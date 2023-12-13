Bullocks selling to a top price of £1360 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £650 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballykinlar farmer.
Weanling heifer calves topped to £950 for a 344kg from Annaclone farmer.
Fat cows topped £1200 for 664k Limousin.
Heifers topped £1360 for 612k Charolais.
Bullocks topped at £1380 for 592k Hereford.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Ballykinlar farmer Limousin at £650, Limousin £450, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430, Downpatrick farmer Hereford at £395, Downpatrick farmer Stabiliser at £325, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £315, Kilkeel farmer Hereford at £280, Hereford at £260 and Ballyroney farmer Fleckvieh at £230.
Heifer calves
Kilkeel farmer Simmental at £450, Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Downpatrick farmer Limousin at £290, Newry farmer Simmental at £290, Waringstown farmer Hereford at £275, Newry farmer Simmental at £265, Simmental at £245, Cabra farmer Belgian Blue at £180 and Ballyward farmer Limousin at £175.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.08 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.
Annaclone farmer Charolais 302k at £900, Limousin 286k at £880, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 312k at £810, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 348k at £750, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 254k at £700, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 314k at £690, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 254k at £680, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 272k at £680, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 356k at £670 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 294k at £660.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling Heifer’s topped to £2.78 pence per kilo.
Annaclone farmer Limousin 344k at £950, Charolais 368k at £920, Shinn farmer Belgian Blue 326k at £640, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 322kg at £590, Belgian Blue 328k at £580, Belgian Blue 316k at £580, Shinn farmer Belgian Blue 294k at £560, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 336k at £560, Kilcoo farmer Hereford 252k at £550 and Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 306k at £540.
Fat cows
Katesbridge farmer Limousin 664kg at £1200, Simmental 670k at £1175, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 736k at £1100, Mayobridge farmer Aubrac 720k at £1240, Newry farmer Limousin 606k at £1230, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 528k at £800, Hereford 468k at £700 and Dromara farmer Friesian 634k at £680.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.65 pence per kilo.
Clough farmer Charolais 612k at £1360, Charolais 588k at £1300, Kilkeel farmer Charolais at 488k at £1290, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 550k at £1270, Clough farmer Charolais 530k at £1240, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 524k at £1160, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 462k at £1150, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 450k at £1130, Belgian Blue 452k at £1110 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 434k at £1110.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £2.50 pence per kilo.
Dromore farmer Hereford 592k at £1380, Ballyward farmer Hereford 556k at £1260, Aberdeen Angus 484k at £1090, Banbridge farmer Hereford 478k at £1090, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 426k at £970, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 398k at £960, Belgian Blue 442k at £960 and Ballymartin farmer Friesian 400k at £810.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Poyntzpass farmer topped the sale at £5.33 a kilo for 21kg at £112.
Fat ewes topped at £177.
More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £140.
Lambs
Richill farmer 29.5k at £123.50, Rathfriland farmer 27k at £123, Leitrim farmer 27k at £122, Kilkeel farmer 27k at £122, Mayobridge farmer 28k at £121.50, Richill farmer 34.50k at £121, Kilkeel farmer 25k at £118.50, Kilkeel farmer 26.30k at £117, Castlewellan farmer 24k at £116 and Poyntzpass farmer 35k at £116.
Fat ewes
Banbridge farmer at £177, Richill farmer at £150, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £149, Ballynahinch farmer at £145, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £140, Rathfriland farmer at £133, Ballynahinch farmer at £128. Newry farmer at £126, Camlough farmer at £126 and Crossmaglen farmer at £123.
Fat rams
Hilltown farmer at £100, Rathfriland farmer at £88 and Ballyroney farmer at £85.
Springing ewes
Loughbrickland farmer at £144.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.