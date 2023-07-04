News you can trust since 1963
Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,500 at £2.81 per kg at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: A seasonal show of 60 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 3rd July which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST- 3 min read

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,500 at £2.81 per kg for a 534kg Limousin and to a top of £2.99 per kilo for a 294kg Limousin at £880.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,500 at £2.59 per kg for a 580kg Limousin and to a top of £2.99 per kilo for a 334kg Limousin at £1,000.

15 fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.42 per kilo for a Limousin 644kg at £1,560; top cash price for cows was £1,670 for a 644kg Limousin.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 534kg at £1,500 = 2.81p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,330 = 2.82p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,030 = 2.46p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,050 = 2.29p; Belgian Blue, 390kg at £850 = 2.18p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 294kg at £880 = 2.99p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,080 = 2.81p; Charolais, 372kg at £830 = 2.23p; Limousin, 342kg at £990 = 2.89p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 440kg at £1,200 = 2.73p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 404kg at £1,040 = 2.57p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 422kg at £890 = 2.11p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £900 = 2.50p and Dungiven producer; Limousin, 458kg at £1,220 = 2.66p.

Heifers

Greysteel producer; Limousin, 580kg at £1,500 = 2.59p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,450 = 2.48p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 334kg at £1,000 = 2.99p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 148kg at £420 = 2.84p; Limavady producer; Shorthorn beef, 572kg at £1,290 = 2.26p; Shorthorn beef, 620kg at £1,340 = 2.16p and Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 356kg at £980 = 2.75p; Limousin, 366kg at £940 = 2.57p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £152. Fat ewes to £153.

A strong show of 1,054 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 1st July.

275 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £153.

749 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a lesser trade.

Lambs topped at £152 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Lisburn producer; 28kg at £152.00 = 5.43p; Coleraine producer; 35kg at £152.00 = 4.34p; Limavady producer; 27kg at £135.00 = 5.00p; Tobermore producer; 26.6kg at £134.00 = 5.04p; Cookstown producer; 27.6kg at £133.00 = 4.82p; Aghadowey producer; 24kg at £130.50 = 5.44p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £129.50 = 5.18p; Randalstown producer; 24kg at £128.00 = 5.33p; Cookstown producer; 24.7kg at £126.00 = 5.10p; Desertmartin producer; 25.3kg at £126.00 = 4.98p; Stewartstown producer; 24kg at £125.00 = 5.21p; Ballycastle producer; 24kg at £124.00 = 5.17p; Balintoy producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Greysteel producer; 29.4kg at £123.00 = 4.18p and Garvagh producer; 25.6kg at £123.00 = 4.80p.

Mid weight lambs

Maghera producer; 23.7kg at £123.00 = 5.19p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £120.00 = 5.22p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £120.00 = 5.22p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £120.00 = 5.22p; Limavady producer; 23.2kg at £120.00 = 5.17p; Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £120.00 = 5.17p; Moneymore producer; 23.6kg at £120.00 = 5.08p; Ballintoy producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £118.00 = 5.22p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Dungiven producer; 21.6kg at £117.50 = 5.44p; Mosside producer; 23kg at £117.50 = 5.11p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £117.00 = 5.09p; Maghera producer; 22.6kg at £117.00 = 5.18p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £117.00 = 5.32p; Magherafelt producer; 22.7kg at £116.50 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £116.00 = 5.16p; Magherafelt producer; 21.9kg at £115.00 = 5.25p; Toomebridge producer; 22.5kg at £115.00 = 5.11p; Dungiven producer; 22.4kg at £115.00 = 5.13p and Upperlands producer; 21kg at £115.00 = 5.48p.

Light weight lambs

Maghera producer; 19.8kg at £99.50 = 5.03p; Maghera producer; 19.5kg at £94.50 = 4.85p; Kilrea producer; 18.6kg at £92.50 = 4.97p and Kilrea producer; 16.6kg at £86.50 = 5.21p.

Fat ewes

Cookstown producer; £153; Maghera producer; £150 and Magherafelt producer; £147.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

