at £123.50, Rathfriland farmer 27k at £123, Leitrim farmer 27k at £122, Kilkeel farmer 27k at £122, Mayobridge farmer 28k at £121.50, Richill farmer 34.50k at £121, Kilkeel farmer 25k at £118.50, Kilkeel farmer 26.30k at £117, Castlewellan farmer 24k at £116 and Poyntzpass farmer 35k at £116.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer at £177, Richill farmer at £150, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £149, Ballynahinch farmer at £145, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £140, Rathfriland farmer at £133, Ballynahinch farmer at £128. Newry farmer at £126, Camlough farmer at £126 and Crossmaglen farmer at £123.

Fat rams

Hilltown farmer at £100, Rathfriland farmer at £88 and Ballyroney farmer at £85.

Springing ewes

Loughbrickland farmer at £144.