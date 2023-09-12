Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,670 for a 652kg Charolais at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,670 at £2.56 per kg for a 652kg Charolais and to a top of £3.42 per kilo for a 412kg Charolais at £1,410.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,500 at £2.78 per kg for a 540kg Charolais and to a top of £3.03 per kilo for a 426kg Charolais at £1,290.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Swatragh producer; Charolais, 652kg at £1,670 = 2.56p; Charolais, 724kg at £1,640 = 2.27p; Limousin, 622kg at £1,560 = 2.51p; Charolais, 648kg at £1,510 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 412kg at £1,410 = 3.42p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,480 = 3.19p; Charolais, 444kg at £1,430 = 3.22p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,180 = 2.69p; Charolais, 596kg at £1,620 = 2.72p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,160 = 2.49p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,170 = 2.80p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,430 = 3.03p; Charolais, 614kg at £1,660 = 2.70p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,260 = 2.80p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,410 = 2.97p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 462kg at £1,050 = 2.27p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 430kg at £1,320 = 3.07p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,300 = 2.73p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,050 = 2.66p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,200 = 2.93p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,280 = 3.22p; Maghera producer; Speckled Park, 524kg at £1,170 = 2.23p; Shorthorn beef, 634kg at £1,290 = 2.03p; Magherafelt producer; Belgian Blue, 358kg at £840 = 2.35p; Ballymoney producer; Hereford, 364kg at £910 = 2.50p; Hereford, 360kg at £870 = 2.42p; Belted Galloway294kg at £590 = 2.01p; Belted Galloway300kg at £590 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 312kg at £1,010 = 3.24p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,190 = 2.99p; Limousin, 284kg at £890 = 3.13p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 428kg at £1,440 = 3.36p; Simmental, 510kg at £1,490 = 2.92p; Aberdeen Angus, 550kg at £1,280 = 2.33p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,370 = 3.23p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,400 = 2.78p; Ballymena producer; Belgian Blue, 500kg at £1,180 = 2.36p; Belgian Blue, 500kg at £1,180 = 2.36p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 388kg at £900 = 2.32p and Stewartstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 268kg at £670 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 258kg at £660 = 2.56p; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £810 = 2.41p.
Heifers
Garvagh producer; Charolais, 540kg at £1,500 = 2.78p; Charolais, 426kg at £1,290 = 3.03p; Charolais, 396kg at £1,060 = 2.68p; Charolais, 398kg at £1,200 = 3.02p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,050 = 2.56p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,360 = 2.88p; Limousin, 578kg at £1,420 = 2.46p; Charolais, 530kg at £1,450 = 2.74p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,290 = 2.56p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 572kg at £1,340 = 2.34p; Limousin, 588kg at £1,300 = 2.21p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 412kg at £940 = 2.28p; Simmental, 448kg at £970 = 2.17p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 548kg at £1,310 = 2.39p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,270 = 2.58p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,310 = 2.43p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,290 = 2.35p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 402kg at £900 = 2.24p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 250kg at £490 = 1.96p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 438kg at £860 = 1.96p; Simmental, 404kg at £860 = 2.13p; Simmental, 404kg at £880 = 2.18p; Simmental, 418kg at £880 = 2.11p; Simmental, 400kg at £790 = 1.98p; Limousin, 440kg at £950 = 2.16p; Simmental, 376kg at £750 = 1.99p; Simmental, 388kg at £840 = 2.16p; Simmental, 398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Simmental, 352kg at £730 = 2.07p; Simmental, 400kg at £870 = 2.18p; Simmental, 336kg at £650 = 1.93p; Simmental, 392kg at £770 = 1.96p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 498kg at £1,040 = 2.09p; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £820 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £850 = 2.00p and Stewartstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 248kg at £490 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 290kg at £650 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 272kg at £620 = 2.28p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £118. Fat ewes to £196.
A full yard, close of 2,000 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 9th September.
550 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a good trade topping at £196.00.
1,400 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a consistent trade.
Lambs topped at £118.00.
There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside which again boosted trade.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Cookstown producer; 39kg at £118.00 = 3.03p; Newtownhamilton producer; 24.7kg at £115.00 = 4.66p; Markethill producer; 25.3kg at £110.00 = 4.35p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £110.00 = 4.07p; Garvagh producer; 25.75kg at £110.00 = 4.27p; Claudy producer; 24.2kg at £105.00 = 4.34p and Draperstown producer; 25kg at £101.50 = 4.06p.
Mid-weight lambs
Garvagh producer; 23.75kg at £106.00 = 4.46p; Ballycastle producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Bellaghy producer; 23.4kg at £105.00 = 4.49p; Randalstown producer; 23.3kg at £104.00 = 4.46p; Mosside producer; 23.9kg at £104.00 = 4.35p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £101.00 = 4.49p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £101.00 = 4.43p; Limavady producer; 23.2kg at £100.00 = 4.31p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Garvagh producer; 22.8kg at £100.00 = 4.39p; Garvagh producer; 22.6kg at £98.50 = 4.36p; Kilrea producer; 21.8kg at £98.50 = 4.52p; Garvagh producer; 21.9kg at £98.50 = 4.50p; Cookstown producer; 21.25kg at £97.00 = 4.56p and Dungiven producer; 21kg at £97.00 = 4.62p.
Light-weight lambs
Garvagh producer; 16kg at £91.00 = 5.68p; Draperstown producer; 18.6kg at £92.00 = 4.95p; Ballymena producer; 18.1kg at £87.00 = 4.81p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £87.00 = 4.97p; Randalstown producer; 18.3kg at £87.00 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 18.4kg at £86.50 = 4.70p; Garvagh producer; 17.6kg at £85.00 = 4.83p; Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £84.50 = 4.83p; Garvagh producer; 14.75kg at £81.50 = 5.53p and Cookstown producer; 13kg at £63.00 = 4.85p.
Fat ewes
Cookstown producer; £196; Maghera producer; £144 and Magherafelt producer; £140.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.