Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,500 at £2.81 per kg at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,500 at £2.81 per kg for a 534kg Limousin and to a top of £2.99 per kilo for a 294kg Limousin at £880.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,500 at £2.59 per kg for a 580kg Limousin and to a top of £2.99 per kilo for a 334kg Limousin at £1,000.

15 fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.42 per kilo for a Limousin 644kg at £1,560; top cash price for cows was £1,670 for a 644kg Limousin.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 534kg at £1,500 = 2.81p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,330 = 2.82p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,030 = 2.46p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,050 = 2.29p; Belgian Blue, 390kg at £850 = 2.18p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 294kg at £880 = 2.99p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,080 = 2.81p; Charolais, 372kg at £830 = 2.23p; Limousin, 342kg at £990 = 2.89p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 440kg at £1,200 = 2.73p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 404kg at £1,040 = 2.57p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 422kg at £890 = 2.11p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £900 = 2.50p and Dungiven producer; Limousin, 458kg at £1,220 = 2.66p.

Heifers

Greysteel producer; Limousin, 580kg at £1,500 = 2.59p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,450 = 2.48p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 334kg at £1,000 = 2.99p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 148kg at £420 = 2.84p; Limavady producer; Shorthorn beef, 572kg at £1,290 = 2.26p; Shorthorn beef, 620kg at £1,340 = 2.16p and Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 356kg at £980 = 2.75p; Limousin, 366kg at £940 = 2.57p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £152. Fat ewes to £153.

A strong show of 1,054 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 1st July.

275 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £153.

749 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a lesser trade.

Lambs topped at £152 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Lisburn producer; 28kg at £152.00 = 5.43p; Coleraine producer; 35kg at £152.00 = 4.34p; Limavady producer; 27kg at £135.00 = 5.00p; Tobermore producer; 26.6kg at £134.00 = 5.04p; Cookstown producer; 27.6kg at £133.00 = 4.82p; Aghadowey producer; 24kg at £130.50 = 5.44p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £129.50 = 5.18p; Randalstown producer; 24kg at £128.00 = 5.33p; Cookstown producer; 24.7kg at £126.00 = 5.10p; Desertmartin producer; 25.3kg at £126.00 = 4.98p; Stewartstown producer; 24kg at £125.00 = 5.21p; Ballycastle producer; 24kg at £124.00 = 5.17p; Balintoy producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Greysteel producer; 29.4kg at £123.00 = 4.18p and Garvagh producer; 25.6kg at £123.00 = 4.80p.

Mid weight lambs

Maghera producer; 23.7kg at £123.00 = 5.19p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £120.00 = 5.22p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £120.00 = 5.22p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £120.00 = 5.22p; Limavady producer; 23.2kg at £120.00 = 5.17p; Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £120.00 = 5.17p; Moneymore producer; 23.6kg at £120.00 = 5.08p; Ballintoy producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £118.00 = 5.22p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Dungiven producer; 21.6kg at £117.50 = 5.44p; Mosside producer; 23kg at £117.50 = 5.11p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £117.00 = 5.09p; Maghera producer; 22.6kg at £117.00 = 5.18p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £117.00 = 5.32p; Magherafelt producer; 22.7kg at £116.50 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £116.00 = 5.16p; Magherafelt producer; 21.9kg at £115.00 = 5.25p; Toomebridge producer; 22.5kg at £115.00 = 5.11p; Dungiven producer; 22.4kg at £115.00 = 5.13p and Upperlands producer; 21kg at £115.00 = 5.48p.

Light weight lambs

Maghera producer; 19.8kg at £99.50 = 5.03p; Maghera producer; 19.5kg at £94.50 = 4.85p; Kilrea producer; 18.6kg at £92.50 = 4.97p and Kilrea producer; 16.6kg at £86.50 = 5.21p.

Fat ewes

Cookstown producer; £153; Maghera producer; £150 and Magherafelt producer; £147.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.