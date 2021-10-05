Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,560 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,560 for a 602kg Charolais at £2.59 per kg and to a top of £3.53 per kilo for a Charolais 312kg at £1,100.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 478kg Limousin at £3.12 per kg and to a top of £3.94 per kilo for a Charolais 302kg at £1,190.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Claudy producer; Charolais, 312kg at £1,100 = 3.53p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,200 = 2.87p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,400 = 3.45p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,020 = 2.98p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,080 = 2.97p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,210 = 2.97p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,240 = 3.05p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,300 = 2.97p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,070 = 2.83p; Charolais, 324kg at £1,050 = 3.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 316kg at £850 = 2.69p; Charolais, 266kg at £740 = 2.78p; Limousin, 348kg at £870 = 2.50p; Limousin, 306kg at £810 = 2.65p; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 358kg at £780 = 2.18p; Limousin, 342kg at £1,070 = 3.13p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 394kg at £1,180 = 2.99p; Limousin, 368kg at £1,070 = 2.91p; Charolais, 328kg at £1,090 = 3.32p; Limousin, 336kg at £830 = 2.47p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,070 = 2.55p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,270 = 3.41p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,380 = 3.04p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 296kg at £990 = 3.34p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,040 = 2.80p; Charolais, 342kg at £860 = 2.51p; Charolais, 312kg at £770 = 2.47p; Charolais, 366kg at £870 = 2.38p; Charolais, 378kg at £990 = 2.62p; Charolais, 368kg at £870 = 2.36p; Charolais, 344kg at £940 = 2.73p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 412kg at £1,080 = 2.62p; Charolais, 350kg at £1,110 = 3.17p; Charolais, 374kg at £1,020 = 2.73p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,280 = 2.92p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,000 = 2.73p; Charolais, 374kg at £790 = 2.11p; Charolais, 530kg at £1,240 = 2.34p; Charolais, 348kg at £970 = 2.79p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,130 = 2.38p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,270 = 2.58p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,300 = 2.89p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,230 = 2.65p; Charolais, 484kg at £1,150 = 2.38p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,010 = 2.60p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,140 = 3.29p; Charolais, 468kg at £1,200 = 2.56p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,330 = 3.15p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,360 = 2.83p; Charolais, 342kg at £1,190 = 3.48p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,030 = 2.96p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,070 = 2.62p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,400 = 2.94p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,290 = 2.79p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,020 = 2.43p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,100 = 2.41p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,300 = 2.61p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 468kg at £1,360 = 2.91p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,100 = 2.67p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 430kg at £1,170 = 2.72p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,190 = 2.48p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,130 = 2.23p; Charolais, 356kg at £990 = 2.78p; Charolais, 354kg at £990 = 2.80p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,240 = 3.21p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 518kg at £610 = 1.18p; Charolais, 522kg at £610 = 1.17p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,070 = 2.37p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,020 = 2.42p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 362kg at £990 = 2.73p; Charolais, 346kg at £890 = 2.57p; Charolais, 294kg at £920 = 3.13p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 358kg at £970 = 2.71p; Limousin, 308kg at £570 = 1.85p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,250 = 2.34p; Dungiven producer; Lim 480kg at £1,210 = 2.52p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 404kg at £930 = 2.30p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,240 = 3.05p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,040 = 3.01p; Limousin, 414kg at £980 = 2.37p; Charolais, 330kg at £990 = 3.00p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,040 = 2.18p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,190 = 2.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 602kg at £1,560 = 2.59p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,280 = 2.66p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,450 = 3.21p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,350 = 2.32p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,480 = 2.65p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,240 = 2.68p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,290 = 2.72p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,250 = 2.77p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 518kg at £1,210 = 2.34p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,140 = 2.13p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,130 = 2.36p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,290 = 2.52p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,190 = 2.18p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,100 = 2.22p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 408kg at £1,060 = 2.60p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,120 = 2.47p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,180 = 2.86p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,110 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 506kg at £900 = 1.78p; Limousin, 432kg at £970 = 2.25p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,170 = 2.47p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,090 = 2.58p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,120 = 2.55p; Charolais, 318kg at £1,000 = 3.14p; Charolais, 338kg at £920 = 2.72p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 410kg at £1,090 = 2.66p; Limousin, 320kg at £980 = 3.06p; Charolais, 374kg at £910 = 2.43p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,200 = 2.80p; Charolais, 330kg at £1,000 = 3.03p; Limousin, 344kg at £830 = 2.41p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,060 = 2.61p; Limousin, 300kg at £720 = 2.40p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,150 = 2.73p; Limousin, 354kg at £990 = 2.80p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 518kg at £1,290 = 2.49p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,280 = 3.35p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,590 = 3.12p; Charolais, 326kg at £1,020 = 3.13p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 288kg at £730 = 2.53p;Charolais, 370kg at £860 = 2.32p; Charolais, 390kg at £770 = 1.97p; Charolais, 412kg at £920 = 2.23p; Limousin, 334kg at £770 = 2.31p; Charolais, 368kg at £890 = 2.42p; Limousin, 336kg at £720 = 2.14p; Daq,424kg at £910 = 2.15p; Drumsurn producer; Shorthorn, 362kg at £700 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 370kg at £760 = 2.05p; Simmental, 378kg at £640 = 1.69p; Shorthorn, 406kg at £790 = 1.95p; Aberdeen Angus, 340kg at £760 = 2.24p;Shorthorn, 396kg at £700 = 1.77p; Shorthorn, 430kg at £770 = 1.79p; Shorthorn, 404kg at £720 = 1.78p; Lim 346kg at £620 = 1.79p; Maghera producer; Saler, 480kg at £1,040 = 2.17p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,050 = 2.50p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 360kg at £1,150 = 3.19p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,270 = 2.59p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 296kg at £710 = 2.40p; Charolais, 466kg at £950 = 2.04p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 476kg at £1,030 = 2.16p; Charolais, 398kg at £670 = 1.68p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,000 = 2.37p; Limousin, 488kg at £950 = 1.95p; Saler, 462kg at £950 = 2.06p; Simmental, 488kg at £1,100 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 480kg at £990 = 2.06p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,000 = 2.03p; Limousin, 464kg at £790 = 1.70p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,020 = 2.06p; Limousin, 542kg at £920 = 1.70p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 554kg at £1,140 = 2.06p; Limousin, 370kg at £770 = 2.08p; Limousin, 502kg at £930 = 1.85p; Limousin, 432kg at £970 = 2.25p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,080 = 2.11p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 358kg at £850 = 2.37p; Charolais, 362kg at £750 = 2.07p; Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 576kg at £1,180 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 516kg at £1,070 = 2.07p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,150 = 2.25p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,170 = 2.39p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,170; 2.31p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,150 = 2.36p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,100 = 2.25p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,250 = 2.27p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,080 = 2.40p; Aberdeen Angus, 526kg at £980 = 1.86p and Newry producer; Limousin, 240kg at £700 = 2.92p.

Heifers: Dungiven producer; Charolais, 302kg at £1,190 = 3.94p; Charolais, 326kg at £940 = 2.88p; Charolais, 370kg at £980 = 2.65p; Charolais, 340kg at £890 = 2.62p; Charolais, 426kg at £1,020 = 2.39p; Charolais, 356kg at £870 = 2.44p; Charolais, 376kg at £920 = 2.45p; Charolais, 298kg at £790 = 2.65p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 318kg at £840 = 2.64p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,010 = 3.26p; Charolais, 306kg at £830 = 2.71p; Charolais, 370kg at £860 = 2.32p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,030 = 2.89p; Charolais, 298kg at £890 = 2.99p; Charolais, 324kg at £940 = 2.90p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 402kg at £930 = 2.31p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,240 = 3.30p; Charolais, 300kg at £860 = 2.87p; Charolais, 358kg at £900 = 2.51p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,320 = 3.42p; Charolais, 292kg at £770 = 2.64p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 298kg at £710 = 2.38p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,060 = 2.62p; Charolais, 294kg at £830 = 2.82p; Charolais, 310kg at £830 = 2.68p; Charolais, 404kg at £770 = 1.91p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,110 = 2.42p; Charolais, 410kg at £930 = 2.27p; Charolais, 294kg at £720 = 2.45p; Charolais, 340kg at £810 = 2.38p; Charolais, 412kg at £910 = 2.21p; Charolais, 388kg at £900 = 2.32p; Charolais, 422kg at £920 = 2.18p; Charolais, 398kg at £950 = 2.39p; Charolais, 406kg at £910 = 2.24p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,010 = 2.69p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,110 = 2.38p; Charolais, 352kg at £940 = 2.67p; Charolais, 364kg at £860 = 2.36p; Charolais, 362kg at £870 = 2.40p; Charolais, 332kg at £820 = 2.47p; Limousin, 378kg at £880 = 2.33p; Charolais, 412kg at £920 = 2.23p; Charolais, 428kg at £950 = 2.22p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,260 = 2.85p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,210 = 2.62p; Charolais, 408kg at £910 = 2.23p; Charolais, 336kg at £850 = 2.53p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 472kg at £1,210 = 2.56p; Limousin, 546kg at £1,070 = 1.96p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,180 = 2.45p; Limousin, 454kg at £960 = 2.11p; Charolais, 382kg at £920 = 2.41p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,140 = 2.61p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 360kg at £850 = 2.36p; Charolais, 332kg at £690 = 2.08p; Charolais, 318kg at £580 = 1.82p; Charolais, 402kg at £850 = 2.11p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 340kg at £870 = 2.56p; Charolais, 346kg at £800 = 2.31p; Charolais, 396kg at £910 = 2.30p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 276kg at £790 = 2.86p; Limousin, 368kg at £760 = 2.07p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,060 = 2.21p; Limousin, 262kg at £620 = 2.37p; Limousin, 376kg at £810 = 2.15p; Limousin, 386kg at £850 = 2.20p; Dungiven producer; Belgian Blue, 414kg at £740 = 1.79p; Belgian Blue, 380kg at £660 = 1.74p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 390kg at £860 = 2.21p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,160 = 2.26p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 526kg at £1,270 = 2.41p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,150 = 2.37p; Charolais, 300kg at £980 = 3.27p; Charolais, 324kg at £770 = 2.38p; Charolais, 352kg at £740 = 2.10p; Charolais, 330kg at £700 = 2.12p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 494kg at £1,180 = 2.39p; Charolais, 420kg at £910 = 2.17p; Charolais, 394kg at £860 = 2.18p; Charolais, 374kg at £780 = 2.09p; Charolais, 360kg at £800 = 2.22p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 328kg at £900 = 2.74p; Limousin, 326kg at £800 = 2.45p; Charolais, 388kg at £910 = 2.35p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,130 = 2.35p; Charolais, 402kg at £930 = 2.31p; Limousin, 386kg at £950 = 2.46p; Limousin, 334kg at £840 = 2.51p; Limousin, 410kg at £990 = 2.41p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 228kg at £550 = 2.41p; Charolais, 386kg at £800 = 2.07p; Charolais, 300kg at £680 = 2.27p; Charolais, 286kg at £640 = 2.24p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 522kg at £1,300 = 2.49p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,490 = 3.12p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,300 = 2.80p; Charolais, 316kg at £660 = 2.09p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 440kg at £900 = 2.05p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,260 = 2.68p; Charolais, 324kg at £790 = 2.44p; Charolais, 404kg at £900 = 2.23p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,280 = 3.08p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 368kg at £710 = 1.93p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,140 = 2.77p; Charolais, 354kg at £910 = 2.57p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 404kg at £770 = 1.91p; Charolais, 474kg at £670 = 1.41p; Charolais, 396kg at £840 = 2.12p; Maghera producer; Sbr,342kg at £520 = 1.52p; Charolais, 504kg at £890 = 1.77p; Charolais, 374kg at £800 = 2.14p; Charolais, 342kg at £940 = 2.75p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,050 = 2.06p; Charolais, 456kg at £800 = 1.75p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,100 = 1.94p; Ballymaguigan producer; Charolais, 286kg at £600 = 2.10p; Charolais, 340kg at £690 = 2.03p; Charolais, 244kg at £500 = 2.05p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 370kg at £780 = 2.11p; Charolais, 400kg at £850 = 2.13p; Charolais, 404kg at £870 = 2.15p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £113 and fat ewes to £154.

Another excellent show of 1,950 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 2nd October. 435 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £154.00. 1,500 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £113.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight: Kilrea producer; 28kg at £113.00 = 4.04p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £111.00 = 4.35p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £110.00 = 3.93p; Desertmartin producer; 27.25kg at £110.00 = 4.04p; Ardboe producer; 28kg at £110.00 = 3.93p and Pomeroy producer; 27.25kg at £108.50 = 3.98p.

Mid-weight: Bellaghy producer; 22kg at £110.00 =5.00p; Toomebridge producer; 23.5kg at £105.00 =4.47p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £101.50 = 4.27p and Swatragh producer; 21.3kg at £101.00 = 4.74p.

Light-weight lambs: Armoy producer; 14.8kg at £77.50 = 5.24p; Maghera producer; 16.8kg at £89.00 = 5.30p; Draperstown producer; 18.5kg at £89.00 = 4.81p and Cookstown producer; 12kg at £61.00 = 5.08p.

Fat ewes: Dungiven producer; £154; Cookstown producer; £144 and Garvagh producer; £132

Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the weekly breeding sale last Thursday evening, 30th September, over 550 quality sheep were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade.

Sample of leading prices: Hoggets - £168.00, £166.00, £162.00, £158.00, £156.00, £156.00 and £155.

Ewe lambs - £130.00, £120.00, £112.00, £110.00 and £102.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.