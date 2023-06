Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,550 at £2.97 per kg at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,550 at £2.97 per kg for a 522kg Limousin and to a top of £3.30 per kilo for a 352kg Charolais at £1,160.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,750 at £2.54 per kg for a 690kg Aberdeen Angus and to a top of £3.09 per kilo for a 298kg Charolais at £920.

15 fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.49 per kilo for a Charolais 642kg at £1,600.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices.

Bullocks

Limavady producer; Limousin, 522kg at £1,550 = 2.97p; Charolais, 524kg at £1,190 = 2.27p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,530 = 2.64p; Charolais, 568kg at £1,340 = 2.36p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 352kg at £1,160 = 3.30p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 372kg at £950 = 2.55p; Cookstown producer; St,394kg at £840 = 2.13p; Limousin, 346kg at £960 = 2.77p; Limousin, 386kg at £1,030 = 2.67p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 350kg at £990 = 2.83p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 370kg at £1,080 = 2.92p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,180 = 2.46p; Charolais, 342kg at £970 = 2.84p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 314kg at £800 = 2.55p and Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 388kg at £860 = 2.22p.

Heifers

Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 690kg at £1,750 = 2.54p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 298kg at £920 = 3.09p; Limousin, 354kg at £980 = 2.77p; Charolais, 288kg at £810 = 2.81p; Charolais, 322kg at £980 = 3.04p; Sal,252kg at £550 = 2.18p; Charolais, 308kg at £750 = 2.44p; Cookstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 466kg at £750 = 1.61p; Feeny producer; Limousin, 494kg at £1,350 = 2.73p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,240 = 2.70p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 348kg at £850 = 2.44p; Limousin, 298kg at £790 = 2.65p; Limousin, 284kg at £750 = 2.64p; Limousin, 360kg at £850 = 2.36p; Limousin, 270kg at £760 = 2.81p; Limousin, 316kg at £770 = 2.44p; Limousin, 266kg at £740 = 2.78p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 432kg at £1,030 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 442kg at £970 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 420kg at £1,040 = 2.48p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £1,070 = 2.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £1,000 = 2.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £1,040 = 2.50p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 242kg at £430 = 1.78p; Limousin, 370kg at £890 = 2.41p and Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 382kg at £870 = 2.28p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £174. Fat ewes to £186.

A strong show of 1,595 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 17th June.

475 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £186.00.

1,055 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £174.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 38kg at £174.00 = 4.58p; Tobermore producer; 29kg at £168.00 = 5.79p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £158.00 = 5.45p; Moneymore producer; 25kg at £156.00 = 6.24p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £153.00 = 6.12p; Drumsurn producer; 26kg at £153.00 = 5.88p; Dungiven producer; 31kg at £153.00 = 4.94p; Bellaghy producer; 28kg at £152.00 = 5.43p; Garvagh producer; 30kg at £150.00 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £147.50 = 6.02p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £145.50 = 5.82p; Drumsurn producer; 26kg at £144.00 = 5.54p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £143.00 = 5.11p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £142.00 = 5.68p and Limavady producer; 24.5kg at £141.00 = 5.76p.

Mid weight lambs

Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £146.00 = 6.21p; Cookstown producer; 23.6kg at £141.50 = 6.00p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £146.50 = 6.37p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £145.00 = 6.30p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £140.00 = 5.96p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £139.50 = 6.07p; Tobermore producer; 22.75kg at £137.50 = 6.04p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £131.00 = 5.95p; Garvagh producer; 23.1kg at £137.50 = 5.96p; Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £137.00 = 5.76p; Cookstown producer; 23.75kg at £137.00 = 5.77p; Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £136.50 = 5.86p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £135.50 = 5.89p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £133.50 = 6.07p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £133.00 = 5.78p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £133.00 = 5.91p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £132.50 = 5.89p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £132.50 = 6.02p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £132.00 = 5.74p and Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £132.00 = 5.79p.

Light weight lambs

Coleraine producer; 19.7kg at £114.00 = 5.79p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £113.00 = 5.95p; Rasharkin producer; 19.6kg at £112.00 = 5.71p; Cookstown producer; 19.1kg at £106.00 = 5.55p; Cookstown producer; 19.1kg at £106.00 = 5.55p and Cookstown producer; 16.6kg at £85.00 = 5.12p.

Fat ewes

Ballymoney producer; £186; Maghera producer; £171 and Limavady producer; £168.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.