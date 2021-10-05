Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,560 at Swatragh
Weekly cattle sale: An exceptional show of 350 top quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 4th October at the annual Charolais suckled calf sale which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,560 for a 602kg Charolais at £2.59 per kg and to a top of £3.53 per kilo for a Charolais 312kg at £1,100.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 478kg Limousin at £3.12 per kg and to a top of £3.94 per kilo for a Charolais 302kg at £1,190.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks: Claudy producer; Charolais, 312kg at £1,100 = 3.53p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,200 = 2.87p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,400 = 3.45p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,020 = 2.98p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,080 = 2.97p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,210 = 2.97p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,240 = 3.05p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,300 = 2.97p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,070 = 2.83p; Charolais, 324kg at £1,050 = 3.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 316kg at £850 = 2.69p; Charolais, 266kg at £740 = 2.78p; Limousin, 348kg at £870 = 2.50p; Limousin, 306kg at £810 = 2.65p; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 358kg at £780 = 2.18p; Limousin, 342kg at £1,070 = 3.13p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 394kg at £1,180 = 2.99p; Limousin, 368kg at £1,070 = 2.91p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,090 = 3.32p; Limousin, 336kg at £830 = 2.47p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,070 = 2.55p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,270 = 3.41p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,380 = 3.04p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £990 = 3.34p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,040 = 2.80p; Charolais, 342kg at £860 = 2.51p; Charolais, 312kg at £770 = 2.47p; Charolais, 366kg at £870 = 2.38p; Charolais, 378kg at £990 = 2.62p; Charolais, 368kg at £870 = 2.36p; Charolais, 344kg at £940 = 2.73p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 412kg at £1,080 = 2.62p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,110 = 3.17p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,020 = 2.73p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,280 = 2.92p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,000 = 2.73p; Charolais, 374kg at £790 = 2.11p; Charolais, 530kg at £1,240 = 2.34p; Charolais, 348kg at £970 = 2.79p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,130 = 2.38p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,270 = 2.58p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,300 = 2.89p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,230 = 2.65p; Charolais, 484kg at £1,150 = 2.38p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,010 = 2.60p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,140 = 3.29p; Charolais, 468kg at £1,200 = 2.56p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,330 = 3.15p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,360 = 2.83p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,190 = 3.48p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,030 = 2.96p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,070 = 2.62p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,400 = 2.94p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,290 = 2.79p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,020 = 2.43p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,100 = 2.41p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,300 = 2.61p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 468kg at £1,360 = 2.91p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,100 = 2.67p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 430kg at £1,170 = 2.72p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,190 = 2.48p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,130 = 2.23p; Charolais, 356kg at £990 = 2.78p; Charolais, 354kg at £990 = 2.80p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,240 = 3.21p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 518kg at £610 = 1.18p; Charolais, 522kg at £610 = 1.17p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,070 = 2.37p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,020 = 2.42p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 362kg at £990 = 2.73p; Charolais, 346kg at £890 = 2.57p; Charolais, 294kg at £920 = 3.13p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 358kg at £970 = 2.71p; Limousin, 308kg at £570 = 1.85p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,250 = 2.34p; Dungiven producer; Lim 480kg at £1,210 = 2.52p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 404kg at £930 = 2.30p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,240 = 3.05p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,040 = 3.01p; Limousin, 414kg at £980 = 2.37p; Charolais, 330kg at £990 = 3.00p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,040 = 2.18p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,190 = 2.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 602kg at £1,560 = 2.59p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,280 = 2.66p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,450 = 3.21p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,350 = 2.32p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,480 = 2.65p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,240 = 2.68p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,290 = 2.72p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,250 = 2.77p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 518kg at £1,210 = 2.34p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,140 = 2.13p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,130 = 2.36p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,290 = 2.52p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,190 = 2.18p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,100 = 2.22p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 408kg at £1,060 = 2.60p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,120 = 2.47p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,180 = 2.86p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,110 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 506kg at £900 = 1.78p; Limousin, 432kg at £970 = 2.25p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,170 = 2.47p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,090 = 2.58p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,120 = 2.55p; Charolais, 318kg at £1,000 = 3.14p; Charolais, 338kg at £920 = 2.72p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 410kg at £1,090 = 2.66p; Limousin, 320kg at £980 = 3.06p; Charolais, 374kg at £910 = 2.43p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,200 = 2.80p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,000 = 3.03p; Limousin, 344kg at £830 = 2.41p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,060 = 2.61p; Limousin, 300kg at £720 = 2.40p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,150 = 2.73p; Limousin, 354kg at £990 = 2.80p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 518kg at £1,290 = 2.49p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,280 = 3.35p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,590 = 3.12p; Charolais, 326kg at £1,020 = 3.13p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 288kg at £730 = 2.53p;Charolais, 370kg at £860 = 2.32p; Charolais, 390kg at £770 = 1.97p; Charolais, 412kg at £920 = 2.23p; Limousin, 334kg at £770 = 2.31p; Charolais, 368kg at £890 = 2.42p; Limousin, 336kg at £720 = 2.14p; Daq,424kg at £910 = 2.15p; Drumsurn producer; Shorthorn, 362kg at £700 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 370kg at £760 = 2.05p; Simmental, 378kg at £640 = 1.69p; Shorthorn, 406kg at £790 = 1.95p; Aberdeen Angus, 340kg at £760 = 2.24p;Shorthorn, 396kg at £700 = 1.77p; Shorthorn, 430kg at £770 = 1.79p; Shorthorn, 404kg at £720 = 1.78p; Lim 346kg at £620 = 1.79p; Maghera producer; Saler, 480kg at £1,040 = 2.17p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,050 = 2.50p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 360kg at £1,150 = 3.19p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,270 = 2.59p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 296kg at £710 = 2.40p; Charolais, 466kg at £950 = 2.04p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 476kg at £1,030 = 2.16p; Charolais, 398kg at £670 = 1.68p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,000 = 2.37p; Limousin, 488kg at £950 = 1.95p; Saler, 462kg at £950 = 2.06p; Simmental, 488kg at £1,100 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 480kg at £990 = 2.06p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,000 = 2.03p; Limousin, 464kg at £790 = 1.70p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,020 = 2.06p; Limousin, 542kg at £920 = 1.70p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 554kg at £1,140 = 2.06p; Limousin, 370kg at £770 = 2.08p; Limousin, 502kg at £930 = 1.85p; Limousin, 432kg at £970 = 2.25p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,080 = 2.11p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 358kg at £850 = 2.37p; Charolais, 362kg at £750 = 2.07p; Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 576kg at £1,180 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 516kg at £1,070 = 2.07p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,150 = 2.25p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,170 = 2.39p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,170; 2.31p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,150 = 2.36p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,100 = 2.25p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,250 = 2.27p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,080 = 2.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 526kg at £980 = 1.86p and Newry producer; Limousin, 240kg at £700 = 2.92p.
Heifers: Dungiven producer; Charolais, 302kg at £1,190 = 3.94p; Charolais, 326kg at £940 = 2.88p; Charolais, 370kg at £980 = 2.65p; Charolais, 340kg at £890 = 2.62p; Charolais, 426kg at £1,020 = 2.39p; Charolais, 356kg at £870 = 2.44p; Charolais, 376kg at £920 = 2.45p; Charolais, 298kg at £790 = 2.65p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 318kg at £840 = 2.64p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,010 = 3.26p; Charolais, 306kg at £830 = 2.71p; Charolais, 370kg at £860 = 2.32p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,030 = 2.89p; Charolais, 298kg at £890 = 2.99p; Charolais, 324kg at £940 = 2.90p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 402kg at £930 = 2.31p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,240 = 3.30p; Charolais, 300kg at £860 = 2.87p; Charolais, 358kg at £900 = 2.51p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,320 = 3.42p; Charolais, 292kg at £770 = 2.64p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 298kg at £710 = 2.38p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,060 = 2.62p; Charolais, 294kg at £830 = 2.82p; Charolais, 310kg at £830 = 2.68p; Charolais, 404kg at £770 = 1.91p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,110 = 2.42p; Charolais, 410kg at £930 = 2.27p; Charolais, 294kg at £720 = 2.45p; Charolais, 340kg at £810 = 2.38p; Charolais, 412kg at £910 = 2.21p; Charolais, 388kg at £900 = 2.32p; Charolais, 422kg at £920 = 2.18p; Charolais, 398kg at £950 = 2.39p; Charolais, 406kg at £910 = 2.24p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,010 = 2.69p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,110 = 2.38p; Charolais, 352kg at £940 = 2.67p; Charolais, 364kg at £860 = 2.36p; Charolais, 362kg at £870 = 2.40p; Charolais, 332kg at £820 = 2.47p; Limousin, 378kg at £880 = 2.33p; Charolais, 412kg at £920 = 2.23p; Charolais, 428kg at £950 = 2.22p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,260 = 2.85p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,210 = 2.62p; Charolais, 408kg at £910 = 2.23p; Charolais, 336kg at £850 = 2.53p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 472kg at £1,210 = 2.56p; Limousin, 546kg at £1,070 = 1.96p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,180 = 2.45p; Limousin, 454kg at £960 = 2.11p; Charolais, 382kg at £920 = 2.41p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,140 = 2.61p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 360kg at £850 = 2.36p; Charolais, 332kg at £690 = 2.08p; Charolais, 318kg at £580 = 1.82p; Charolais, 402kg at £850 = 2.11p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 340kg at £870 = 2.56p; Charolais, 346kg at £800 = 2.31p; Charolais, 396kg at £910 = 2.30p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 276kg at £790 = 2.86p; Limousin, 368kg at £760 = 2.07p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,060 = 2.21p; Limousin, 262kg at £620 = 2.37p; Limousin, 376kg at £810 = 2.15p; Limousin, 386kg at £850 = 2.20p; Dungiven producer; Belgian Blue, 414kg at £740 = 1.79p; Belgian Blue, 380kg at £660 = 1.74p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 390kg at £860 = 2.21p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,160 = 2.26p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 526kg at £1,270 = 2.41p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,150 = 2.37p; Charolais, 300kg at £980 = 3.27p; Charolais, 324kg at £770 = 2.38p; Charolais, 352kg at £740 = 2.10p; Charolais, 330kg at £700 = 2.12p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 494kg at £1,180 = 2.39p; Charolais, 420kg at £910 = 2.17p; Charolais, 394kg at £860 = 2.18p; Charolais, 374kg at £780 = 2.09p; Charolais, 360kg at £800 = 2.22p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 328kg at £900 = 2.74p; Limousin, 326kg at £800 = 2.45p; Charolais, 388kg at £910 = 2.35p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,130 = 2.35p; Charolais, 402kg at £930 = 2.31p; Limousin, 386kg at £950 = 2.46p; Limousin, 334kg at £840 = 2.51p; Limousin, 410kg at £990 = 2.41p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 228kg at £550 = 2.41p; Charolais, 386kg at £800 = 2.07p; Charolais, 300kg at £680 = 2.27p; Charolais, 286kg at £640 = 2.24p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 522kg at £1,300 = 2.49p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,490 = 3.12p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,300 = 2.80p; Charolais, 316kg at £660 = 2.09p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 440kg at £900 = 2.05p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,260 = 2.68p; Charolais, 324kg at £790 = 2.44p; Charolais, 404kg at £900 = 2.23p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,280 = 3.08p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 368kg at £710 = 1.93p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,140 = 2.77p; Charolais, 354kg at £910 = 2.57p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 404kg at £770 = 1.91p; Charolais, 474kg at £670 = 1.41p; Charolais, 396kg at £840 = 2.12p; Maghera producer; Sbr,342kg at £520 = 1.52p; Charolais, 504kg at £890 = 1.77p; Charolais, 374kg at £800 = 2.14p; Charolais, 342kg at £940 = 2.75p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,050 = 2.06p; Charolais, 456kg at £800 = 1.75p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,100 = 1.94p; Ballymaguigan producer; Charolais, 286kg at £600 = 2.10p; Charolais, 340kg at £690 = 2.03p; Charolais, 244kg at £500 = 2.05p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 370kg at £780 = 2.11p; Charolais, 400kg at £850 = 2.13p; Charolais, 404kg at £870 = 2.15p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £113 and fat ewes to £154.
Another excellent show of 1,950 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 2nd October. 435 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £154.00. 1,500 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £113.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight: Kilrea producer; 28kg at £113.00 = 4.04p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £111.00 = 4.35p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £110.00 = 3.93p; Desertmartin producer; 27.25kg at £110.00 = 4.04p; Ardboe producer; 28kg at £110.00 = 3.93p and Pomeroy producer; 27.25kg at £108.50 = 3.98p.
Mid-weight: Bellaghy producer; 22kg at £110.00 =5.00p; Toomebridge producer; 23.5kg at £105.00 =4.47p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £101.50 = 4.27p and Swatragh producer; 21.3kg at £101.00 = 4.74p.
Light-weight lambs: Armoy producer; 14.8kg at £77.50 = 5.24p; Maghera producer; 16.8kg at £89.00 = 5.30p; Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £89.00 = 4.81p and Cookstown producer; 12kg at £61.00 = 5.08p.
Fat ewes: Dungiven producer; £154; Cookstown producer; £144 and Garvagh producer; £132
Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the weekly breeding sale last Thursday evening, 30th September, over 550 quality sheep were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade.
Sample of leading prices: Hoggets - £168.00, £166.00, £162.00, £158.00, £156.00, £156.00 and £155.
Ewe lambs - £130.00, £120.00, £112.00, £110.00 and £102.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.