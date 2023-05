Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,640 for a 690kg Hereford at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,640 at £2.38 per kg for a 690kg Hereford and to a top of £3.46 per kilo for a 356kg Limousin at £1,230.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,420 at £2.21 per kg for a 642kg Limousin and to a top of £3.30 per kilo for a 324kg Limousin at £1,070.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.19 per kilo for a Limousin 616kg at £1,350.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Bellaghy producer; Hereford, 690kg at £1,640 = 2.38p; Belgian Blue, 620kg at £1,350 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 630kg at £1,440 = 2.29p; Belgian Blue, 604kg at £1,340 = 2.22p; Aberdeen Angus, 596kg at £1,340 = 2.25p; Aberdeen Angus, 600kg at £1,350 = 2.25p; Aberdeen Angus, 590kg at £1,320 = 2.24p; Friesian, 532kg at £1,070 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 356kg at £1,230 = 3.46p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,220 = 3.24p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,230 = 2.77p; Limousin, 380kg at £1,220 = 3.21p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 264kg at £850 = 3.22p; Simmental, 370kg at £1,000 = 2.70p; Simmental, 278kg at £830 = 2.99p; Draperstown producer; Parthenais, 320kg at £940 = 2.94p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 322kg at £990 = 3.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £1,370 = 2.74p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,110 = 2.92p; Limousin, 334kg at £980 = 2.93p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,130 = 2.94p; Cookstown producer; Shorthorn beef bull, 824kg at £2,190 = 2.66p; Shorthorn beef, 766kg at £2,150 = 2.81p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 360kg at £1,180 = 3.28p; Limousin, 342kg at £1,060 = 3.10p; Limousin, 388kg at £1,280 = 3.30p; Limousin, 338kg at £1,100 = 3.25p and Ballymoney producer; Speckled Park, 258kg at £760 = 2.95p.

Heifers

Castledawson producer; Limousin, 642kg at £1,420 = 2.21p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,070 = 2.21p; Limousin, 566kg at £1,210 = 2.14p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,180 = 2.25p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,210 = 2.54p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 324kg at £1,070 = 3.30p; Limousin, 320kg at £970 = 3.03p; Limousin, 354kg at £1,000 = 2.82p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,040 = 2.28p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 482kg at £1,170 = 2.43p; Draperstown producer; Parthenais, 324kg at £900 = 2.78p; Parthenais, 328kg at £950 = 2.90p; Parthenais, 348kg at £1,020 = 2.93p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £900 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £1,000 = 2.16p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 354kg at £960 = 2.71p; Limousin, 288kg at £860 = 2.99p; Limousin, 256kg at £770 = 3.01p; Limousin, 310kg at £890 = 2.87p; Limousin, 278kg at £870 = 3.13p; Limousin, 250kg at £780 = 3.12p; Limousin, 256kg at £840 = 3.28p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 398kg at £1,090 = 2.74p; Charolais, 396kg at £950 = 2.40p; Limousin, 370kg at £910 = 2.46p; Limousin, 322kg at £790 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 348kg at £790 = 2.27p; Limousin, 420kg at £910 = 2.17p; Limousin, 390kg at £990 = 2.54p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 392kg at £1,020 = 2.60p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 426kg at £1,260 = 2.96p; Limousin, 362kg at £900 = 2.49p; Limousin, 356kg at £1,020 = 2.87p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 262kg at £820 = 3.13p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 402kg at £1,030 = 2.56p; Limousin, 380kg at £950 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 344kg at £1,040 = 3.02p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £183.50. Fat ewes to £236. Spring lambs to £148.

A strong show of 1,097 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 20th May.

451 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £236.00.

175 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £183.50 for heavy sorts.

431 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £148.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Tobermore producer; 37.5kg at £183.50 = 4.89p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £147.00 = 5.65p; Cookstown producer; 29kg at £147.00 = 5.07p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £146.50 = 5.63p; Ardboe producer; 35kg at £146.00 = 4.17p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £145.50 = 5.20p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £144.00 = 4.80p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £144.50 = 6.02p; Coagh producer; 24.5kg at £143.50 = 5.86p; Coleraine producer; 24.2kg at £142.00 = 5.87p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £142.00 = 5.92p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £140.00 = 5.60p and Limavady producer; 28kg at £140.00 = 5.00p.

Spring lambs

Limavady producer; 27kg at £148.00 = 5.48p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £147.50 = 6.41p; Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £143.00 = 6.22p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £142.50 = 6.20p; Coleraine producer; 26.75kg at £141.00 = 5.27p; Mosside producer; 22kg at £140.00 =6.36p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £140.00 = 6.19p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £137.50 = 6.11p; Swatragh producer; 21.5kg at £137.00 = 6.37p; Swatragh producer; 21.75kg at £137.00 = 6.30p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £137.00 = 5.96p and Limavady producer; 22kg at £136.50 = 6.20p.

Light-weight

Limavady producer; 18.8kg at £100.00 = 5.32p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £97.00 = 5.54p; Kilrea producer; 19.5kg at £95.00 = 4.87p and Loughgiel producer; 16.6kg at £90.00 = 5.42p.

Fat ewes

Nutts Corner producer; £236; Draperstown producer; £177 and Maghera producer; £174.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £310. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £260.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 350 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 18th May.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.