Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,610 at £2.79 per kilo at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,610 at £2.79 per kg for a 578kg Limousin and to a top of £3.72 per kilo for a 312kg Charolais at £1,160.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,550 at £2.62 per kg for a 592kg Limousin and to a top of £3.45 per kilo for a 330kg Belgian Blue at £1,140.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.06 per kilo for a Aberdeen Angus 611kg at £1,260.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Portglenone producer; Limousin, 578kg at £1,610 = 2.79p; Limousin, 558kg at £1,570 = 2.81p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 312kg at £1,160 = 3.72p; Charolais, 256kg at £840 = 3.28p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,200 = 3.59p; Charolais, 296kg at £1,030 = 3.48p; Charolais, 300kg at £1,080 = 3.60p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,100 = 3.55p; Charolais, 298kg at £880 = 2.95p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,060 = 3.42p; Charolais, 306kg at £950 = 3.10p; Charolais, 322kg at £1,160 = 3.60p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 444kg at £1,030 = 2.32p; Toomebridge producer; Belgian Blue, 322kg at £800 = 2.48p; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £1,000 = 2.81p; Belgian Blue, 366kg at £950 = 2.60p; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £870 = 2.59p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 260kg at £830 = 3.19p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 438kg at £990 = 2.26p; Aberdeen Angus, 384kg at £920 = 2.40p; Hereford, 406kg at £750 = 1.85p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 434kg at £1,400 = 3.23p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,350 = 3.20p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,400 = 2.82p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,380 = 2.99p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,250 = 3.05p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,200 = 2.67p; Dungiven producer; Fleckvieh, 636kg at £1,380 = 2.17p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,450 = 2.64p; Fleckvieh, 584kg at £1,350 = 2.31p; Fleckvieh, 578kg at £1,500 = 2.60p; Omagh producer; Limousin, 444kg at £1,430 = 3.22p; Limousin, 404kg at £1,260 = 3.12p; Limousin, 350kg at £1,000 = 2.86p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 416kg at £1,250 = 3.00p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,260 = 2.49p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,310 = 2.84p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 324kg at £820 = 2.53p; Charolais, 290kg at £940 = 3.24p; Charolais, 306kg at £900 = 2.94p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 288kg at £990 = 3.44p; Belgian Blue, 316kg at £920 = 2.91p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 326kg at £920 = 2.82p; Charolais, 370kg at £1,110 = 3.00p; Charolais, 334kg at £1,230 = 3.68p; Charolais, 364kg at £1,100 = 3.02p; Charolais, 298kg at £1,100 = 3.69p; Charolais, 332kg at £1,030 = 3.10p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,170 = 3.08p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,080 = 2.87p; Killaloo producer; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £1,290 = 2.51p; Aberdeen Angus, 560kg at £1,440 = 2.57p; Aberdeen Angus, 552kg at £1,440 = 2.61p; Aberdeen Angus, 550kg at £1,460 = 2.65p; Aberdeen Angus, 502kg at £1,200 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £1,150 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £1,100 = 2.35p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £1,130 = 2.44p; Aberdeen Angus, 502kg at £1,220 = 2.43p; Aberdeen Angus, 542kg at £1,390 = 2.56p; Aberdeen Angus, 508kg at £1,190 = 2.34p; Aberdeen Angus, 622kg at £1,610 = 2.59p; Aberdeen Angus, 420kg at £970 = 2.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 568kg at £1,440 = 2.54p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £950 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £1,170 = 2.32p; Kilrea producer; Simmental, 578kg at £1,380 = 2.39p; Simmental, 614kg at £1,370 = 2.23p and Limavady producer; Limousin, 316kg at £1,070 = 3.39p; Limousin, 342kg at £1,110 = 3.25p; Limousin, 320kg at £1,140 = 3.56p; Limousin, 274kg at £970 = 3.54p; Limousin, 316kg at £1,110 = 3.51p.

Heifers

Portglenone producer; Limousin, 592kg at £1,550 = 2.62p; Limousin, 414kg at £920 = 2.22p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,380 = 2.54p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,180 = 2.19p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,250 = 2.48p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 330kg at £1,140 = 3.45p; Limousin, 380kg at £920 = 2.42p; Limousin, 278kg at £780 = 2.81p; Limousin, 466kg at £1,240 = 2.66p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 234kg at £770 = 3.29p; Draperstown producer; Parthenais, 322kg at £900 = 2.80p; Belgian Blue, 372kg at £880 = 2.37p; Parthenais, 348kg at £1,050 = 3.02p; Parthenais, 370kg at £1,130 = 3.05p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 354kg at £880 = 2.49p; Charolais, 288kg at £750 = 2.60p; Kilrea producer; Aberdeen Angus, 406kg at £900 = 2.22p; Omagh producer; Limousin, 350kg at £900 = 2.57p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 428kg at £1,030 = 2.41p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 332kg at £1,030 = 3.10p; Charolais, 302kg at £960 = 3.18p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 408kg at £1,170 = 2.87p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 518kg at £1,360 = 2.63p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 260kg at £670 = 2.58p; Charolais, 282kg at £590 = 2.09p; Charolais, 248kg at £710 = 2.86p; Charolais, 214kg at £500 = 2.34p; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 428kg at £1,030 = 2.41p; Simmental, 276kg at £530 = 1.92p; Simmental, 238kg at £650 = 2.73p; Simmental, 374kg at £810 = 2.17p; Simmental, 340kg at £580 = 1.71p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 326kg at £800 = 2.45p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £153. Fat ewes to £240. Spring lambs to £146.

Another very strong show of 1,137 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 22nd April.

465 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £240.00.

652 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £153.00 for heavy sorts.

135 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £146.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Crumlin producer; 28.5kg at £153.00 = 5.37p; Draperstown producer; 31.3kg at £149.50 = 4.78p; Swatragh producer; 35.9kg at £149.00 = 4.15p; Coleraine producer; 34kg at £147.50 = 4.34p; Pomeroy producer; 29.75kg at £147.50 = 4.96p; Draperstown producer; 29.75kg at £147.50 = 4.96p; Tobermore producer; 38kg at £147.00 = 3.87p; Ballymoney producer; 30kg at £146.00 = 4.87p; Coleraine producer; 31.25g at £145.00 = 4.64p; Draperstown producer; 29.3kg at £144.50 = 4.93p; Claudy producer; 29.25kg at £143.50 = 4.91p; Cookstown producer; 27kg at £141.00 = 5.22p; Coleraine producer; 27kg at £141.00 = 5.22p; Maghera producer; 32.2kg at £140.00 = 4.35p; Garvagh producer; 30kg at £139.50 = 4.65p; Dungannon producer; 26.5kg at £139.00 = 5.25p; Garvagh producer; 32kg at £139.00 = 4.34p; Moneymore producer; 29kg at £137.00 = 4.72p; Coleraine producer; 27.3kg at £137.00 = 5.02p; Ballymoney producer; 27.5kg at £137.00 = 4.98p; Draperstown producer; 27.5kg at £137.00 = 4.98p; Rasharkin producer; 24.2kg at £136.00 = 5.62p; Claudy producer; 27.1kg at £134.00 = 4.94p; Magilligan producer; 26.3kg at £133.00 = 5.06p and Maghera producer; 24kg at £132.00 = 5.50p.

Spring lambs

Coleraine producer; 26kg at £146.00 = 5.62p; Limavady producer; 23.3kg at £132.00 = 5.67p; Rasharkin producer; 21.9kg at £129.00 = 5.89p and Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £130.50 = 5.80p.

Middle-weight lambs

Maghera producer; 22kg at £132.00 = 6.00p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £130.00 = 5.78p; Draperstown producer; 23.4kg at £129.50 = 5.53p; Cookstown producer; 23.7kg at £129.50 = 5.46p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £129.00 = 5.49p; Portglenone producer; 22kg at £126.50 = 5.75p and Swatragh producer; 21kg at £126.00 = 6.00p.

Light-weight

Maghera producer; 19.3kg at £111.00 = 5.75p; Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £92.00 = 5.26p; Garvagh producer; 17.25kg at £88.50 = 5.13p and Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £87.00 = 4.97p.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer; £240; Crumlin producer; £212 and Limavady producer; £178.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £270. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £300.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 370 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.