Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,700 at £2.84 per kg at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,700 at £2.84 per kg for a 598kg Simmental and to a top of £3.85 per kilo for a 200kg Limousin at £770.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,840 at £2.95 per kg for a 624kg Limousin and to a top of £3.50 per kilo for a 206kg Limousin at £720.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.32 per kilo for a Limousin 762kg at £1,770.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Simmental, 598kg at £1,700 = 2.84p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,630 = 2.88p; Simmental, 542kg at £1,520 = 2.80p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 200kg at £770 = 3.85p; Limousin, 238kg at £690 = 2.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 300kg at £720 = 2.40p; Limousin, 294kg at £760 = 2.59p; Charolais, 272kg at £930 = 3.42p; Limousin, 288kg at £920 = 3.19p; Limousin, 296kg at £920 = 3.11p; Belgian Blue, 270kg at £800 = 2.96p; Charolais, 208kg at £680 = 3.27p; Charolais, 286kg at £960 = 3.36p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 298kg at £940 = 3.15p; Shorthorn beef, 242kg at £550 = 2.27p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 366kg at £990 = 2.70p; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £1,240 = 2.55p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,130 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 326kg at £910 = 2.79p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £1,000 = 2.69p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,260 = 2.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £1,090 = 2.63p; Magherafelt producer; Stabiliser, 384kg at £950 = 2.47p; Stabiliser, 292kg at £840 = 2.88p; Stabiliser, 320kg at £880 = 2.75p; Stabiliser, 409kg at £1,000 = 2.44p; Stabiliser, 318kg at £840 = 2.64p; Stabiliser, 378kg at £1,000 = 2.65p; Stabiliser, 370kg at £980 = 2.65p; Stabiliser, 394kg at £900 = 2.28p; Stabiliser, 374kg at £990 = 2.65p; Stabiliser, 378kg at £960 = 2.54p; Stabiliser, 360kg at £950 = 2.64p; Cookstown producer; Shorthorn beef, 504kg at £1,490 = 2.96p; Shorthorn beef, 456kg at £1,200 = 2.63p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,290 = 2.54p; Charolais, 382kg at £1,060 = 2.77p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 314kg at £970 = 3.09p; Charolais, 310kg at £1,000 = 3.23p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,320 = 3.07p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,250 = 3.09p; Kilrea producer; Simmental bull, 690kg at £1,820 = 2.64p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 406kg at £1,170 = 2.88p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 262kg at £930 = 3.55p; Limousin, 318kg at £900 = 2.83p; Draperstown producer; Belgian Blue, 468kg at £1,270 = 2.71p; Charolais, 662kg at £1,650 = 2.49p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 410kg at £890 = 2.17p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,100 = 2.47p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,300 = 2.90p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,090 = 2.58p; Charolais, 426kg at £1,180 = 2.77p; Moneymore producer; Simmental, 300kg at £880 = 2.93p; Simmental, 376kg at £1,060 = 2.82p; Simmental, 358kg at £940 = 2.63p; Simmental, 406kg at £1,210 = 2.98p; Simmental, 298kg at £860 = 2.89p; Simmental, 352kg at £840 = 2.39p; Simmental, 312kg at £810 = 2.60p; Simmental, 374kg at £970 = 2.59p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 672kg at £1,530 = 2.28p; Maghera producer; Fleckvieh, 364kg at £690 = 1.90p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,310 = 3.15p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,220 = 2.92p; Limousin, 358kg at £1,030 = 2.88p; Stabiliser, 409kg at £1,000 = 2.44p; Stabiliser, 318kg at £840 = 2.64p; Stabiliser, 378kg at £1,000 = 2.65p; Stabiliser, 370kg at £980 = 2.65p; Stabiliser, 394kg at £900 = 2.28p; Stabiliser, 374kg at £990 = 2.65p; Stabiliser, 378kg at £960 = 2.54p and Cookstown producer; Shorthorn beef, 504kg at £1,490 = 2.96p and Shorthorn beef, 456kg at £1,200 = 2.63p.

Heifers

Stewartstown producer; Limousin, 624kg at £1,840 = 2.95p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,620 = 3.00p; Limousin, 632kg at £1,740 = 2.75p; Limousin, 572kg at £1,570 = 2.74p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 206kg at £720 = 3.50p; Charolais, 230kg at £790 = 3.43p; Limousin, 248kg at £690 = 2.78p; Charolais, 288kg at £820 = 2.85p; Limousin, 266kg at £800 = 3.01p; Limousin, 248kg at £640 = 2.58p; Limousin, 212kg at £640 = 3.02p; Charolais, 246kg at £790 = 3.21p; Limousin, 240kg at £730 = 3.04p; Limousin, 270kg at £700 = 2.59p; Charolais, 222kg at £620 = 2.79p; Charolais, 284kg at £780 = 2.75p; Limousin, 196kg at £590 = 3.01p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 238kg at £730 = 3.07p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 412kg at £960 = 2.33p; Charolais, 440kg at £850 = 1.93p; Charolais, 430kg at £840 = 1.95p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 232kg at £750 = 3.23p; Limousin, 186kg at £590 = 3.17p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 376kg at £820 = 2.18p; Limousin, 328kg at £870 = 2.65p; Limousin, 290kg at £800 = 2.76p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 354kg at £950 = 2.68p; Limousin, 382kg at £1,060 = 2.77p; Simmental, 368kg at £990 = 2.69p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 584kg at £1,620 = 2.77p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,500 = 2.58p and Castledawson producer; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £860 = 1.97p; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £1,170 = 2.26p; Aberdeen Angus, 554kg at £1,330 = 2.40p and Aberdeen Angus, 538kg at £1,180 = 2.19p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £176. Fat ewes to £266. Spring lambs to £149.

A strong show of 997 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 13th May.

421 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £266.

359 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £176 for heavy sorts.

179 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £149.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Tobermore producer; 34kg at £176.00 = 5.18p; Bellaghy producer; 38kg at £155.50 = 4.09p; Magherafelt producer; 32kg at £150.00 = 4.69p; Ballycastle producer; 30kg at £150.00 = 5.00p; Drumsurn producer; 25kg at £149.00 = 5.96p; Magherafelt producer; 26.4kg at £148.00 = 5.61p; Bellaghy producer; 35kg at £148.00 = 4.23p; Portglenone producer; 25kg at £148.00 = 5.92p; Tobermore producer; 30.8kg at £147.00 = 4.77p; Magherafelt producer; 30.8kg at £147.00 = 4.77p; Magherafelt producer; 27.8kg at £146.00 = 5.25p; Magherafelt producer; 30kg at £145.50 = 4.85p and Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £145.00 = 5.80p.

Spring lambs

Toomebridge producer; 25kg at £149.00 = 5.96p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £147.00 = 5.44p; Coleraine producer; 24kg at £145.00 = 6.04p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £145.00 = 6.17p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £145.00 = 5.80p; Stewartstown producer; 24.5kg at £144.00 = 5.88p and Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £143.50 = 5.98p.

Middle-weight lambs

Magherafelt producer; 20.9kg at £130.00 = 6.22p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £127.00 = 5.52p; Armoy producer; 23.4kg at £127.00 = 5.43p; Claudy producer; 23.6kg at £127.00 = 5.38p and Draperstown producer; 22kg at £112.00 = 5.09p.

Light-weight

Dungiven producer; 18.2kg at £102.00 = 5.60p and Kilrea producer; 19kg at £85.00 = 4.47p.

Fat ewes

Tobermore producer; £266; Tobermore producer; £240 and Maghera producer; £202.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £300. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £212.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 250 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 11th May.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.