Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,690 at £2.91 per kg for a 580kg Limousin at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,690 at £2.91 per kg for a 580kg Limousin and to a top of £3.41 per kilo for a 252kg Limousin at £860.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,490 at £2.31 per kg for a 646kg Simmental and to a top of £3.32 per kilo for a 392kg Charolais at £1,300.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Dungiven producer; Limousin, 580kg at £1,690 = 2.91p; Limousin, 556kg at £1,630 = 2.93p; Limousin, 596kg at £1,670 = 2.80p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,640 = 2.82p; Charolais, 602kg at £1,680 = 2.79p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,580 = 2.71p; Charolais, 606kg at £1,630 = 2.69p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 252kg at £860 = 3.41p; Limousin, 326kg at £1,020 = 3.13p; Limousin, 360kg at £1,040 = 2.89p; Limousin, 320kg at £910 = 2.84p; Limousin, 278kg at £790 = 2.84p; Limousin, 346kg at £1,110 = 3.21p; Portglenone producer; Simmental, 350kg at £740 = 2.11p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 262kg at £780 = 2.98p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 400kg at £1,200 = 3.00p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,120 = 2.51p; Charolais, 340kg at £830 = 2.44p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,010 = 2.59p; Limousin, 400kg at £1,030 = 2.58p; Limousin, 406kg at £1,180 = 2.91p; Charolais, 368kg at £840 = 2.28p; Charolais, 336kg at £940 = 2.80p; Limousin, 350kg at £820 = 2.34p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 368kg at £800 = 2.17p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 354kg at £810 = 2.29p; Limousin, 368kg at £820 = 2.23p; Charolais, 380kg at £900 = 2.37p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,090 = 2.14p; Hereford, 434kg at £850 = 1.96p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,270 = 2.83p; Greysteel producer; Aberdeen Angus, 496kg at £1,130 = 2.28p; Charolais, 610kg at £1,480 = 2.43p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 426kg at £1,100 = 2.58p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,210 = 2.46p; Shorthorn, 444kg at £1,150 = 2.59p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,100 = 2.39p; Simmental, 456kg at £1,160 = 2.54p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,250 = 2.99p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 560kg at £1,620 = 2.89p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,650 = 3.01p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,340 = 2.52p; Charolais, 530kg at £1,520 = 2.87p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,500 = 2.67p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,540 = 2.89p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,670 = 2.88p; Charolais, 568kg at £1,630 = 2.87p; Charolais, 524kg at £1,570 = 3.00p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,510 = 2.89p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,490 = 2.80p; Dungannon producer; Charolais, 370kg at £750 = 2.03p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,050 = 2.20p; Charolais, 410kg at £970 = 2.37p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,100 = 2.49p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 382kg at £940 = 2.46p; Simmental, 470kg at £1,040 = 2.21p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,500 = 2.91p; Simmental, 306kg at £830 = 2.71p; Simmental, 446kg at £1,030 = 2.31p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,040 = 2.26p; Simmental, 458kg at £1,000 = 2.18p; Simmental, 520kg at £1,330 = 2.56p; Hereford, 460kg at £1,040 = 2.26p and Kilrea producer; Charolais, 512kg at £1,280 = 2.50p; Simmental, 448kg at £1,190 = 2.66p.
Cookstown producer; Hereford, 334kg at £780 = 2.34p; Hereford, 322kg at £760 = 2.36p; Hereford, 298kg at £710 = 2.38p; Hereford, 216kg at £580 = 2.69p; Hereford, 238kg at £540 = 2.27p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 540kg at £1,610 = 2.98p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,310 = 2.48p; Aberdeen Angus, 532kg at £1,400 = 2.63p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,430 = 2.54p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,410 = 2.85p; Dungiven producer; Shorthorn beef, 378kg at £800 = 2.12p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 498kg at £1,340 = 2.69p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,130 = 2.60p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,140 = 2.64p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,130 = 2.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £1,060 = 2.30p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,340 = 2.75p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 392kg at £1,050 = 2.68p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,290 = 2.82p; Limousin, 426kg at £1,280 = 3.00p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1,170 = 2.67p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,170 = 2.55p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,180 = 2.55p; Aberdeen Angus, 268kg at £690 = 2.57p; Limousin, 316kg at £730 = 2.31p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 554kg at £1,570 = 2.83p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,410 = 2.83p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,520 = 2.99p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,450 = 2.65p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,340 = 2.78p; Simmental, 500kg at £1,380 = 2.76p; Limousin, 474kg at £1,360 = 2.87p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,380 = 3.01p; Limousin, 466kg at £1,000 = 2.15p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,250 = 2.69p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 330kg at £650 = 1.97p; Limousin, 342kg at £680 = 1.99p; Limousin, 368kg at £670 = 1.82p; Limousin, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 350kg at £1,160 = 3.31p; Belgian Blue, 424kg at £860 = 2.03p; Belgian Blue, 430kg at £940 = 2.19p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,090 = 2.45p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,150 = 2.99p; Belgian Blue, 446kg at £910 = 2.04p; Limavady producer; Shorthorn beef, 216kg at £320 = 1.48p; Friesian, 214kg at £240 = 1.12p; Friesian, 224kg at £240 = 1.07p; Shorthorn beef, 240kg at £310 = 1.29p; Friesian, 208kg at £220 = 1.06p; Holstein, 190kg at £130 = 0.68p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,000 = 2.40p; Simmental, 440kg at £1,220 = 2.77p; Simmental, 394kg at £1,050 = 2.66p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,210 = 2.83p; Charolais, 352kg at £1,020 = 2.90p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 554kg at £1,420 = 2.56p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 462kg at £1,200 = 2.60p; Limousin, 276kg at £690 = 2.50p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,170 = 2.93p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 406kg at £850 = 2.09p; Limousin, 374kg at £750 = 2.01p; Limousin, 386kg at £860 = 2.23p; Limousin, 378kg at £870 = 2.30p; Limousin, 486kg at £1,000 = 2.06p and Garvagh producer; Saler, 598kg at £1,250 = 2.09p.
Heifers
Swatragh producer; Charolais, 392kg at £1,300 = 3.32p; Charolais, 408kg at £1,100 = 2.70p; Limousin, 292kg at £770 = 2.64p; Charolais, 272kg at £770 = 2.83p; Limousin, 282kg at £780 = 2.77p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,200 = 2.75p; Limousin, 406kg at £1,090 = 2.68p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,040 = 2.61p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,250 = 2.78p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,440 = 2.80p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,440 = 2.91p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,430 = 2.87p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,460 = 2.85p; Limousin, 312kg at £850 = 2.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,000 = 2.11p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,100 = 2.55p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,360 = 2.66p; Charolais, 360kg at £900 = 2.50p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 516kg at £1,220 = 2.36p; Saler, 450kg at £1,050 = 2.33p; Simmental, 646kg at £1,490 = 2.31p; Portglenone producer; Simmental, 400kg at £700 = 1.75p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 452kg at £1,010 = 2.23p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,000 = 2.42p; Limousin, 376kg at £850 = 2.26p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,180 = 2.31p; Charolais, 418kg at £940 = 2.25p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,200 = 2.34p; Shorthorn beef, 400kg at £820 = 2.05p; Charolais, 346kg at £780 = 2.25p; Limousin, 390kg at £930 = 2.38p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 464kg at £1,120 = 2.41p; Limousin, 460kg at 1,080 = 2.35p; Limousin, 404kg at £1,100 = 2.72p; Limousin, 362kg at £900 = 2.49p; Limousin, 394kg at £980 = 2.49p; Greysteel producer; Limousin, 438kg at £960 = 2.19p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 272kg at £850 = 3.13p; Limousin, 260kg at £770 = 2.96p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 460kg at £1,230 = 2.67p; Charolais, 416kg at £990 = 2.38p; Limousin, 396kg at £960 = 2.42p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,200 = 2.84p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,160 = 2.67p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,390 = 2.96p; Dungannon producer; Charolais, 390kg at £570 = 1.46p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 476kg at £1,210 = 2.54p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,280 = 2.59p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,090 = 2.58p; Charolais, 454kg at 1,060 = 2.33p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,170 = 2.51p; Charolais, 396kg at £1,000 = 2.53p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,100 = 2.44p; Charolais, 418kg at £980 = 2.34p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,040 = 2.41p; Charolais, 386kg at £950 = 2.46p; Charolais, 426kg at £1,090 = 2.56p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,000 = 2.48p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,380 = 2.70p; Charolais, 420kg at £940 = 2.24p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 520kg at £1,420 = 2.73p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,450 = 2.80p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,120 = 2.53p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,000 = 2.26p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 414kg at £900 = 2.17p; Limousin, 348kg at £950 = 2.73p; Limousin, 368kg at £970 = 2.64p; Limousin, 382kg at £880 = 2.30p; Belgian Blue, 416kg at £870 = 2.09p; Shorthorn, 392kg at £790 = 2.02p; Belgian Blue, 426kg at £900 = 2.11p; Limousin, 410kg at £990 = 2.41p; Simmental, 386kg at £790 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 352kg at £900 = 2.56p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,310 = 2.58p; Limousin, 474kg at £1,100 = 2.32p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,000 = 2.36p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,120 = 2.59p; Limousin, 514kg at £1,300 = 2.53p; Charolais, 420kg at £990 = 2.36p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,230 = 2.29p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,230 = 2.80p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,200 = 2.51p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 602kg at £1,250 = 2.08p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,300 = 2.65p; Limousin, 560kg at £1,200 = 2.14p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,190 = 2.61p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,120 = 2.08p; Limousin, 626kg at £1,400 = 2.24p; Limousin, 562kg at £1,160 = 2.06p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,300 = 2.47p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 284kg at £580 = 2.04p; Limousin, 270kg at £550 = 2.04p and Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 426kg at £650 = 1.53p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £150. Fat ewes to £186.
A full yard of over 2,000 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 23rd September.
600 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a good trade this week again topping at £186.
Over 1,400 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.
Lambs topped at £150.00 for heavy sorts.
There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Pomeroy producer; 31kg at £150.00 = 4.84p; Portglenone producer; 24.5kg at £115.00 = 4.69p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £114.50 = 4.24p; Kilrea producer; 25.5kg at £114.50 = 4.49p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £113.50 = 3.91p; Plumbridge producer; 25.1kg at £112.00 = 4.46p; Culnady producer; 28kg at £111.00 = 3.96p; Rasharkin producer; 24.8kg at £110.00 = 4.44p; Stewartstown producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p; Maghera producer; 27.5kg at £110.00 = 4.00p; Maghera producer; 26.2kg at £110.00 = 4.20p; Moneymore producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p; M,agherafelt producer; 23.9kg at £108.50 = 4.54p and Magherafelt producer; 23.9kg at £108.50 = 4.54p.
Mid-weight lambs
Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 = 4.55p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 = 4.55p; Claudy producer; 23.2kg at £106.50 = 4.59p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Garvagh producer; 23.1kg at £105.50 = 4.57p; Cookstown producer; 21.3kg at £105.00 = 4.93p; Claudy producer; 23.8kg at £105.00 = 4.41p; Claudy producer; 23.8kg at £105.00 = 4.41p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £104.00 = 4.66p; Portglenone producer; 22.9kg at £104.00 = 4.54p; Draperstown producer; 23.1kg at £105.00 = 4.55p; Portglenone producer; 22.9kg at £104.00 = 4.54p; Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £103.50 = 4.44p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £103.00 = 4.56p; Garvagh producer; 23.2kg at £103.00 = 4.44p and Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £102.00 = 4.34p.
Light-weight lambs
Strabane producer; 18.5kg at £90.50 = 4.89p; Draperstown producer; 16.5kg at £90.00 = 5.45p; Draperstown producer; 18.8kg at £89.00 = 4.73p; Omagh producer; 15kg at £89.00 = 5.93p; Dungiven producer; 18.9kg at £88.50 = 4.68p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p; Maghera producer; 17.2kg at £84.00 = 4.88p; Draperstown producer; 16.7kg at £82.50 = 4.94p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £80.00 = 4.71p and Strabane producer; 17.6kg at £79.00 = 4.49p.
Fat ewes
Kilrea producer; £186; Moneymore producer; £148 and Claudy producer; £139.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.