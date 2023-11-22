Bullocks selling to a top price of £1640 at Rathfriland Co-op
and live on Freeview channel 276
Topped to £360 for Limousin bull calf for a Castlewellan farmer.
Weanling bull calves topped to £860 for a 424kg from Lurgan farmer.
Fat cows topped £1350 for 668k Limousin.
Cows and calves topped £1760.
Heifers topped £1310 for 550k Belgian Blue.
Bullocks topped at £1640 for 618k Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
Castlewellan farmer Limousin at £360, Belgian Blue £350, Fleckvieh at £310, Lurgan farmer Belgian Blue at 310, Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £290, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £280, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £280 and Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £270.
Heifer calves
Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £290, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £240, Cabra farmer Belgian Blue at £210, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £200, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £200, Cabra farmer Belgian Blue at £170, Belgian Blue at £160, Scarva farmer Aberdeen Angus at £150 and Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £150.
Weanling male calves
Weanling male calves topped to £3.09 pence per kilo, weanling calves sold to super trade.
Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 424k at £860, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 276k at £850, Limousin 344k at £840, Annaclone farmer Limousin 314k at £840, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 352k at £820, Dromara farmer Limousin 376k at £800, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 274k at £780, Aghalee farmer Charolais 346k at £780, Annaclone farmer Simmental 262k at £765 and Mayobridge farmer Limousin 292k at £750.
Weanling heifer calves
Weanling heifers topped to £3.08 pence per kilo.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cabra farmer Simmental 328k at £840, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 386k at £830, Cullyhanna farmer Shorthorn 306k at £800, Cabra farmer Simmental 266kg at £800, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 372k at £790, Limousin 366k at £770, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 332k at £760, Cullyhanna farmer Limousin 306k at £750, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 366k at £750 and Cullyhanna farmer Limousin 314k at £750.
Cows and calves
Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1760. Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus at £1700, Simmental cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1670, Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1640, Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1620, Simmental cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1580, Simmental cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1540 and Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1520.
Breeding bulls
Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £1640 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £1100.
Fat cows
Dromore farmer Limousin 668kg at £1350, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 818k at £1275, Newcastle farmer Friesian 740k at £940, Friesian 512k at £780 and Ballyroney farmer Simmental 534k at £710, Charolais 644k at £700.
Heifers
Heifers topped to £2.46 pence per kilo.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 550k at £1310, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1310, Rathfriland farmer Simmental at 588k at £1290, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1240, Aberdeen Angus 570k at £1210, Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1200, Aberdeen Angus 512k at £1180, Ballyward farmer Limousin 536k at £1180, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 564k at £1170 and Dromara farmer Friesian 556k at £1160.
Bullocks
Bullocks topped to £2.78 pence per kilo.
Rathfriland farmer Limousin 618k at £1640, Limousin 602k at £1600, Limousin 604k at £1570, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 554k at £1530, Limousin 482k at £1340, Ballyward farmer Hereford 512k at £1200, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 504k at £1160, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 496k at £1130, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 398k at £1090 and Ballyward farmer Hereford 474k at £1070,
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and store lambs selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Moneyslane farmer topped the sale at £5.34 a kilo for 18kg at £96.
Fat ewes topped at £140.
Advertisement
Advertisement
More ewes over the £135 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £128.
Lambs
Ballynahinch farmer 29.4k at £127, Poyntzpass farmer 27.6k at £125.50, Banbridge farmer 28k at £123, Kilkeel farmer 28.5k at £123, Hiltown farmer 25.8k at £122, Dromara farmer 26k at £121, Lisburn farmer 26.2 at £120, Rathfriland farmer 24.30 at £119 and Kilkeel farmer 25k at £118.50.
Fat ewes
Annaclone farmer at £140, Hilltown farmer at £137, Newry farmer at £135, Rathfriland farmer at £128, Armagh farmer at £128, Kilcoo farmer at £123, Lisburn farmer at £123, Newry farmer at £123. Ballymartin farmer at £122 and Dromara farmer at £118.
Fat rams
Armagh farmer at £140 and at £118.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.