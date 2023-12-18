Bullocks selling to a top price of £1600 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £550 for Charolais bull calf for a Mayobridge farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £1100 for a 492kg from Banbridge farmer.
Fat cows topped £1450 for 760k Charolais.
Heifers topped £1280 for 586k Charolais.
Bullocks topped at £1600 for 670k Hereford.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Mayobridge farmer Limousin at £550, Dromara farmer Blue at £410, Ballyward farmer Angus at £390, Dromara farmer Hereford at £385, Blue at £370, Ballyward farmer Angus at £370, Banbridge farmer Blue at £360 and Dromara farmer Blue at £355, Hereford at £355, Blue at £350.
Heifer calves
Armagh farmer Charolais at £550, Dromore farmer Friesian at £480, Armagh farmer Charolais at £445, Dromore farmer Friesian at £390, Friesian at £360, Friesian at £360, Friesian at £350, Friesian at £350 and Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn at £320.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £2.74 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.
Banbridge farmer Blue 492k at £970, Poyntzpass farmer Angus 382k at £960, Banbridge farmer Blue 442k at £950, Blue 426k at £940, kilcoo farmer Hereford 374k at £890, Poyntzpass farmer Blue 352k at £870 and Kilcoo farmer Hereford 406k at £870, Simmental 314k at £860.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £2.71 pence per kilo.
Dromore farmer Charolais 322k at £870, Katesbridge farmer Simmental 392k at £750, Lurgan farmer Blue 348k at £730, Katesbridge farmer Speckle Park 262kg at £710, Kilkeel farmer Blue 316k at £700, Lurgan farmer Angus 376k at £620, Angus 356k at £610 and Bryansford farmer Angus 296k at £610, Angus 322k at £600, Angus 338k at £590.
Fat cows
Dromore farmer Charolais 760kg at £1450, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 820k at £1190, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 726k at £1150, Dromara farmer Hereford 684k at £1040, Clough farmer Angus 714k at £940, Waringstown farmer Hereford 618k at £890, Clough farmer Friesian 654k at £880, Annalong farmer Friesian 560k at £840, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 638k at £800 and Annalong farmer Friesian 534k at £540.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.19 pence per kilo.
Clough farmer Charolais 586k at £1280, Saler 552k at £1190, Saler 538k at £11400, Saler 518k at £1100, Kilkeel farmer Blue 412k at £860, Hereford 436k at £850, Blue 434k at £820, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 362k at £690, Ballyward farmer Hereford 246k at £610 and Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 338k at £570.
Bullocks
Bullock topped to £2.72 pence per kilo.
Ballyroney farmer Hereford 670k at £1600, Hereford 568k at £1370, Lisburn farmer Blue 508k at £1300, Blue 494k at £1290, Angus 500k at £1120, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 412k at £1100, Aghagallon farmer Blue 456k at £1100, Charolais 410k at £1060, Limousin 450k at £1000 and Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 398k at £860.
Happy Christmas and Happy New Year, sheep sale starts back on January 2nd, 2024.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Poyntzpass farmer topped the sale at £5.33 a kilo for 21kg at £112.
Fat ewes topped at £177.
More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £140.
Lambs
Richill farmer 29.5k at £123.50, Rathfriland farmer 27k at £123, Leitrim farmer 27k at £122, Kilkeel farmer 27k at £122, Mayobridge farmer 28k at £121.50, Richill farmer 34.50k at £121, Kilkeel farmer 25k at £118.50, Kilkeel farmer 26.30k at £117, Castlewellan farmer 24k at £116 and Poyntzpass farmer 35k at £116.
Fat ewes
Banbridge farmer at £177, Richill farmer at £150, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £149, Ballynahinch farmer at £145, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £140, Rathfriland farmer at £133, Ballynahinch farmer at £128. Newry farmer at £126, Camlough farmer at £126 and Crossmaglen farmer at £123.
Fat rams
Hilltown farmer at £100, Rathfriland farmer at £88 and Ballyroney farmer at £85.
Springing ewes
Loughbrickland farmer at £144.
