Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,570 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,570 at £2.85 per kg for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus and to a top of £3.34 per kilo for a 320kg Limousin at £1,070.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,620 and to a top of £3.00 per kg for a 540kg Limousin.
Fat cows sold to a very good trade topping at £2.11 per kg for a 706kg Limousin.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 550kg at £1,570 = 2.85p; Charolais, 406kg at £1,210 = 2.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 540kg at £1,420 = 2.63p; Charolais, 388kg at £1,100 = 2.84p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 320kg at £1,070 = 3.34p; Charolais, 278kg at £910 = 3.27p; Charolais, 284kg at £900 = 3.17p; Charolais, 346kg at £940 = 2.72p; Charolais, 384kg at £950 = 2.47p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 464kg at £1,180 = 2.54p; Limousin, 354kg at £1,050 = 2.97p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,150 = 2.99p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 360kg at £940 = 2.61p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,140 = 2.92p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 288kg at £840 = 2.92p; Hol,550kg at £1,060 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £970 = 2.38p; Limousin, 248kg at £660 = 2.66p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 420kg at £1,340 = 3.19p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 484kg at £1,400 = 2.89p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 590kg at £1,400 = 2.37p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,430 = 3.07p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,440 = 2.91p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,350 = 2.86p.
Heifers
Draperstown producer; Limousin, 540kg at £1,620 = 3.00p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 244kg at £720 = 2.95p; Charolais, 316kg at £860 = 2.72p; Cookstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 242kg at £380 = 1.57p; Aberdeen Angus, 286kg at £570 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 322kg at £630 = 1.96p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 442kg at £1,190 = 2.69p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,260 = 2.99p; Charolais, 364kg at £900 = 2.47p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,050 = 2.57p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,000 = 2.84p; Garvagh producer; Sim,356kg at £770 = 2.16p; Charolais, 344kg at £940 = 2.73p; Charolais, 322kg at £860 = 2.67p; Charolais, 346kg at £930 = 2.69p; Coleraine producer; Limousin, 370kg at £850 = 2.30p; Limousin, 372kg at £890 = 2.39p; Belgian Blue, 352kg at £770 = 2.19p and Greysteel producer; Belgian Blue, 414kg at £1,000 = 2.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £820 = 2.05p; Belgian Blue, 424kg at £970 = 2.29p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £125.50 and fat ewes to £186.
1,400 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 16th December.
300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £186.00.
1,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.
Lambs topped at £125.50 for heavy sorts.
There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Limavady producer; 30.6kg at £125.50 = 4.10p; Claudy producer; 32kg at £122.00 = 3.81p; Rasharkin producer; 25.25kg at £122.00 = 4.83p; Cookstown producer; 25.6kg at £121.50 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £120.50 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £120.00 = 4.14p; Dunloy producer; 24.8kg at £119.00 = 4.80p; Cookstown producer; 24.7kg at £119.00 = 4.82p; Gulladuff producer; 24.9kg at £118.50 = 4.76p; Gulladuff producer; 27.1kg at £118.50 = 4.37p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £118.00 = 4.21p; Rasharkin producer; 29kg at £117.50 = 4.05p; Limavady producer; 24.5kg at £117.00 = 4.78p and Armoy producer; 24.9kg at £117.00 = 4.70p.
Mid-weight lambs
Greysteel producer; 23.4kg at £115.50 = 4.94p; Limavady producer; 23.9kg at £115.00 = 4.81p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £114.50 = 4.98p; Bellaghy producer; 23.3kg at £114.00 = 4.89p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £114.00 = 4.89p; Rasharkin producer; 23.5kg at £113.00 = 4.81p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Dungiven producer; 22.6kg at £109.00 = 4.82p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £107.50 = 4.76p; Drumsurn producer; 22.5kg at £107.50 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 22.2kg at £107.00 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £106.00 = 4.71p and Maghera producer; 21.6kg at £105.00 = 4.86p.
Light-weight lambs
Maghera producer; 17.9kg at £88.00 = 4.92p; Garvagh producer; 17.3kg at £86.50 = 5.00p and Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £82.00 = 4.69p.
Fat ewes
Ballymena producer; £186; Coleraine producer; £164 and Ballymena producer; £148.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.