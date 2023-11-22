Good show of cattle in town last Friday with super yard full of continental cattle with record prices, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old.

Topped to £360 for Limousin bull calf for a Castlewellan farmer.

Weanling bull calves topped to £860 for a 424kg from Lurgan farmer.

Fat cows topped £1350 for 668k Limousin.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1760.

Heifers topped £1310 for 550k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1640 for 618k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin at £360, Belgian Blue £350, Fleckvieh at £310, Lurgan farmer Belgian Blue at 310, Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £290, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £280, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £280 and Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £270.

Heifer calves

Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £290, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £240, Cabra farmer Belgian Blue at £210, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £200, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £200, Cabra farmer Belgian Blue at £170, Belgian Blue at £160, Scarva farmer Aberdeen Angus at £150 and Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £150.

Weanling male calves

Weanling male calves topped to £3.09 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.

Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 424k at £860, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 276k at £850, Limousin 344k at £840, Annaclone farmer Limousin 314k at £840, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 352k at £820, Dromara farmer Limousin 376k at £800, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 274k at £780, Aghalee farmer Charolais 346k at £780, Annaclone farmer Simmental 262k at £765 and Mayobridge farmer Limousin 292k at £750.

Weanling heifer calves

Weanling heifers topped to £3.08 pence per kilo.

Cabra farmer Simmental 328k at £840, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 386k at £830, Cullyhanna farmer Shorthorn 306k at £800, Cabra farmer Simmental 266kg at £800, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 372k at £790, Limousin 366k at £770, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 332k at £760, Cullyhanna farmer Limousin 306k at £750, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 366k at £750 and Cullyhanna farmer Limousin 314k at £750.

Cows and calves

Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1760. Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus at £1700, Simmental cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1670, Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1640, Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1620, Simmental cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1580, Simmental cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1540 and Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1520.

Breeding bulls

Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £1640 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £1100.

Fat cows

Dromore farmer Limousin 668kg at £1350, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 818k at £1275, Newcastle farmer Friesian 740k at £940, Friesian 512k at £780 and Ballyroney farmer Simmental 534k at £710, Charolais 644k at £700.

Heifers

Heifers topped to £2.46 pence per kilo.

Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 550k at £1310, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1310, Rathfriland farmer Simmental at 588k at £1290, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1240, Aberdeen Angus 570k at £1210, Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1200, Aberdeen Angus 512k at £1180, Ballyward farmer Limousin 536k at £1180, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 564k at £1170 and Dromara farmer Friesian 556k at £1160.

Bullocks

Bullocks topped to £2.78 pence per kilo.

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 618k at £1640, Limousin 602k at £1600, Limousin 604k at £1570, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 554k at £1530, Limousin 482k at £1340, Ballyward farmer Hereford 512k at £1200, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 504k at £1160, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 496k at £1130, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 398k at £1090 and Ballyward farmer Hereford 474k at £1070,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Moneyslane farmer topped the sale at £5.34 a kilo for 18kg at £96.

Fat ewes topped at £140.

More ewes over the £135 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £128.

Lambs

Ballynahinch farmer 29.4k at £127, Poyntzpass farmer 27.6k at £125.50, Banbridge farmer 28k at £123, Kilkeel farmer 28.5k at £123, Hiltown farmer 25.8k at £122, Dromara farmer 26k at £121, Lisburn farmer 26.2 at £120, Rathfriland farmer 24.30 at £119 and Kilkeel farmer 25k at £118.50.

Fat ewes

Annaclone farmer at £140, Hilltown farmer at £137, Newry farmer at £135, Rathfriland farmer at £128, Armagh farmer at £128, Kilcoo farmer at £123, Lisburn farmer at £123, Newry farmer at £123. Ballymartin farmer at £122 and Dromara farmer at £118.

Fat rams

Armagh farmer at £140 and at £118.