Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,380 at £2.48 per kg at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,380 at £2.48 per kg for a 556kg Aberdeen Angus and to a top of £2.90 per kilo for a 410kg Charolais at £1,190.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,180 and to a top price per kilo of £2.84 for a 416kg Charolais.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Charolais, 410kg at £1,190 = 2.90p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 556kg at £1,380 = 2.48p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £1,070 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £1,160 = 2.57p; Aberdeen Angus, 510kg at £1,180 = 2.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £1,240 = 2.55p; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £1,200 = 2.32p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £1,110 = 2.37p; Aberdeen Angus, 542kg at £1,300 = 2.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £1,160 = 2.39p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,180 = 2.84p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,060 = 2.28p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,070 = 2.61p; Sim,396kg at £820 = 2.07p; Charolais, 390kg at £980 = 2.51p; Charolais, 400kg at £940 = 2.35p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £172. Fat ewes to £196.

A strong show of 1,800 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 19th August.

600 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a very strong trade topping at £196.00.

1,200 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a strong trade, better than the previous week. Lambs topped at £172.00 for a ram lamb.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside which boosted trade.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 31kg at £172.00 = 5.55p; Desertmartin producer; 30kg at £139.00 = 4.63p; Dungiven producer; 28.5kg at £137.50 = 4.82p; Claudy producer; 30kg at £135.50 = 4.52p; Dungiven producer; 28kg at £133.00 = 4.75p; Moneymore producer; 24.5kg at £125.00 = 5.10p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £121.00 = 4.65p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £121.00 = 4.65p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £119.50 = 4.60p; Portglenone producer; 24.3kg at £119.00 = 4.90p; Moneymore producer; 24kg at £118.50 = 4.94p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £118.50 = 4.94p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £117.50 = 4.80p; Magherafelt producer; 24.75kg at £115.00 = 4.65p; Dungiven producer; 24.2kg at £115.00 = 4.75p and Aghalee producer; 25kg at £115.00 = 4.60p.

Mid-weight lambs

Ballymoney producer; 23.25kg at £122.50 = 5.27p; Claudy producer; 23.8kg at £115.50 = 4.85p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £113.50 = 4.83p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £113.00 = 4.81p; Maghera producer; 23.4kg at £112.50 = 4.81p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £112.00 = 4.81p; Cookstown producer; 22.75kg at £112.00 = 4.92p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £112.00 = 5.09p; Larne producer; 23.3kg at £111.50 = 4.79p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Ballymoney producer; 22.5kg at £109.50 = 4.87p; Moneymore producer; 22.5kg at £109.00 = 4.84p; Omagh producer; 22.5kg at £109.00 = 4.84p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £108.50 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 22.3kg at £108.00 = 4.84p; Antrim producer; 23.25kg at £108.00 = 4.65p; Desertmartin producer; 22.75kg at £108.00 = 4.75p and Armagh producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p.

Light-weight lambs

Maghera producer; 18.75kg at £89.00 = 4.75p; Cookstown producer; 18.25kg at £89.00 = 4.88p; Limavady producer; 18.25kg at £89.00 = 4.88p; Maghera producer; 18kg at £88.00 = 4.89p; Loughgiel producer; 18.5kg at £87.00 = 4.70p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £86.50 = 5.09p and Limavady producer; 14.5kg at £82.00 = 5.66p.

Fat ewes

Maghera producer; £196; Limavady producer; £167 and Maghera producer; £158.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.