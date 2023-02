The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £500 for Limousin bull calf for a Annaclone farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling calves sold to £1040 for a 390k Charolais from Antrim farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1570 for 796k Limousin.

Cows and calves topped £1300.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers topped £1430 for 610k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1500 for 608k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annaclone farmer Limousin at £500, Newtownards farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £340, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Aberdeen Angus at £320, Hereford at £320, Newry farmer Simmental at £310, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £305, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £300 and Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £300.

Heifer calves

Loughbrickland farmer Simmental at £400, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £390, Dromore farmer Limousin at £380, Legananny farmer Limousin at £325, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £320, Newry farmer Charolais at £300, Newry farmer Simmental at £290, Newry farmer Simmental at £255, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £245 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £225.

Weanling male calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antrim farmer Charolais 218k at £720 (331), Charolais 218k at £700 (322), Crumlin farmer Limousin 308k at £920 (299), Aberdeen Angus 310k at £910 (294), Antrim farmer Charolais 390k at £1040, Aberdeen Angus 426k at £1040, Aberdeen Angus 408k at £1030, Banbridge farmer Limousin 394k at £1020, Antrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 414k at £1020, Newry farmer Charolais 344k at £980, Aghalee farmer Nored 480k at £960, Antrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 438k at £950, Aberdeen Angus 428k at £940 and Crumlin farmer Limousin 308k at £920.

Weanling heifer calves

Clough farmer Charolais 314k at £980 (312), Crumlin farmer Limousin 270k at £810 (300), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 302k at £900 (298), Clough farmer Charolais 314k at £980, Dromore farmer Hereford 396k at £940, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 346k at £910, Limousin 302k at £900, Limousin 334k at £900, Dromore farmer Hereford 388k at £880, Newry farmer Charolais 330k at £870, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 312k at £860, Limousin 330k at £860 and Hillsborough farmer Limousin 322k at £850.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 796k at £1570, Ballyward farmer Limousin 738k at £1540, Legananny farmer Limousin 678k at £1490, Dromore farmer Hereford 584k at £1180, Legananny farmer Simmental 550k at £1160, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 530k at £1130, Dromore farmer Hereford 580k at £1080, Legananny farmer Simmental 488k at £1080, Simmental 612k at £1020 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 540k at £1000.

Suckler cows

Rostrevor farmer Shorthorn cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1300.

Store heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antrim farmer Charolais 340k at £870 (256), Aberdeen Angus 376k at £950 (253), Charolais 436k at £1060 (243), Charolais 396k at £960 (243), Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 610k at £1430, Belgian Blue 636k at £1360, Antrin farmer Aberdeen Angus 484k at £1090, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 482k at £1080, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1060, Antrim farmer Charolais 436k at £1060, Banbridge farmer Hereford 488k at £1060, Hereford 446k at £1030 and Antrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 422k at £1010, Aberdeen Angus 474k at £1000.

Bullocks

Antrim farmer Limousin 284k at £800 (282), Charolais 302k at £840 (278), Mayobridge farmer Limousin 418k at £1160 (276), Antrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 384k at £1050 (274), Ballyward farmer Limousin 608k at £1500, Limousin 566k at £1420, Simmental 526k at £1420, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 532k at £1410, Ballyward farmer Limousin 510k at £1390, Limousin 510k at £1390, Antrim farmer Charolais 508k at £1370 and Ballyward farmer Simmental 494k at £1340, Simmental 488k at £1320, Limousin 508k at £1250.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £4.94 a kilo for 22.3kg at £110.

Fat ewes topped at £145 for a Texel ewe from a Kilkeel farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More ewes over the £132 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £120.

Hoggets

Kilkeek farmer 32k at £122, 33kg at £122, Ardaragh farmer 26.3k at £119.50, Hillsborough farmer 25.7kg at £118, Castlewellan farmer 28.4k at £118, Kilkeel farmer 28k at £118. Ballynahinch farmer 27k at £117.50, Killinchy farmer 25.5k at £117, 26.5k at £116.50 and Ballynahinch farmer 26.4k at £116.

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kilkeel farmer at £145, Ballynahinch farmer at £142, Kilkeel farmer at £132, Annaclone farmer at £130, Rathfriland farmer at £130, at £125, Ballynahinch farmer at £120, Newry farmer at £117, Kilkeel farmer at £114 and Ballynahinch farmer at £114.

Fat rams

Katesbridge farmer at £114, Dromara farmer at £108, Banbridge farmer at £87 and Ballyward farmer at £86.