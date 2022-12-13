Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,540 at £2.21 per kg for a 698kg Simmental and to a top of £3.07 per kilo for a 290kg Limousin at £890.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,160 at £2.40 per kg for a 484kg Limousin and to a top of £2.73 per kilo for a 286kg Limousin at £780.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.31 per kilo for a Limousin 666kg at £1,540.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Feeny producer; Simmental, 698kg at £1,540 = 2.21p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 290kg at £890 = 3.07p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 368kg at £820 = 2.23p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,020 = 2.79p; Charolais, 370kg at £1,000 = 2.70p; Stewartstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 334kg at £640 = 1.92p; Aberdeen Angus, 300kg at £650 = 2.17p; Aberdeen Angus, 298kg at £640 = 2.15p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 396kg at £1,020 = 2.58p; Charolais, 412kg at £830 = 2.01p and Draperstown producer; Limousin, 330kg at £690 = 2.09p; Simmental, 334kg at £570 = 1.71p; Hereford, 332kg at £690 = 2.08p; Kilrea producer; Saler, 524kg at £600 = 1.15p; Saler, 612kg at £700 = 1.14p; Saler, 524kg at £600 = 1.15p; Saler, 612kg at £700 = 1.14p; Saler, 582kg at £700 = 1.20p; Saler, 580kg at £700 = 1.21p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Limousin, 484kg at £1,160 = 2.40p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 286kg at £780 = 2.73p; Limousin, 334kg at £740 = 2.22p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 418kg at £1,020 = 2.44p; Aberdeen Angus, 384kg at £850 = 2.21p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 218kg at £480 = 2.20p; Limousin, 216kg at £510 = 2.36p; Limousin, 280kg at £600 = 2.14p; Limousin, 296kg at £670 = 2.26p; Limousin, 256kg at £490 = 1.91p; Limousin, 222kg at £590 = 2.66p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 358kg at £870 = 2.43p; Limousin, 310kg at £810 = 2.61p; Stewartstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 308kg at £580 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 288kg at £600 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £660 = 2.09p and Dungiven producer; Charolais, 352kg at £730 = 2.07p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £119. Fat ewes to £210.

Even with very icy conditions a good show of 775 sheep were still presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 10th December.

229 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £210.00.

525 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £119.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Maghera producer; 27.5kg at £119.00 = 4.33p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £119.00 = 4.49p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £117.50 = 4.43p; Dungiven producer; 25.5kg at £117.50 = 4.61p; Moneymore producer; 25kg at £117.00 = 4.68p; Ballymoney producer; 25.7kg at £117.00 = 4.55p; Tobermore producer; 27kg at £116.00 = 4.30p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £115.50 = 4.81p and Maghera producer; 24kg at £112.00 = 4.67p.

Middle-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 23kg at £113.00 = 4.91p; Maghera producer; 22.6kg at £112.50 = 4.98p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £110.50 = 4.91p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £109.50 = 4.61p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £109.00 = 4.74p; Claudy producer; 23.25kg at £108.50 = 4.67p; Limavady producer; 22kg at £107.50 = 4.89p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £107.00 = 4.86p; Cookstown producer; 22.75kg at £104.50 = 4.59p; Maghera producer; 21.8kg at £104.00 = 4.77p; Antrim producer; 21.3kg at £104.00 = 4.88p; Draperstown producer; 21.4kg at £104.00 = 4.86p; Ballymoney producer; 22.7kg at £103.00 = 4.54p; Swatragh producer; 20.4kg at £101.50 = 4.98p; Coleraine producer; 22.25kg at £101.50 = 4.56p; Culnady producer; 21kg at £101.00 = 4.81p and Garvagh producer; 21.8kg at £101.00 = 4.63p.

Light-weight

Kilrea producer; 18.75kg at £89.00 = 4.75p; Coagh producer; 17.5kg at £87.50 = 5.00p; Portglenone producer; 17.25kg at £82.00 = 4.75p; Kilrea producer; 17kg at £79.00 = 4.65p and Armoy producer; 15.5kg at £78.50 = 5.06p.

Fat ewes

Maghera producer; £210; Maghera producer; £165 and Kesh producer; £150.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.