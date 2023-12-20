Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,570 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Another good seasonal show of 75 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 18th December which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,570 at £2.85 per kg for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus and to a top of £3.34 per kilo for a 320kg Limousin at £1,070.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,620 and to a top of £3.00 per kg for a 540kg Limousin.

Fat cows sold to a very good trade topping at £2.11 per kg for a 706kg Limousin.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 550kg at £1,570 = 2.85p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,210 = 2.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 540kg at £1,420 = 2.63p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,100 = 2.84p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 320kg at £1,070 = 3.34p; Charolais, 278kg at £910 = 3.27p; Charolais, 284kg at £900 = 3.17p; Charolais, 346kg at £940 = 2.72p; Charolais, 384kg at £950 = 2.47p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 464kg at £1,180 = 2.54p; Limousin, 354kg at £1,050 = 2.97p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,150 = 2.99p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 360kg at £940 = 2.61p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,140 = 2.92p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 288kg at £840 = 2.92p; Hol,550kg at £1,060 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £970 = 2.38p; Limousin, 248kg at £660 = 2.66p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 420kg at £1,340 = 3.19p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 484kg at £1,400 = 2.89p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 590kg at £1,400 = 2.37p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,430 = 3.07p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,440 = 2.91p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,350 = 2.86p.

Heifers

Draperstown producer; Limousin, 540kg at £1,620 = 3.00p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 244kg at £720 = 2.95p; Charolais, 316kg at £860 = 2.72p; Cookstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 242kg at £380 = 1.57p; Aberdeen Angus, 286kg at £570 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 322kg at £630 = 1.96p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 442kg at £1,190 = 2.69p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,260 = 2.99p; Charolais, 364kg at £900 = 2.47p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,050 = 2.57p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,000 = 2.84p; Garvagh producer; Sim,356kg at £770 = 2.16p; Charolais, 344kg at £940 = 2.73p; Charolais, 322kg at £860 = 2.67p; Charolais, 346kg at £930 = 2.69p; Coleraine producer; Limousin, 370kg at £850 = 2.30p; Limousin, 372kg at £890 = 2.39p; Belgian Blue, 352kg at £770 = 2.19p and Greysteel producer; Belgian Blue, 414kg at £1,000 = 2.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £820 = 2.05p; Belgian Blue, 424kg at £970 = 2.29p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £125.50 and fat ewes to £186.

1,400 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 16th December.

300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £186.00.

1,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.

Lambs topped at £125.50 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Limavady producer; 30.6kg at £125.50 = 4.10p; Claudy producer; 32kg at £122.00 = 3.81p; Rasharkin producer; 25.25kg at £122.00 = 4.83p; Cookstown producer; 25.6kg at £121.50 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £120.50 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £120.00 = 4.14p; Dunloy producer; 24.8kg at £119.00 = 4.80p; Cookstown producer; 24.7kg at £119.00 = 4.82p; Gulladuff producer; 24.9kg at £118.50 = 4.76p; Gulladuff producer; 27.1kg at £118.50 = 4.37p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £118.00 = 4.21p; Rasharkin producer; 29kg at £117.50 = 4.05p; Limavady producer; 24.5kg at £117.00 = 4.78p and Armoy producer; 24.9kg at £117.00 = 4.70p.

Mid-weight lambs

Greysteel producer; 23.4kg at £115.50 = 4.94p; Limavady producer; 23.9kg at £115.00 = 4.81p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £114.50 = 4.98p; Bellaghy producer; 23.3kg at £114.00 = 4.89p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £114.00 = 4.89p; Rasharkin producer; 23.5kg at £113.00 = 4.81p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Dungiven producer; 22.6kg at £109.00 = 4.82p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £107.50 = 4.76p; Drumsurn producer; 22.5kg at £107.50 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 22.2kg at £107.00 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £106.00 = 4.71p and Maghera producer; 21.6kg at £105.00 = 4.86p.

Light-weight lambs

Maghera producer; 17.9kg at £88.00 = 4.92p; Garvagh producer; 17.3kg at £86.50 = 5.00p and Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £82.00 = 4.69p.

Fat ewes

Ballymena producer; £186; Coleraine producer; £164 and Ballymena producer; £148.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.