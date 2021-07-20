Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,370 at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: A very strong seasonal show of 70 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 19th July which resulted in another outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,370 for a 580kg Charolais at £2.36 per kg and to a top of £3.01 per kilo for a Limousin 302kg at £910.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,090 for a 490kg Limousin at £2.22 per kg and to a top of £2.43 per kilo for a Limousin 354kg at £860.
20 fat cows were presented for sale and were also an outstanding trade selling to a top price of £1,310 for a 632kg Limousin and to a top of £2.31 per kilo for a Limousin 502kg at £1,160.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Maghera producer; Charolais,580kg at £1,370 = 2.36p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,310 = 2.43p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,130 = 2.27p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,150 = 2.35p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,210 = 2.38p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 302kg at £910 = 3.01p; Limousin, 348kg at £930 = 2.67p; Simmental, 370kg at £1,040 = 2.81p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus 330kg at £600 = 1.82p; Charolais, 432kg at £890 = 2.06p; Charolais, 402kg at £790 = 1.97p; Swatragh producer Aberdeen Angus, 358kg at £700 = 1.96p; Upperlands producer; Simmental, 444kg at £960 = 2.16p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 330kg at £850 = 2.58p; Limousin, 322kg at £870 = 2.70p; Hereford, 428kg at £940 = 2.20p; Limousin, 338kg at £940 = 2.78p; Charolais, 392kg at £930 = 2.37p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 486kg at £1,070 = 2.20p; Limousin, 572kg at £1,240 = 2.17p; Dungannon producer; Hereford, 478kg at £880 = 1.84p; Friesian, 406kg at £660 = 1.63p and Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £960 = 1.97p.
Heifers
Maghera producer; Limousin, 490kg at £1,090 = 2.22p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 354kg at £860 = 2.43p; Limousin, 384kg at £800 = 2.08p; Limousin, 368kg at £800 = 2.17p; Limousin, 356kg at £800 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 288kg at £640 = 2.22p; Shorthorn beef, 298kg at £660 = 2.21p; Shorthorn beef, 372kg at £810 = 2.18p; Shorthorn beef, 318kg at £650 = 2.04p; Shorthorn beef, 320kg at £630 = 1.97p; Shorthorn beef, 306kg at £740 = 2.42p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 382kg at £740 = 1.94p; Limousin, 324kg at £750 = 2.31p; Upperlands producer; Simmental, 450kg at £980 = 2.18p; Dungannon producer; Hereford, 348kg at £650 = 1.87p; Hereford, 418kg at £780 = 1.87p; Simmental, 380kg at £730 = 1.92p; Limousin, 354kg at £770 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 474kg at £950 = 2.00p and Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £900 = 1.86p.
Fat cows
Limousin, 502kg at £1,160 = 2.31p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,010 = 2.09p; Limousin, 632kg at £1,310 = 2.07p; Limousin, 700kg at £1,300 = 1.86p and Limousin, 694kg at £1,190 = 1.71p.
Weekly sheep sale - Lambs to £120 and fat ewes to £180.
An excellent show of almost 2,400 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 17th July. 680 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £180.00. Over 1,700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £120.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy weight: Moneymore producer; 27kg at £120.00 = 4.44p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £106.50 = 3.94p; Magherafelt producer; 24.6kg at £104.50 = 4.25p; Tobermore producer; 24.6kg at £103.50 = 4.21p; Tobermore producer; 27kg at £102.50 = 3.80p; Maghera producer; 24.3kg at £102.00 = 4.20p; Maghera producer; 24.4kg at £101.50 = 4.16p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £101.00 = 4.21p; Aghadowey producer; 24kg at £100.50 = 4.19p and Garvagh producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p.
Mid-weight: Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £106.50 =4.47p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £106.50 = 4.47p; Magherafelt producer; 20kg at £105.50 = 5.28p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £104.50 = 4.75p; Limavady producer; 20kg at £103.00 = 5.15p; Cookstown producer; 23.25kg at £101.00 = 4.34p; Armagh producer; 23.6kg at £100.00 = 4.24p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £99.50 = 4.23p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £99.50 = 4.33p; Swatragh producer; 23.6kg at £99.00 = 4.19p; Ballycastle producer; 23kg at 99.00 = 4.30p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £99.00 = 4.30p; Bushmills producer; 23.5kg at £99.00 = 4.21p; Dungiven producer; 22.3kg at £99.00 = 4.44p; Toomebridge producer; 21kg at £98.50 = 4.69p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £98.50 = 4.38p and Dungiven producer; 23kg at £98.50 = 4.28p.
Light weight lambs: Tobermore producer; 17.9kg at £86.00 = 4.80p; Ballycastle producer; 18.25kg at £85.50 = 4.68p; Moneymore producer; 18.5kg at £84.00 = 4.54p; Draperstown producer; 18.2kg at £83.00 = 4.56p; Armoy producer; 17.75kg at £82.50 = 4.65p; Maghera producer; 18.4kg at £82.50 = 4.48p; Moneymore producer; 18kg at £81.50 =4.53p; Magherafelt producer; 18.3kg at 80.50 = 4.40p; Armagh producer; 18.8kg at £80.00 = 4.26p; Swatragh producer; 18.4kg at £79.50 = 4.32p; Draperstown producer; 16.5kg at £79.00 = 4.79p; Swatragh producer; 17.3kg at £76.50 =4.42p; Dungiven producer; 14kg at 75.50 = 5.39p; Cookstown producer; 15kg at £75.00 = 5.00p and Kilrea producer; 14.7kg at £67.00 = 4.56p.
Fat ewes: Maghera producer £180; Coleraine producer £172 and Toomebridge producer £158.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am
Weekly sheep breeding sale resumes on Thursday 22nd July at 7.30pm.