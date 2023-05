The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old, topped to £490 for Limousin bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1370 for a 470k Hereford from Armagh farmer.

Fat cows topped £1490 for 644k, Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped at £1540.

Heifers topped £1560 for 494k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1610 for 590k Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Banbridge farmer Limousin £490, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais at £380, Mayobridge farmer Hereford at £355, Newry farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £305, Newry farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £280, Belgian Blue at £280 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £270.

Heifer calves

Mayobridge farmer Charolais at £500, Annalong farmer Belgian Blue at £285, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £260, Lisburn farmer Limousin at £260, Annalong farmer Belgian Blue at £260, Rathfriand farmer Aubrac at £250, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £250, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240, Lisburn farmer Limousin at £225 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £210.

Weanling male calves

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 236k at £810 (343), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 176k at £600 (341), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 288k at £960 (333), Armagh farmer Hereford 470k at £1370, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 420k at £1090, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 288k at £960, Killinchy farmer Limousin 340k at £950, Limousin 336k at £940, Limousin 296k at £880, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 304k at £870, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 322k at £840, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 344k at £830 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 236k at £810.

Weanling heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Charolais 286k at £890 (312), Rathfriland farmer Simmental 204k at £750 (310), Ballymartin farmer Simmental 204k at £620 (304), Rathfriland farmer Simmental 396k at £1060, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 396k at £1000, Aberdeen Angus 380k at £970, Hereford 392k at £960, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 286k at £890, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 332k at £850, Hereford 364k at £810, Aberdeen Angus 340k at £810, Killinchy farmer Limousin 352k at £800 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 264k at £780.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Hillborough farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 644k at £1490, Belgian Blue 592k at £1310, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 672k at £1200, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 826k at £1180, Killinchy farmer Hereford 524k at £1160, Banbridge farmer Limousin 604k at £1130, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 598k at £1130, Shorthorn 558k at £1010, Ballymartin farmer Hereford 492k at £870 and Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 428k at £860.

Cows and calves

Tanvalley farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1540 and Aghalee farmer Charolais cow and Limousin calf at £1500,

Store heifers

Dromara farmer Limousin 494k at £1560, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 536k at £1360, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 572k at £1360, Limousin 534k at £1280, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 500k at £1170, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 472k at £1170, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 530k at £1160, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 482k at £1150, Aberdeen Angus 442k at £1060 and Dromara farmer Hereford 396k at £1040.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 590k at £1610, Dromara farmer Limousin 538k at £1600, Dromara farmer Limousin 586k at £1590, Belgian Blue 572k at £1550, Belgian Blue 576k at £1550, Dromara farmer Limousin 590k at £1540 and Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 630k at £1530, Limousin 526k at £1490, Limousin 534k at £1390, Belgian Blue 540k at £1300.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a dood show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Corbet farmer topped the sale at £6.34 a kilo for 20.60kg at £130.50.

Fat ewes topped at £172 for a Texel ewe from a Annaclone farmer.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £150.

Spring lambs

Banbridge farmer 24k at £145.50, Rathfriland farmer 27.40k at £144, Rathfriland farmer 22.40k at £142, Newry farmer 24.50k at £142, Dundonald farmer 25k at £142, Bryansford farmer 24.20k at £140, Newry farmer 22.60k at £139, Ballinaskeagh farmer 22.30k at £138.50, Downpatrick farmer 22.40k at £138 and Loughbrickland farmer 23.70k at £137.

Fat ewes

Annaclone farmer at £172, Kilkeel farmer at £164, Banbridge farmer at £162, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £160, Rathfriland farmer at £156, at £147, Portaferry farmer at £145, Annalong farmer at £141, Comber farmer at £140 and Newcastle farmer at £139.

Fat rams

Ballinaskeagh farmer at £178.