Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,650 for a 660kg Simmental at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: A strong show of 80 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 6th November which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,650 at £2.50 per kg for a 660kg Simmental and to a top of £2.96 per kilo for a 500kg Charolais at £1480.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,710 and to a top price per kg of £3.08 for a 556kg Limousin.

Fat cows were also a solid trade topping at £4.40 per kilo for a 618kg Limousin at £2720.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Ballymena producer; Simmental, 660kg at £1650 = 2.50p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 500kg at £1480 = 2.96p; Charolais, 482kg at £1290 = 2.68p; Charolais, 448kg at £1240 = 2.77p; Charolais, 480kg at £1150 = 2.40p; Limavady producer; Stabiliser, 520kg at £1390 = 2.67p; Stabiliser, 472kg at £990 = 2.10p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 518kg at £1280 = 2.47p; Limousin, 478kg at £1150 = 2.41p; Simmental, 530kg at £1080 = 2.04p; Limousin, 428kg at £1000 = 2.34p; Limousin, 372kg at £910 = 2.45p; Limousin, 390kg at £930 = 2.38p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 396kg at £1090 = 2.75p; Claudy producer; Saler, 498kg at £1170 = 2.35p; Saler, 492kg at £1130 = 2.30p; Saler, 388kg at £850 = 2.19p; Belted Galloway432kg at £830 = 1.92p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 414kg at £860 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 390kg at £820 = 2.10p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 554kg at £1050 = 1.90p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 284kg at £830 = 2.92p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 372kg at £980 = 2.63p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 556kg at £1710 = 3.08p; Limousin, 468kg at £1280 = 2.74p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 468kg at £1250 = 2.67p; Limousin, 442kg at £1040 = 2.35p; Limousin, 382kg at £800 = 2.09p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 468kg at £1220 = 2.61p; Stabiliser, 516kg at £1140 = 2.21p; Stabiliser, 510kg at £1090 = 2.14p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 472kg at £1200 = 2.54p; Parthenais, 404kg at £1140 = 2.82p; Cookstown producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 518kg at £1200 = 2.32p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 528kg at £1080 = 2.05p; Belgian Blue, 528kg at £1130 = 2.14p; Belgian Blue, 498kg at £1000 = 2.01p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 478kg at £1160 = 2.43p; Charolais, 466kg at £1030 = 2.21p; Charolais, 416kg at £970 = 2.33p; Charolais, 358kg at £950 = 2.65p; Charolais, 420kg at £940 = 2.24p; Charolais, 434kg at £940 = 2.17p; Coagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 512kg at £1020 = 1.99p and Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 408kg at £900 = 2.21p; Limousin, 378kg at £820 = 2.17p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £170. Fat ewes to £110.

1,400 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 4th November.

200 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a steady trade topping at £110.00.

1,200 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a steady trade.

Lambs topped at £170.00 for heavy sorts.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade yet again.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Pomeroy producer; 26kg at £170.00 = 6.54p; Pomeroy producer; 25.5kg at £117.50 = 4.61p; Lisburn producer; 32.3kg at £116.00 = 3.59p; Ballycastle producer; 24kg at £114.00 = 4.75p; Ballymena producer; 24kg at £112.50 = 4.69p; Pomeroy producer; 24.7kg at £112.50 = 4.55p; Toomebridge producer; 27.3kg at £112.00 = 4.10p; Desertmartin producer; 26kg at £112.00 = 4.31p; Swatragh producer; 24.1kg at £111.00 = 4.61p and Kilrea producer; 25.1kg at £110.00 = 4.38p.

Mid-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 20.3kg at £110.00 = 5.42p; Moneymore producer; 23.2kg at £110.00 = 4.74p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £106.50 = 4.67p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £106.00 = 4.82p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £108.00 = 4.91p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £105.00 = 4.77p; Ballymena producer; 23.75kg at £104.50 = 4.40p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £104.00 = 4.62p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £104.00 = 4.73p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £104.00 = 4.62p and Dungiven producer; 22.4kg at £104.00 = 4.64p.

Light-weight lambs

Sixmilecross producer; 19.8kg at £99.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £98.00 = 5.16p; Feeny producer; 18.8kg at £95.50 = 5.08p; Feeny producer; 17.4kg at £90.50 = 5.20p; Ballycastle producer; 17.1kg at £87.00 = 5.09p; Garvagh producer; 17.2kg at £83.50 = 4.85p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £82.00 = 4.69p and Ballycastle producer; 14.8kg at £79.00 = 5.34p.

Fat ewes

Limavady producer; £110; Swatragh producer; £110 and Limavady producer; £105.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.