Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,660 at £2.40 per kg for a 692kg Limousin at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,660 at £2.40 per kg for a 692kg Limousin and to a top of £2.95 per kilo for a 396kg Charolais at £1,170.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,280 at £2.57 per kg for a 498kg Limousin and to a top of £3.41 per kilo for a 270kg Limousin at £920.

15 fat cows presented for sale were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.21 per kilo for a Charolais 606kg at £1,340.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Cookstown producer; Limousin, 692kg at £1,660 = 2.40p; Limousin, 400kg at £940 = 2.35p; Limousin, 380kg at £950 = 2.50p; Limousin, 424kg at £900 = 2.12p; Limousin, 332kg at £830 = 2.50p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 396kg at £1,170 = 2.95p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,230 = 2.94p; Charolais, 372kg at £1,020 = 2.74p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,180 = 2.86p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 270kg at £760 = 2.81p; Limousin, 276kg at £810 = 2.93p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 406kg at £800 = 1.97p; Hereford, 476kg at £960 = 2.02p; Hereford, 436kg at £920 = 2.11p; Hereford, 348kg at £690 = 1.98p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 570kg at £1,610 = 2.82p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,140 = 2.30p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 286kg at £790 = 2.76p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 392kg at £870 = 2.22p; Limousin, 388kg at £1,030 = 2.65p; Limousin, 392kg at £1,080 = 2.76p; Limousin, 330kg at £680 = 2.06p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 282kg at £720 = 2.55p; Charolais, 262kg at £750 = 2.86p; Charolais, 306kg at £760 = 2.48p; Charolais, 260kg at £590 = 2.27p and Portglenone producer; Fleckvieh, 294kg at £570 = 1.94p; Fleckvieh, 310kg at £600 = 1.94p.

Heifers

Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 498kg at £1,280 = 2.57p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 270kg at £920 = 3.41p; Limousin, 232kg at £790 = 3.41p; Charolais, 276kg at £910 = 3.30p; Limousin, 284kg at £850 = 2.99p; Limousin, 192kg at £380 = 1.98p; Limousin, 316kg at £970 = 3.07p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 294kg at £770 = 2.62p; Limousin, 328kg at £790 = 2.41p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 508kg at £1,080 = 2.13p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 354kg at £810 = 2.29p; Limousin, 248kg at £640 = 2.58p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 546kg at £1,240 = 2.27p and Portglenone producer; Limousin, 342kg at £850 = 2.49p; Limousin, 296kg at £780 = 2.64p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £167. Fat ewes to £216.

A seasonal show of 965 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 10th June.

275 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £216.

655 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £167.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Kilrea producer; 29kg at £167.00 = 5.76p; Glenariffe producer; 28.5kg at £164.00 = 5.75p; Omagh producer; 26kg at £157.00 = 6.04p; Claudy producer; 26.6kg at £157.00 = 5.90p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £156.00 = 5.57p; Dungiven producer; 30kg at £156.00 = 5.20p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £153.50 = 6.14p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £164.00 = 6.56p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £149.50 = 5.98p; Rasharkin producer; 31kg at £146.00 = 4.71p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £144.00 = 6.00p; Cookstown producer; 23.7kg at £142.00 = 5.99p; Moneymore producer; 24kg at £141.00 = 5.88p and Greysteel producer; 24kg at £144.00 = 6.00p.

Mid weight lambs

Glenariffe producer; 22.8kg at £157.50 = 6.91p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £157.00 = 6.82p; Rasharkin producer; 22.6kg at £153.50 = 6.79p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £153.00 = 6.95p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £152.50 = 6.49p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £150.50 = 6.84p; Limavady producer; 21.5kg at £148.00 = 6.88p; Garvagh producer; 21.2kg at £147.00 = 6.93p; Randalstown producer; 23kg at £144.00 = 6.26p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £143.00 = 6.81p; Draperstown producer; 22.2kg at £143.00 = 6.44p; Omagh producer; 21.5kg at £143.00 = 6.65p; Castlederg producer; 23kg at £142.00 = 6.17p; Rasharkin producer; 20.9kg at £140.00 = 6.70p; Glarryford producer; 20.5kg at £140.00 = 6.83p; Swatragh producer; 22.6kg at £140.00 = 6.19p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £140.00 = 6.36p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £138.50 = 6.02p; Bellaghy producer; 23kg at £135.50 = 5.89p and Maghera producer; 22.2kg at £135.00 = 6.08p.

Fat ewes

Kilrea producer; £216; Drumahoe producer; £190 and Garvagh producer; £152.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.