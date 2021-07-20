Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,370 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,370 for a 580kg Charolais at £2.36 per kg and to a top of £3.01 per kilo for a Limousin 302kg at £910.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,090 for a 490kg Limousin at £2.22 per kg and to a top of £2.43 per kilo for a Limousin 354kg at £860.

20 fat cows were presented for sale and were also an outstanding trade selling to a top price of £1,310 for a 632kg Limousin and to a top of £2.31 per kilo for a Limousin 502kg at £1,160.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Charolais,580kg at £1,370 = 2.36p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,310 = 2.43p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,130 = 2.27p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,150 = 2.35p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,210 = 2.38p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 302kg at £910 = 3.01p; Limousin, 348kg at £930 = 2.67p; Simmental, 370kg at £1,040 = 2.81p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus 330kg at £600 = 1.82p; Charolais, 432kg at £890 = 2.06p; Charolais, 402kg at £790 = 1.97p; Swatragh producer Aberdeen Angus, 358kg at £700 = 1.96p; Upperlands producer; Simmental, 444kg at £960 = 2.16p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 330kg at £850 = 2.58p; Limousin, 322kg at £870 = 2.70p; Hereford, 428kg at £940 = 2.20p; Limousin, 338kg at £940 = 2.78p; Charolais, 392kg at £930 = 2.37p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 486kg at £1,070 = 2.20p; Limousin, 572kg at £1,240 = 2.17p; Dungannon producer; Hereford, 478kg at £880 = 1.84p; Friesian, 406kg at £660 = 1.63p and Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £960 = 1.97p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Limousin, 490kg at £1,090 = 2.22p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 354kg at £860 = 2.43p; Limousin, 384kg at £800 = 2.08p; Limousin, 368kg at £800 = 2.17p; Limousin, 356kg at £800 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 288kg at £640 = 2.22p; Shorthorn beef, 298kg at £660 = 2.21p; Shorthorn beef, 372kg at £810 = 2.18p; Shorthorn beef, 318kg at £650 = 2.04p; Shorthorn beef, 320kg at £630 = 1.97p; Shorthorn beef, 306kg at £740 = 2.42p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 382kg at £740 = 1.94p; Limousin, 324kg at £750 = 2.31p; Upperlands producer; Simmental, 450kg at £980 = 2.18p; Dungannon producer; Hereford, 348kg at £650 = 1.87p; Hereford, 418kg at £780 = 1.87p; Simmental, 380kg at £730 = 1.92p; Limousin, 354kg at £770 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 474kg at £950 = 2.00p and Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £900 = 1.86p.

Fat cows

Limousin, 502kg at £1,160 = 2.31p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,010 = 2.09p; Limousin, 632kg at £1,310 = 2.07p; Limousin, 700kg at £1,300 = 1.86p and Limousin, 694kg at £1,190 = 1.71p.

Weekly sheep sale - Lambs to £120 and fat ewes to £180.

An excellent show of almost 2,400 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 17th July. 680 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £180.00. Over 1,700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £120.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Moneymore producer; 27kg at £120.00 = 4.44p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £106.50 = 3.94p; Magherafelt producer; 24.6kg at £104.50 = 4.25p; Tobermore producer; 24.6kg at £103.50 = 4.21p; Tobermore producer; 27kg at £102.50 = 3.80p; Maghera producer; 24.3kg at £102.00 = 4.20p; Maghera producer; 24.4kg at £101.50 = 4.16p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £101.00 = 4.21p; Aghadowey producer; 24kg at £100.50 = 4.19p and Garvagh producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p.

Mid-weight: Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £106.50 =4.47p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £106.50 = 4.47p; Magherafelt producer; 20kg at £105.50 = 5.28p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £104.50 = 4.75p; Limavady producer; 20kg at £103.00 = 5.15p; Cookstown producer; 23.25kg at £101.00 = 4.34p; Armagh producer; 23.6kg at £100.00 = 4.24p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £99.50 = 4.23p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £99.50 = 4.33p; Swatragh producer; 23.6kg at £99.00 = 4.19p; Ballycastle producer; 23kg at 99.00 = 4.30p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £99.00 = 4.30p; Bushmills producer; 23.5kg at £99.00 = 4.21p; Dungiven producer; 22.3kg at £99.00 = 4.44p; Toomebridge producer; 21kg at £98.50 = 4.69p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £98.50 = 4.38p and Dungiven producer; 23kg at £98.50 = 4.28p.

Light weight lambs: Tobermore producer; 17.9kg at £86.00 = 4.80p; Ballycastle producer; 18.25kg at £85.50 = 4.68p; Moneymore producer; 18.5kg at £84.00 = 4.54p; Draperstown producer; 18.2kg at £83.00 = 4.56p; Armoy producer; 17.75kg at £82.50 = 4.65p; Maghera producer; 18.4kg at £82.50 = 4.48p; Moneymore producer; 18kg at £81.50 =4.53p; Magherafelt producer; 18.3kg at 80.50 = 4.40p; Armagh producer; 18.8kg at £80.00 = 4.26p; Swatragh producer; 18.4kg at £79.50 = 4.32p; Draperstown producer; 16.5kg at £79.00 = 4.79p; Swatragh producer; 17.3kg at £76.50 =4.42p; Dungiven producer; 14kg at 75.50 = 5.39p; Cookstown producer; 15kg at £75.00 = 5.00p and Kilrea producer; 14.7kg at £67.00 = 4.56p.

Fat ewes: Maghera producer £180; Coleraine producer £172 and Toomebridge producer £158.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am